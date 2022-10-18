Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cuse.com
Syracuse Soccer Starts Road Stretch At Pittsburgh
Game Details: Thursday, October 20, Pittsburgh, Pa., 6:00 p.m. Syracuse (8-5-2, 1-4-2) travels to Ambrose Urbanic Field to face #21 Pittsburgh (11-3-1, 4-2-1) on Thursday, October 20 at 6:00 p.m. The game will air on the ACC Network. The Syracuse-Pittsburgh Series:. Syracuse leads 12-7-4 in the all-time series record with...
cuse.com
'Cuse O-Line Earns Midseason Honor
Syracuse is one of 22 members of the 2022 Midseason Honor Roll for the Joe Moore Award, which is presented to college football's Most Outstanding Offensive Line Unit. The Orange are off to a 6-0 start and have kept the same starting five linemen for the entirety of the season thus far. A stark contrast from when eight different combinations started a season ago. Redshirt senior Dakota Davis, redshirt juniors Carlos Vettorello and Chris Bleich, junior Matthew Bergeron and sophomore Kalan Ellis comprise the starting unit and have helped Syracuse average 431.7 yards per game. The Orange are averaging 36.0 points per game, which rank fourth in the ACC and 29th in the nation. The unit has not allowed a sack in back-to-back games.
cuse.com
5 Things to Know: Syracuse vs. Clemson
The two remaining unbeaten teams in the ACC, and two of the nine remaining unbeatens in college football, will square off on Saturday at Noon in Death Valley. Here are five things to know about the marquee matchup. 1. Rare Battle in Death Valley. While Clemson has experienced plenty of...
cuse.com
Babers On Dodd Trophy Watch List
Syracuse head coach Dino Babers is on his second national coach of the year award watch list in as many days after being named to the Dodd Trophy Midseason Watch List. He was announced on the Paul 'Bear' Bryant Watch List on Wednesday as well. Babers is 1-of-20 coaches up...
cuse.com
Sjoberg Named ACC Defensive Player of the Week
Senior center-back Buster Sjoberg is the Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Week. The Swedish defender is the fifth Syracuse men's soccer student-athlete to receive an honor from the ACC. Defender Christian Curti (8/30), forward Levonte Johnson (9/20), goalkeeper Russell Shealy (9/20 and 10/4) and midfielder Jeorgio Kocevski (10/11) were also recognized by the ACC office earlier this season. No other school in the ACC has had five different men's soccer student-athletes earn the Player of the Week award in the 2022 season.
cuse.com
Babers Up for Bear Bryant Award
After a historic start, Syracuse head coach Dino Babers is on the Paul "Bear" Bryant Award Watch List. Babers is 1-of-25 coaches up for the honor, which is presented annually to a college football coach for contributions that make the sport better for athletes and fans alike by demonstrating grit, intensity and a winning approach to coaching and life both on and off the field.
cuse.com
Ten Men’s Lacrosse Freshmen Named to IL Power Rankings
– Ten fresh faces for the Syracuse University men's lacrosse team have been named to the Inside Lacrosse/EvoShield Power 100 Freshman Rankings, accounting for one-quarter of the top 20. Inside Lacrosse released its Power Rankings Tuesday morning, placing five Orange players on the 20-athlete list of five stars, including three...
Comments / 0