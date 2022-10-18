Syracuse is one of 22 members of the 2022 Midseason Honor Roll for the Joe Moore Award, which is presented to college football's Most Outstanding Offensive Line Unit. The Orange are off to a 6-0 start and have kept the same starting five linemen for the entirety of the season thus far. A stark contrast from when eight different combinations started a season ago. Redshirt senior Dakota Davis, redshirt juniors Carlos Vettorello and Chris Bleich, junior Matthew Bergeron and sophomore Kalan Ellis comprise the starting unit and have helped Syracuse average 431.7 yards per game. The Orange are averaging 36.0 points per game, which rank fourth in the ACC and 29th in the nation. The unit has not allowed a sack in back-to-back games.

