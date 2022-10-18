Read full article on original website
Thursday’s Headlines Are in the Office
Even the most energy-efficient office buildings aren’t very environmentally friendly if workers are driving a long way to get there. (Commercial Observer) Record federal investment in intercity rail will continue through the end of the year. (Engineering News Record) Urbanist David Zipper takes aim at the Insurance Institute for...
Friday’s Headlines Are a Bus by Any Other Name
Luxury overnight coach services are hoping to compete with airplanes for long trips … just so long as nobody calls them buses. (New York Times) Republican senators are pushing back on the U.S. DOT’s plans to require states to set goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions (Transportation Today), and the feds’ response is basically that who cares, they won’t enforce them anyway. (Bond Buyer)
Vision Zero Cities: The Case for Taxing Large Vehicles
Starting on Wednesday in New York, Transportation Alternatives will host its annual “Vision Zero Cities” conference. In conjunction with the confab, Streetsblog is posting content from the annual journal published by TransAlt. We’ll roll them out over the course of the week. Meanwhile, click here for the full conference schedule and to register.
Active Transportation Program: Cycle 6 Staff Recommendations Released
Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. California Transportation Commission staff released their ranked list of projects recommended for the 2023 funding...
MassDOT’s ‘Beyond Mobility’ Makes Plans for 2050 – But Glosses Over Agency’s Role in the Climate Crisis
MassDOT is undertaking a new long-range transportation plan to guide its transportation policies and project investments through 2050. “Beyond Mobility, the Massachusetts 2050 Transportation Plan, is a planning process that will result in a blueprint for guiding transportation decision-making and investments in Massachusetts in a way that advances MassDOT’s goals and maximizes the equity and resiliency of the transportation system,” according to a new website.
While SF Debates Street Design, Seattle’s Story Is Bikes Drive Business
This article first appeared in the Frisc and is reprinted with permission. When San Francisco Mayor London Breed was photographed riding a bicycle in Paris earlier this year, it seemed a favorable omen for SF’s latest climate pledge, made a year ago, to shift 80 percent of all city trips to sustainable transit by 2030.
Park Detours the Disabled to Avoid Driver Delay
Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. Advocates for safe streets are calling out the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department for...
