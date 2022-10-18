ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reese’s Secret Stash Trick-or-Treat Bag

We all know that the Reese’s brand is the number one Halloween candy brand – we mean duh – so it’s no surprise Halloween Reese’s Peanut Butter treats are the first to be taken or wanted in a trade from trick-or-treaters’ hard-earned bag of candy.
ABC 4

Fun activities to replace trick or treating this Halloween

Have your kids outgrown trick or treating but still love Halloween? Today on GTU we were joined by Cat Palmer to give us the solution. She gave viewers some options that are perfect for teenagers. At home activities:. You could have a fun dinner and movie with your kids, that...
ABC 4

The candy that no one wants this Halloween

On Good Things Utah this morning – It’s spooky season and with that generally comes more candy than anyone could comfortably eat in one sitting. There are some candies that people think should never leave the factory—more than 25,000 people responded to a question on Reddit, “What is the worst candy?” And let me be the first to tell you that people had some big feelings. Candy is something that most people enjoy, but preferences vary widely. Some people love black licorice and think it’s the best-tasting candy out there, while others would gag at the smell of it. So, it makes sense that a list of candy that people hate is bound to be subjective based on people’s differing tastes. But there are some candies that rise to the top of the throw it in the trash and light it on fire list, so stick around to find out what candy to avoid this year, in no particular order. Tune in to find out what made the list or click here: https://thesmilenews.com/2022/10/07/just-in-time-for-halloween-people-share-the-worst-candies-here-are-the-top-10-to-avoid/
Phys.org

Rainbow fentanyl: The newest Halloween scare

Every year around the middle of October, reporters start contacting me wanting to talk about rumors of contaminated Halloween treats. That's because I track media coverage of reported incidents of trick-or-treaters receiving razor blades in apples or pins and poison in candy bars. My data goes back to 1958, and my principal finding is simple: I can't find any evidence that any child has ever been killed or seriously injured by a contaminated treat picked up in the course of trick-or-treating.
TheDailyBeast

Stock Up for Halloween With These Spooky-Good Deals

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.It’s kind of scary how fast 2022 is flying by, but Halloween is already just around the corner (Monday, October 31). Whether you’re planning to dress up in a fun costume for a Halloween party, decorate your home with spooky fixtures to scare away the ghouls and goblins, or hand out candy to cute trick-or-treaters this year, it’s officially crunch time to prep for the holiday. Fortunately, there are tons of Halloween coupon codes and deals to score this week in anticipation of the...
macaronikid.com

Make Bedtime a Little Spookier!

I always enjoy experiencing each holiday through the lens of my children. They're so excited whenever I bring down the seasonal bin from the attic and we explore new games, puzzles, books, etc related to that holiday. I picked out some of our favorites and listed them below. We're fortunate...
Us Weekly

Trick or Treat! 13 Hilarious Gifts That Will Get You in the Holiday Spirit

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 18, 2022, but are subject to change. The holidays are in full swing! For the next three months, we’re in seasonal celebration mode. October is all about […]
CBS News

Halloween Safety

For parents, keeping your kids safe is the most important thing to plan for on Halloween! Dr. Amanda Mitchell joins Courtney to talk about costume safety, crossing streets, candy consumption and some ideas for Halloween fun if you choose NOT to go trick or treating!
Salon

Rainbow fentanyl — the newest Halloween scare

mickeyblog.com

Celebrate the Season With Some Spooky Halloween Stencils

Still to make those jack-o-lanterns for this Halloween? Want to up your pumpkin carving game? Don’t worry, we here at MickeyBlog with a bit of help from D23, have just the thing! Check out this download of awesome Halloween Stencils and get ready to make some spooktacular Halloween art!
momcollective.com

Toddler-Approved Halloween Decorations

At three years old, my son already has a favorite holiday, Halloween. Maybe it’s because his birthday is in October, or because he has a weird love of anything monster, or maybe it’s because it’s also my favorite holiday. Whatever the reason, he is in love with Halloween and insists on getting out the decorations as soon as possible. The key is that those decorations aren’t too spooky.
hunker.com

Halloween 'Broombas' Are Going Viral on TikTok Right Now

When it comes to easy Halloween projects, you can always count on TikTok. The app is home to countless brilliant ideas, from "bubbling" cauldrons to spooky art makeovers. But lately, one DIY has been especially popular on TikTok, and it's known as the "broomba." If you're unfamiliar with a broomba,...
buckinghamshirelive.com

PrettyLittleThing releases new range of Halloween decorations

PrettyLittleThing has launched its very own collection of Halloween decorations ahead of the spooky season. Described as being ‘affordable yet stylish’, these eerie accessories could prove ideal for anyone looking to celebrate without going over budget. By shopping exclusively at the fashion retailer, you can transform your house...
The Kitchn

White Pumpkins Look Cool — And They’re Tasty Too

As Halloween approaches, it’s once again time to pull on our boots and hit the pumpkin patch for photo ops, hay mazes, and maybe even a few pumpkins. But which pumpkins to choose? There are the classic orange pumpkins, big and round and begging to be carved into jack-o’-lanterns, and the bumpy, witches’ nose ornamental gourds for decorating your front stoop, and then there are the new kids on the block, those ghostly white pumpkins, perfect for painting or carving and, it turns out, excellent in your pumpkin pie too.

