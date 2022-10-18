Read full article on original website
A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
Study Reveals California Tops Most Expensive Cities for Burger Meals in AmericaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Sexual Assault L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Three women accusing That 70's Show actor Danny Masterson of rape blame the Church of Scientology for their silenceCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including the Story of a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
George Clooney hits red carpet with glam wife Amal as couple turn out to honor Julia Roberts during the Academy Museum Gala in LA
Julia Roberts, the Pretty Woman long known as one of Hollywood's most bankable stars, received the Academy Museum Gala Icon Award at the second annual Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday. George Clooney, who has starred alongside Roberts six times during their illustrious careers, and...
Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell’s Whirlwind Romance: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Her perfect match! Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell tied the knot after two years of dating — but their relationship was love at first sight. The duo were first linked in early 2019, with the Emily in Paris star making the romance Instagram official that August. Just over one year later, Mary Steenburgen’s son popped […]
Susan Sarandon Only Did ‘Witches of Eastwick’ Because She ‘Couldn’t Deal With Them Suing Me’
Actor Susan Sarandon got honest about her part in the 'The Witches of Eastwick' -- namely, that she didn't want to do it. Here's what she said.
Russell Crowe looks dapper in a suit as he is named an ambassador of Rome and honoured in an Italian ceremony - as he takes a break from filming The Pope's Exorcist in the city
Actor Russell Crowe has been declared an ambassador of the Italian city, Rome, receiving a special plaque from the mayor during a ceremony on Friday. The Gladiator star, 58, who has been filming The Pope's Exorcist in the city in recent weeks, looked dapper in a navy blazer and trousers as he received the honour at the local city hall.
Chris Evans Reacts to Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde: "You're Going to Win an Oscar"
Though best known to many audiences for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Evans could very well add another title to his resume soon, fortune teller. Speaking in a new interview with Variety as part of profile of Blonde star Ana de Armas, Evans revealed his reaction to seeing her in the role of Marilyn Monroe for the upcoming film, predicting that she'll take home an Academy Award for her work. The movie is already earning some controversial reviews but considering the talent in front of and behind the camera, plus Netflix's tenacity for Oscar buzz, Evans may not be that far off.
'I was told my career would be over in my 40s!': Naomi Watts reveals harsh warning from her youth but at 54 she is in her biggest hit yet, The Watcher
Naomi Watts did not get her big break until her thirties when she starred in the indie hit film Mulholland Drive in 2001. Soon after the beauty was warned that she would not be working as much in her forties, which at the time were just around the corner, she told the special issue of InStyle.
Yes, That’s Eddie Redmayne Playing America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer
It’s the week before Eddie Redmayne’s latest film, Tobias Lindholm’s “The Good Nurse,” hits select theaters after a robust festival run. The Oscar winner is in an SUV, zipping from one engagement to the next (no, he is not driving; yes, he’s delighted to discover that the car itself has wifi, which makes Zooming possible). He’s been everywhere lately, Toronto to New York, Mill Valley to Newport Beach, Los Angeles to London. He’s all smiles. And, hilariously, the genial Brit somehow lights up even more when asked why he took on the role of Charles Cullen, potentially America’s most prolific serial...
Timothée Chalamet Spent $11 million on Kate Upton’s Tranquil Mountain Home — Peek Inside!
Timothée Chalamet is officially a West Coast homeowner after buying model Kate Upton and Houston Astros baseball player Justin Verlander’s Beverly Hills home, located deep in the Santa Monica Mountains. He also got a great deal, scooping it up for $11 million, which is $700,000 off the original listing price. Don’t feel bad for Upton and Verlander, though, they made over a $5.7 million profit after buying the property only six years ago. The residence was built in 1976 and it has a true Hollywood history because it’s been owned by a celebrity since the 1990s. Musician Kenny G sold it...
Dan Levy Sets Film Directorial Debut With ‘Good Grief’ at Netflix
“Schitt’s Creek” co-creator Dan Levy is making his feature film directing debut with “Good Grief,” a bittersweet comedy set at Netflix. The movie will star Levy, Ruth Negga (“Passing”), Himesh Patel (“Station Eleven”), Luke Evans (“Beauty and the Beast”), Celia Imrie (“Better Things”), Arnaud Valois (“Spring Blossom”), David Bradley (“Game of Thrones”) and Jamael Westman (West End’s “Hamilton”).
Johnny Depp Dating Attorney Joelle Rich: Look Back at His Romantic History
Watch: Johnny Depp DATING His Former Lawyer Joelle Rich. Johnny Depp has found an appealing new partner. After all, the Pirates of the Caribbean star is now dating Joelle Rich, a London-based attorney who was part of his legal team in his 2018 libel lawsuit against British tabloid The Sun, a source confirmed to E! News. And while Depp lost that court battle, it seems he still walked away a victor in the romance department.
Julianne Moore To Lead Sky & AMC Period Drama ‘Mary & George’ About Mary Villiers, Son George & Royal Court Intrigue In Jacobean England — Mipcom Cannes
EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Julianne Moore is set to lead Sky and AMC period-drama series Mary & George, about powerful royal family favourites Mary Villiers and her son George. Based on a true story, the eight-part limited series is created by DC Moore, whose credits include Killing Eve, Temple and Not Safe For Work. Julianne Moore will play Mary Villiers, Countess of Buckingham, who in 17th Century England moulded her beautiful son, George, to seduce King James I and become his all-powerful lover. Through outrageous scheming, the pair rose from humble beginnings to become one of the richest, most titled, and influential...
Hollywood heartthrob Zac Efron: The American actor through the years
Zac Efron began his Hollywood acting career in TV shows and landed substantial movie rolls in the early 2000s. Efron dated several co-stars including Vanessa Hudgens and Lily Collins.
‘Women Talking’ Star Rooney Mara to Campaign for Best Actress Amid Oscar Categorization Shifts
One of the last big questions surrounding this year’s Oscar acting categories has been answered: “Women Talking” star Rooney Mara will be campaigned for Best Actress, sources close to the campaign confirmed to IndieWire. As there are no official rules from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences concerning which actor goes into what categories — it’s more of an honor system instead — this year in particular has seen lead and/or supporting actors moving all over the place in an effort to be campaigned where they will most likely receive an Oscar nomination. Though Sarah Polley’s drama, which follows Mennonite...
Cate Blanchett Suits Up in Alexander McQueen and ’90s Style Platform Sandals for the World Premiere of ‘Pinocchio’ at the BFI London Film Festival
Cate Blanchett joined her fellow cast members on the red carpet for the world premiere of Guillermo Del Toro’s “Pinocchio” during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall today. Blanchett repped an Alexander McQueen look that was fresh off the runway, the actress pairing the outfit with elevated footwear.
Bill Skarsgard and Lily-Rose Depp Are Confirmed For Robert Eggers Nosferatu
In late September, Deadline first reported that Robert Eggers (The Northman, The Lighthouse) would adapt the classic film to give a more gothic take, “In the new reimagining, the pic is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvania vampire who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him.”
‘The Fabelmans’ Star Michelle Williams Set For Performer Tribute At 2022 Gotham Awards
Michelle Williams will be honored with a Performer Tribute during the 32nd annual Gotham Awards, taking place live and in-person on November 28, at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. The bestowing of the tribute will follow the November 11 theatrical release of Williams’ latest film The Fabelmans — a semi-autobiographical drama from director Steven Spielberg, which delves into his upbringing. In the feature written by Spielberg and Pulitzer Prize winner Tony Kushner, Williams plays Mitzi Fabelman — a character modeled off of Spielberg’s mother. She stars alongside Paul Dano, Gabriel LaBelle, Seth Rogen, Judd Hirsch and more in the...
How to Watch 'The Peripheral' Starring Chloë Grace Moretz
The Peripheral is based on the 2014 book of the same name written by William Gibson. The show is set in the future and follows the lives of Flynne Fisher and her brother, Burton. Flynn and Burton play VR games for rich people to make some extra cash to pay their mother’s medical bills. One day, Flynne helps her brother beta-test what she believes to be VR. While testing it, she soon realizes she isn’t in a simulation but has actually been transported to a futuristic London where she witnesses a murder. As Flynne tries to understand the connection between both worlds, her presence causes her to put her life and that of her family in danger.
