North Carolina State

WRAL

US agency to cover matching costs following New Mexico fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture will waive cost-sharing requirements for New Mexico farmers and ranchers affected by the largest wildfire in the state’s recorded history. U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján on Thursday announced that the agency will cover cost sharing for emergency forest restoration, conservation...
NEW MEXICO STATE
WRAL

Arizona death row inmate seeks forensic tests in 1980 deaths

PHOENIX — A judge is mulling an Arizona death row prisoner’s request to have fingerprint and DNA tests conducted on evidence from the two 1980 killings for which he is scheduled to be executed next month. A lawyer for Murray Hooper said at a hearing Wednesday that her...
PHOENIX, AZ

