As global organizations accelerate their decarbonization strategies, hydrogen has emerged as a promising solution to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors. Demand for hydrogen, which has grown more than threefold since 1975, continues to rise. Approximately USD 37 billion has been committed to as part of hydrogen strategies adapted by various countries in addition to the private sector announcing a USD 300 billion additional investment. In contrast, achieving net zero emissions goals by 2050, investment of USD 1 200 billion will be required in low-carbon hydrogen supply and use through to 2030.

2 DAYS AGO