BGR.com

This recalled tea might be contaminated with botulism, so throw it out now

Clostridium botulinum is a dangerous, potentially fatal bacteria that can contaminate foods and drinks. When that happens, manufacturers issue recalls like the massive Lyons Magnus recall from a few months ago that triggered additional recalls. The Chai Box company has now issued a recall of its own for select products that might contain the same Clostridium bacteria. The company discovered that some of the tea drinks might have been under-processed, which contributed to the problem.
BGR.com

Huge snack recall hits 18 states due to potentially dangerous allergen

Tree nut allergies are the most common food allergies out there, with six tree nuts being the most “popular” when it comes to allergic reactions. These are walnut, almond, hazelnut, pecan, cashew, and pistachio. Recalls follow when manufacturers discover traces of one of these allergens in products that should not contain tree nuts. That explains the new Lipari Foods snack recall, as two products from the manufacturer include undeclared cashews.
Popculture

Raisin Recall Issued

ANKUR Muktanand Foods, Inc. has recalled raisins sold all over the U.S. because they contained undeclared sulfites. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has published a report on why this recall was enacted and how to identify them. Consumers with a sensitivity to sulfites could face serious health risks if they consume these products unknowingly.
Insider

The 5 most common flu shot side effects

Common flu shot side effects can include muscle soreness, fever, and headaches. If you get the nasal spray, side effects may also include a runny nose, wheezing, or sore throat. Seek medical attention if you have trouble breathing after a flu shot, which could indicate an allergic reaction. The flu...
Futurity

Rabbit virus is a warning about viruses becoming more deadly

A virus that affects rabbits has become more deadly over time, according to new research. The findings highlight the need for rigorous monitoring of human viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, monkeypox, and polio, for increased virulence. A common misconception is that viruses become milder over time as they become endemic within a...
AboutLawsuits.com

CDC Study Finds 15% of Overdose Deaths Linked to Benadryl, Other Antihistamines

Opioids and many street drugs are commonly cut with antihistamines, such as Benadryl, which make fatal overdoses more likely, according to the findings of a new federal study. Researchers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warn that approximately about one of seven overdose deaths involve the use of antihistamines together with opioids and other illicit street drugs. Antihistamines have a sedating effect, which can make overdose more likely and rescue medications less effective.
WHYI Y100

Flesh-Eating Bacterial Infections Spike In Florida After Hurricane Ian

Florida is seeing a rise in dangerous flesh-eating bacterial infections following destructive flooding from Hurricane Ian, according to CNN. The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) reported 65 cases of Vibrio vulnificus infection and 11 deaths in the state this year as of October 13. Most of the infections are in Lee County, one of the major areas devastated by the Category 4 storm on September 28. Officials have been warning about the potentially deadly virus since October 3.
YAHOO!

Over 70% of pediatric hospital beds in US full amid surge of respiratory illnesses

As the surge in children's respiratory illnesses, including rhinovirus and enterovirus, continues across the country, one children's hospital is considering installing a field tent to deal with the influx of patients. Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford confirmed to ABC News it is considering working with the National Guard and...
Vox

The mysterious rise of food allergies

Peanuts. Shellfish. Soy. Wheat. Tree nuts. Dairy. Eggs. For millions of Americans, these ingredients are a recipe for an upset stomach, hives, swelling, or even a trip to the emergency room — all because of allergies to food. Food allergies are becoming increasingly common, in children and in adults....
foodsafetynews.com

23 Salmonella illnesses linked to bearded dragons

The CDC has announced that 23 people have been infected with Salmonella Vitkin and IIIb from bearded dragons. Epidemiologic and laboratory data show that contact with pet bearded dragons is making people sick in both outbreaks. Illnesses have been reported from 15 states and as of Oct. 12, 2022, 8...
DVM 360

FDA warns pet owners about fluorouracil risks

The FDA reminded veterinary professionals, pharmacists, other healthcare professionals, and pet owners of the serious risks pets have when exposed to the FDA-approved prescription topical medical 5-fluorouracil (fluorouracil). Currently, there have been no reports of cats with fluorouracil poison, but cats are likely to be very sensitive to this drug.
EverydayHealth.com

Body Lice Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment

There are three types of lice that live off of humans: head lice, pubic lice, and body lice. While they are all flat, wingless, parasitic insects, there are some key differences. Body lice (Pediculus humanus corporis), for instance, are the only variety of lice known to spread disease. (1) Also, while body lice do feed off of human blood like the others, they don’t actually reside on the body. Instead, body lice lay their eggs on or near the seams of clothing and bedding, and simply crawl onto the skin several times a day to feed. (2)
Health Digest

How To Recognize The Symptoms Of Menopause

Menopause is described as the time in a woman's life when she hasn't had a menstrual cycle for 12 months (via Mayo Clinic). It is the result of hormonal changes that occur as ovaries produce less estrogen and progesterone. But menopause is not something that happens overnight — it is a transition that takes place over many years. In fact, these changes can last anywhere from seven to 14 years (per the National Institute of Aging).

