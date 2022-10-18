Nella May “Billie” Johnson, age 95, resident of Fort Scott, Kan., died Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. She was born July 14, 1927, in Brickeys, Mo., the daughter of William and Castilla Dixon. After the death of her parents at the age of 3, she was raised by her aunt and uncle, Rebecca, and Boyd Jackson in the Stotesberry, Mo., area. After graduating from Fort Scott High School, she attended two years at Fort Scott Community College while working at Land’s Inn. She was part of the college band playing flute and piccolo. She married Paul M. Johnson on Dec. 25, 1951, at the home of her sister-in-law Alberta and Amos Cook, prior to Paul leaving to serve in the Army. They later divorced. Billie honored her vows and never dated or remarried. She worked for Campbell’s laundry for several years. Billie was a waitress for many restaurants in Fort Scott through the years. They were blessed with two children, Paula, and Melvin Johnson. Billie volunteered for SECAP and was know as a very giving person. She was a member of the Community Christian Church.

FORT SCOTT, KS ・ 19 HOURS AGO