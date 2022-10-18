Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Back pain: 84% increase in treatment success rate
If a therapy for chronic back pain is tailored specifically to a patient's individual requirements, the chances of success are far greater than with standard forms of treatment. Accompanied by a psychotherapeutic procedure in the shape of cognitive behavioral therapy, the pain can be alleviated even more effectively. This is...
Healthline
Sleep Apnea: How a Medication Used to Treat Depression May Help
Obstructive sleep apnea is the most common sleep-related breathing disorder. CPAP devices are effective, but many people find them cumbersome and don’t use them consistently. Reboxetine, a depression medication, might help reduce the severity of sleep apnea for some people. The negative effects of consistently poor sleep can’t be...
PsyPost
MDMA-assisted psychotherapy shows promise in the treatment of eating disorder symptoms
MDMA-assisted therapy reduces eating disorder symptoms in adults with severe posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), according to a new study published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research. Eating disorders are serious mental illnesses that can have devastating physical and emotional consequences. Anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, and binge-eating disorder are the most...
What Is Deep Brain Stimulation? How the Treatment May Help Severe OCD
The treatment can be "life-changing" for some—but it's not without risks.
technologynetworks.com
Trial Finds Promising Medication for Sleep Apnea
Targeting a condition suffered by nearly a billion people worldwide, a new study from Flinders University has shown a drug previously used to treat depression can reduce obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) severity. While not yet identifying a cure, the authors say the study opens up further avenues for the development...
The many side effects of Xanax and how it impairs your brain, digestion, heart, and much more
Xanax, aka Alprazolam, can help treat short-term anxiety but is highly addictive and comes with many side effects from drowsiness to constipation.
News-Medical.net
Individualized treatment for back pain leads to increased effect compared to standard therapies
If a therapy for chronic back pain is tailored specifically to a patient's individual requirements, the chances of success are far greater than with standard forms of treatment. Accompanied by a psychotherapeutic procedure in the shape of cognitive behavioral therapy, the pain can be alleviated even more effectively. This is the result of a meta-analysis by Goethe University Frankfurt, in which the data of over 10,000 patients were combined and analyzed. It can be concluded from the study that multimodal therapies should be promoted on a larger scale in the German healthcare system, in line with the National Disease Management Guidelines.
Psychiatric Times
Dextromethorphan-Bupropion in Depression
A new—cough, cough—combination treatment for depression. Researchers performed an RCT of dextromethorphan-bupropion in major depressive disorder. Partial or inadequate response to antidepressants—whose mechanisms primarily involve monoamine pathways—are common.1,2 Multiple lines of evidence suggest that the glutamatergic system is also involved in the pathophysiology of depression. Dextromethorpahn is a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist and a sigma-1 receptor agonist, both of which modulate glutamate neurotransmission. The clinical utility of dextromethorphan is limited by extensive CYP2D6 metabolism.3 AXS-05, an oral tablet that combines dextromethorphan and bupropion, is formulated to increase the bioavailability and half-life of dextromethorphan through inhibition of its metabolism by bupropion, and is under development for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD).
AboutLawsuits.com
CDC Study Finds 15% of Overdose Deaths Linked to Benadryl, Other Antihistamines
Opioids and many street drugs are commonly cut with antihistamines, such as Benadryl, which make fatal overdoses more likely, according to the findings of a new federal study. Researchers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warn that approximately about one of seven overdose deaths involve the use of antihistamines together with opioids and other illicit street drugs. Antihistamines have a sedating effect, which can make overdose more likely and rescue medications less effective.
cohaitungchi.com
7 Day Cucumber Diet Plan to Lose 15 Pounds in 1 Week
If you’ve been looking for an effective way to kick start your weight loss goals and you got stuck on where to start, this easy-to-follow cucumber diet may be ideal for you!. You are reading: 7 day cucumber diet plan | 7 Day Cucumber Diet Plan to Lose 15 Pounds in 1 Week.
How To Treat Sleep Apnea At Home
Sleep apnea is a dangerous sleep disorder that causes your breathing to start and stop while asleep (via Mayo Clinic). There are a few different types of sleep apnea, with the most common being obstructive sleep apnea. Obstructive sleep apnea happens when the throat muscles relax, which blocks your airway and results in less oxygen being sent to your body and blood. Per the statistics by the Sleep Foundation, it affects around 10 to 30% of the US adult population.
Drugs work best for women trying to lose weight... but diets are better for men, finds study
Diets are more effective in men — but drugs work better for women trying to lose weight, a study revealed today. Researchers in Australia looked at the difference in pounds shed among overweight or obese men and women given appetite-suppressing drugs. Women lost around a fifth of their body...
diabetesdaily.com
An Old-School Diabetes Drug Might Help Prevent Dementia
New research has shown that an older class of type 2 diabetes drugs may protect against dementia. A study of over 500,000 older adults with diabetes found that those who were prescribed glitazones – also known as thiazolidinediones, or TZDs – were 22 percent less likely to develop dementia.
sippycupmom.com
Effective Supplements To Balance Mood and Calm Central Nervous System
Finding the right supplements to balance your mood and calm your nervous systems can be hard. There are so many out there and they all claim to do different things and work with varying levels of efficacy. It’s important to research any supplements you want to try to ensure they won’t compete with any current medications, but here are some of the most effective supplements to balance your mood and calm your nerves.
ADDitude
Study: Ketamine Infusions Reduce Depression, Anxiety, Suicidal Ideation in Some Patients
Intravenous ketamine infusions could effectively reduce symptoms in patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD), suicidal ideation (SI), and anxiety, according to a new study published in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry. The study analyzed data from 424 TRD patients who received ketamine injections from November 2017 to May 2021. 1. Patients...
Psych Centra
Bipolar Disorder and Eating Disorders: What’s the Link?
Eating disorders are common in people with bipolar disorder, especially binge eating disorder and bulimia. We look at the reasons why. Nutrition is crucial to your overall health, especially if you’re living with bipolar disorder — but it can be difficult to get the nutrition that you need when you’re dealing with mood shifts.
Psych Centra
Crippling Anxiety: How to Cope with It
Crippling anxiety can affect your daily life and prevent you from doing the things you love. If you feel like there’s no way out, there are ways you can cope and manage your anxiety. Crippling anxiety is a common phrase used to describe severe anxiety. It feels debilitating or...
CNET
How to Stop an Anxiety Attack In 2 Steps
An anxiety attack can be a frightening experience. You may feel like you can't breathe, that your heart is racing too quickly, your head is spinning and you can't control your thoughts. Anxiety attacks are often accompanied by or triggered by feelings of doom or fear, and it can feel like the anxiety will never end.
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Certain Nonmotor Symptoms Predict Anxiety In Parkinson’s
REM sleep behavior disorder (RBD) and autonomic dysfunction (dysautonomia), two types of nonmotor Parkinson’s disease symptoms, were significant predictors of anxiety in Parkinson’s patients over a three-year study. More than half (57%) of patients in in the study met the clinical criteria for anxiety at some point, underscoring...
MedicalXpress
Q and A: Back pain
It seems like everyone I know has some type of back pain. My husband and I both suffer from back pain but mine is a dull ache at the end of the day while he seems to have shooting pain. Why are our backs so susceptible to pain and how do I know when we should talk with our doctor?
Comments / 0