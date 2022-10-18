Read full article on original website
carthagenewsonline.com
R-9 District announces passing of long-time Carthage High School English teacher Mrs. Caroline Tubbs
It is with a heavy heart that we share with you the passing of Caroline Tubbs. Caroline Tubbs has left a profound impact in the Carthage community throughout her 38 years of teaching experience. Many of those previous students have followed in her footsteps and are now employees of Carthage School District.
Fort Scott Tribune
Nella May “Billie” Johnson
Nella May “Billie” Johnson, age 95, resident of Fort Scott, Kan., died Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. She was born July 14, 1927, in Brickeys, Mo., the daughter of William and Castilla Dixon. After the death of her parents at the age of 3, she was raised by her aunt and uncle, Rebecca, and Boyd Jackson in the Stotesberry, Mo., area. After graduating from Fort Scott High School, she attended two years at Fort Scott Community College while working at Land’s Inn. She was part of the college band playing flute and piccolo. She married Paul M. Johnson on Dec. 25, 1951, at the home of her sister-in-law Alberta and Amos Cook, prior to Paul leaving to serve in the Army. They later divorced. Billie honored her vows and never dated or remarried. She worked for Campbell’s laundry for several years. Billie was a waitress for many restaurants in Fort Scott through the years. They were blessed with two children, Paula, and Melvin Johnson. Billie volunteered for SECAP and was know as a very giving person. She was a member of the Community Christian Church.
Fort Scott Tribune
City may begin taking Lake Fort Scott water to supplement supply
The city of Fort Scott issued a notice Thursday that it may begin releasing water from Lake Fort Scott this week to supplement the water supply for the city as well as county customers – unless it rains. Assistant City Manager Brad Matkin said Friday the notice was to...
Fort Scott Tribune
Joy Ann Whitesell O’Neal
Joy Ann Whitesell O’Neal, age 82, resident of Nevada, Mo., previously Fort Scott, Kan., died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Mercy Hospital, Joplin Mo. She was born July 17, 1940, in Filley, Mo., the only daughter of Kenneth Whitesell Sr. and Bonnadell “Bonnie” Blevins Whitesell. Joy graduated from Eldorado Springs High School in 1958. She then attended the University of Missouri and Fort Scott Community College. She married George O’Neal on Oct. 31, 1959, in Nevada, Mo. They had one son, Larry.
earnthenecklace.com
Alexis Clemons Leaving KODE/KSNF: Where Is the Missouri Meteorologist Going?
Alexis Clemons has been responsible for the weather updates in Missouri for a little over a year. But the young meteorologist already has a special place in the local community. Now she’s leaving Joplin for a new opportunity. Alexis Clemons announced she is leaving KODE/KSNF in October 2022. The meteorologist’s followers naturally want to know where she is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. Find out what Alexis Clemons said about her departure from KODE/KSNF here.
Fort Scott Tribune
Visioning for Bourbon County: defining goals
The process for creating a unified vision for Bourbon County is one step closer to completion. Representatives of several county organizations and boards gathered Oct. 12 at Uniontown Junior Senior High School for the second of three planned visioning meetings sponsored by Bourbon County Regional Economic Development, Inc. See the...
Fort Scott Tribune
Milton “Junior” Yazel
Milton “Junior” Yazel, 93, of Columbus, Kan., passed away Oct. 14, 2022, in Oswego, Kan. He was born Feb. 24, 1929, in Freeman, Mo., the son of George Algon and Naomi (Wigginton) Yazel. He married Lily Mae Irvin, and she preceded him in death March 1, 1987. Junior...
Fort Scott Tribune
Dale Gene Johnson
Dale Gene Johnson, age 85, a resident of Fort Scott, Kan., died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Via Christi Medical Center in Pittsburg, Kan. He was born Aug. 20, 1937, in Fort Scott, the son of Buford and Evelyn Goodrick Johnson. He graduated from Mound City High School with the class of 1955. Dale joined the Army following high school and served four years in Germany. He married Charlotte Sears in April of 1978 in Mound City, Kan. He worked for Rural Electric in Iola, Kan., and city maintenance and the public school system in New Mexico. Dale and his wife Charlotte ministered to the Navajo and Apache people in New Mexico and Arizona for 15 years. Dale enjoyed his guns, woodworking, construction, attending auctions, and his dogs and cats. He was a member of the Gideons and the Bethel Community Baptist Church.
Fort Scott Tribune
Sandra Jill Fulcher
Sandra Jill Fulcher, 87, of Fort Scott, passed away Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at Girard Medical Center. She was born Jan. 3, 1935, in Iola, Kan., the daughter of John Joseph “Jack” Laird and Mary Hazel (Remington) Laird. She married Roy “Bruce” Fulcher July 28, 1953, in Sedan, Kan., and he preceded her in death Nov. 3, 1993.
Joplin Spook Light: The full story behind a mysterious orb
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. (KSNF/KODE) — Since it was first mentioned in a publication more than a century ago, many names have been given to the mysterious, dancing or flickering light that, to this day, people continually claim to have witnessed. The light is known as The Joplin Spook Light, Tri-State Spook Light, and the Hornet […]
kggfradio.com
Bloody Benders Talk Planned for Gene DeGruson Memorial Lecture
Kansas historians will gather at Pittsburg State University for a discussion on a Southeast Kansas serial killer family. The talk will be about the Bloody Benders as a part of the Gene DeGruson Memorial Lecture. The event, called The Bender Family Crimes: 150 Years Later, is on October 27th at 7:00pm in the basement of the library. Historians will discuss the crimes committed by the Bender family that set up an inn in remote Labette County. The Benders murdered nearly a dozen travelers over several years who stopped by their inn. These crimes were not discovered until after the family fled the area. They were never caught, and their fate remains a mystery.
Fort Scott Tribune
FSCC to add beauty school
Fort Scott Community College plans to add a beauty program to its course lineup in 2023. On Monday, the FSCC Board of Trustees approved addition of an esthetician program and support of submission of the program to the Kansas Board of Regents. See the print or online edition of the...
kggfradio.com
Missouri Couple Arrested Near Baxter Springs
A Missouri couple is arrested in Cherokee County. Around 3:30pm yesterday, an investigator with the sheriff's department pulled over a Dodge Ram for not having a license plate displayed. The driver refused to stop until coming up on a road closed due to construction. Inside the truck, law enforcement discovered a fully automatic firearm.
Kansas home destroyed when stove ignites in flames
A southeast Kansas home was destroyed by fire late Monday night.
KYTV
Kansas man arrested in 1992 Branson, Mo. cold case assault
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol calls it a break in a 30-year-old cold case. Taney County prosecutors charged Tony Lee Wagner of Fort Scott, Kansas, with two counts of first-degree assault, kidnapping, and forcible rape. The assault happened on August 15, 1992, at the Henning Conservation area...
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin woman accused of leaving her baby and toddler home alone in unlocked apartment
JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin woman was arrested and is now charged with two counts of first degree child endangerment for allegedly leaving her two young children home alone for at least six hours. Police say Willow Graves, 34, Joplin, showed up on foot at a home in Webb...
T-bone crash, one rolls to side in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Thursday night 10:45 p.m. Joplin E-911 was alerted to a two-vehicle crash, one overturned at 2nd and Patterson. Joplin Fire, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. On scene Joplin Police officers tell us no one was injured. METS ambulance checked everyone out and they refused transport to a hospital. Cpl Sean Lackey tells us a maroon Toyota...
Rangeline bridge construction progress, large girders arrive to construction site
JOPLIN, Mo. — Wednesday evening October 19, 2022 we caught numerous tractor trailers arriving with huge beams to the Rangeline Bridge construction site. Arriving from the south we learn these huge beams were made of concrete. Sources told us they were concrete not steel, called N U Girders. Workers on scene told us they were arriving to the site from the...
WIBW
Man killed Monday afternoon in Anderson County crash
WELDA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was killed Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Anderson County, authorities said. The collision was reported at 4:41 p.m. Monday on US-169 highway at S.W. Missouri Road. The location was about a mile northeast of Welda. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a...
Fort Scott Tribune
County buys land at former hospital
Bourbon County Commissioners have approved purchase of about seven acres of land on the former Mercy Hospital property where the Bourbon County Medical Building is now located. On Oct. 11, following a 10-minute executive session to discuss contracts with County Counselor Justin Meeks, commissioners approved a motion by Commissioner Clifton...
