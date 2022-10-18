Read full article on original website
Reese’s Secret Stash Trick-or-Treat Bag
We all know that the Reese’s brand is the number one Halloween candy brand – we mean duh – so it’s no surprise Halloween Reese’s Peanut Butter treats are the first to be taken or wanted in a trade from trick-or-treaters’ hard-earned bag of candy.
Fun activities to replace trick or treating this Halloween
Have your kids outgrown trick or treating but still love Halloween? Today on GTU we were joined by Cat Palmer to give us the solution. She gave viewers some options that are perfect for teenagers. At home activities:. You could have a fun dinner and movie with your kids, that...
The candy that no one wants this Halloween
On Good Things Utah this morning – It’s spooky season and with that generally comes more candy than anyone could comfortably eat in one sitting. There are some candies that people think should never leave the factory—more than 25,000 people responded to a question on Reddit, “What is the worst candy?” And let me be the first to tell you that people had some big feelings. Candy is something that most people enjoy, but preferences vary widely. Some people love black licorice and think it’s the best-tasting candy out there, while others would gag at the smell of it. So, it makes sense that a list of candy that people hate is bound to be subjective based on people’s differing tastes. But there are some candies that rise to the top of the throw it in the trash and light it on fire list, so stick around to find out what candy to avoid this year, in no particular order. Tune in to find out what made the list or click here: https://thesmilenews.com/2022/10/07/just-in-time-for-halloween-people-share-the-worst-candies-here-are-the-top-10-to-avoid/
Rainbow fentanyl: The newest Halloween scare
Every year around the middle of October, reporters start contacting me wanting to talk about rumors of contaminated Halloween treats. That's because I track media coverage of reported incidents of trick-or-treaters receiving razor blades in apples or pins and poison in candy bars. My data goes back to 1958, and my principal finding is simple: I can't find any evidence that any child has ever been killed or seriously injured by a contaminated treat picked up in the course of trick-or-treating.
Stock Up for Halloween With These Spooky-Good Deals
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.It’s kind of scary how fast 2022 is flying by, but Halloween is already just around the corner (Monday, October 31). Whether you’re planning to dress up in a fun costume for a Halloween party, decorate your home with spooky fixtures to scare away the ghouls and goblins, or hand out candy to cute trick-or-treaters this year, it’s officially crunch time to prep for the holiday. Fortunately, there are tons of Halloween coupon codes and deals to score this week in anticipation of the...
9 festive Christmas wreaths and garlands to greet your guests this holiday season
Choose from faux, flower, and even pre-lit Christmas wreaths and garlands to dress your door and decorate your home this year.
DIY Maven Makes Cute Giant Christmas Ornaments Using Regular Household Items and We're Shook!
We know Halloween isn’t even here yet, but some stores and Christmas fans are already moving onto the Christmas décor and while we’re still fans of the spooky season, we totally get it. For some folks, this year may be the first holiday where the entire family may be able to get together and have a ...
Make Bedtime a Little Spookier!
I always enjoy experiencing each holiday through the lens of my children. They're so excited whenever I bring down the seasonal bin from the attic and we explore new games, puzzles, books, etc related to that holiday. I picked out some of our favorites and listed them below. We're fortunate...
Halloween trends 2022: 8 spooky-chic decor ideas worth trying this year
Meet the Halloween decor 2022 trends that'll make your home feel spooky. This year's Halloween ideas include floating hats, playful pumpkins, and lots of spider decor.
Trick or Treat! 13 Hilarious Gifts That Will Get You in the Holiday Spirit
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 18, 2022, but are subject to change. The holidays are in full swing! For the next three months, we’re in seasonal celebration mode. October is all about […]
Halloween Safety
For parents, keeping your kids safe is the most important thing to plan for on Halloween! Dr. Amanda Mitchell joins Courtney to talk about costume safety, crossing streets, candy consumption and some ideas for Halloween fun if you choose NOT to go trick or treating!
Rainbow fentanyl — the newest Halloween scare
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Every year around the middle of October, reporters start contacting me wanting to talk about rumors of contaminated Halloween treats. That's because I track media coverage of reported incidents of trick-or-treaters receiving razor blades in apples or pins and poison in candy...
Celebrate the Season With Some Spooky Halloween Stencils
Still to make those jack-o-lanterns for this Halloween? Want to up your pumpkin carving game? Don’t worry, we here at MickeyBlog with a bit of help from D23, have just the thing! Check out this download of awesome Halloween Stencils and get ready to make some spooktacular Halloween art!
Celebrity Parents Visiting Pumpkin Patches and Apple Orchards With Their Kids in 2022: See the Fall Photos
Fall is in the air! Celebrities including Raven Gates and Sutton Foster are getting into the autumn spirit — and bringing their kids along for the ride. Once the leaves start to change color it’s time to head to the pumpkin patch, which is exactly what Colleen Ballinger did. “We took about 500 photos at […]
Toddler-Approved Halloween Decorations
At three years old, my son already has a favorite holiday, Halloween. Maybe it’s because his birthday is in October, or because he has a weird love of anything monster, or maybe it’s because it’s also my favorite holiday. Whatever the reason, he is in love with Halloween and insists on getting out the decorations as soon as possible. The key is that those decorations aren’t too spooky.
26 awesome no-carve pumpkins to craft last minute for spooky season
There is still time to up your ghoulish decor game for Halloween 2022. No-carve pumpkins are so simple to craft and will still deliver maximum spook impact.
Is My 16-Year-Old Son Too Old to Trick-or-Treat?
My 16-year-old son is very mature for his age — most of the time. The other day, he told me that he plans on trick-or-treating this Halloween, but I think he's too old for that. Should I tell him he needs to grow up?. Candi Curmudgeon (female, 42) Dear...
Halloween 'Broombas' Are Going Viral on TikTok Right Now
When it comes to easy Halloween projects, you can always count on TikTok. The app is home to countless brilliant ideas, from "bubbling" cauldrons to spooky art makeovers. But lately, one DIY has been especially popular on TikTok, and it's known as the "broomba." If you're unfamiliar with a broomba,...
PrettyLittleThing releases new range of Halloween decorations
PrettyLittleThing has launched its very own collection of Halloween decorations ahead of the spooky season. Described as being ‘affordable yet stylish’, these eerie accessories could prove ideal for anyone looking to celebrate without going over budget. By shopping exclusively at the fashion retailer, you can transform your house...
White Pumpkins Look Cool — And They’re Tasty Too
As Halloween approaches, it’s once again time to pull on our boots and hit the pumpkin patch for photo ops, hay mazes, and maybe even a few pumpkins. But which pumpkins to choose? There are the classic orange pumpkins, big and round and begging to be carved into jack-o’-lanterns, and the bumpy, witches’ nose ornamental gourds for decorating your front stoop, and then there are the new kids on the block, those ghostly white pumpkins, perfect for painting or carving and, it turns out, excellent in your pumpkin pie too.
