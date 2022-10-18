Read full article on original website
University of Utah breaks ground on $185M medical school building
Fifty years after the University of Utah opened the doors of the Spencer S. Eccles Health Sciences Library, the university broke ground on the Spencer Fox Eccles School of Medicine.
nebo.edu
Kindergarten Goes on a Field Trip
The kindergarteners went to Jaker’s for their field trip! They had SO much fun! The students were well behaved and represented Goshen by wearing their school shirts. Mrs. Peterson and Ms. Adams even played in the corn pit! We appreciate all the parents who were able to go with us.
kslnewsradio.com
How will $595 million bond for Alpine School District affect residents?
OREM, Utah — Residents in the Alpine School District will be voting on a $595 million dollar bond this election Nov. 8. David Stephenson, Alpine School District executive director of external relations and communications, said the district has a list of projects for which the bond money will be used.
Missing University of Utah student found
The University of Utah Police Department issued an alert Monday evening to ask for the public's help in finding a student who they say is missing.
Which university is Utah’s best?
Best colleges in the U.S.: New Wallet Hub study ranks the best college in the U.S. and Utah.
kuer.org
Lt. Governor’s Office receives complaints about Orem City Council’s proposition resolutions
About two dozen people have complained to the Lt. Governor’s Office about the last two Orem City Council meetings and the resolutions they passed. Some of the complaints were forwarded to the Utah Attorney General’s Office and the Utah County Attorney’s Office. The Orem City Council normally...
Letter: Burns is off base with LDS Church criticisms
I am getting tired of you featuring guest editorials of Keith Burns that are always very critical of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and its leaders in a community where the majority of your readership are members of the Church. He always spews negativity about the Church and its leaders. In his latest one about the Church vs. the world, he takes the stance, apparently, that the leadership of the Church is wrong and hurtful completely ignoring the religious beliefs of the Church that we are indeed in the last days before the Second Coming of Christ and that the world is getting increasingly evil. All I see from him are attacks on the Church and its leaders and I see no guest editorials in your newspaper defending our religious liberty to believe what we believe.
‘That very well could have cost us the game’: Pac-12 officials’ clock issue vexes Kyle Whittingham
The final seconds of the Utah Utes-USC Trojans game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City certainly didn’t help the perception of Pac-12 referees
F-35 crashes at Hill Air Force Base near Salt Lake City
An F-35 fighter jet crashed on Wednesday evening at the north end of the runway at Hill Air Force Base north of Salt Lake City. The base reported the crash via Facebook around 6:45 p.m., saying that the pilot ejected prior to impact and landed nearby. "The pilot ejected, was recovered and has been taken to local medical center for observation," Hill Air Force Base posted via Facebook. "The cause...
Beloved Mexican grill expands to Pleasant Grove in November
The beloved Mexican Grill, Cafe Rio, is expanding with a new location on North County Boulevard in Pleasant Grove.
foodgressing.com
Mar | Muntanya Salt Lake City New Rooftop Restaurant
Mar | Muntanya, Salt Lake City’s highly anticipated Spanish-inspired rooftop restaurant, debuts in the heart of bustling downtown on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Mar | Muntanya is the newest dining destination to join the city’s thriving culinary scene. Located in the heart of the vibrant downtown city center,...
KSLTV
Public pushes back on proposed changes to South Valley Regional Airport
WEST JORDAN, Utah — Planners for Salt Lake City Airports hosted their first public meeting for changes to South Valley Regional Airport. The changes include a longer runway and more hangar space, among other things. In a standing-room-only meeting Tuesday night, dozens of people turned out to hear the...
kslnewsradio.com
Young Utah skier takes the big screen in new Warren Miller film
SALT LAKE CITY — Warren Miller ski films encapsulate the world of legendary mountains and risky runs. Every athlete featured on the screen is portrayed with a sense of grit and bravery. Now, a young Utah skier has been added to the roster of athletes highlighted in Miller films.
Salt Lake City ranked 23rd best place to live in America for 2nd year in a row
One Utah city has earned the title as the 23rd best place to live in America for a second year in a row.
Park City ranked 3rd best ski resort in the U.S., study says
Park City earned the title as the 3rd best ski resort in the U.S., according to a study done by travel blog Park Sleep Fly. It is the only city on the top five list that is not in Colorado.
KSLTV
Council to vote on West side plan to turn land into homeless housing village
The decision has raised concerns for those living closest to the plot of land, and some feel the city is backtracking on a plan they agreed to years ago. The west side of Salt Lake City is home to some of Utah’s most diverse communities. “I lived here for...
SLC Council votes to move forward with tiny home village to house homeless
The Salt Lake City Council is taking the next steps in a tiny home village project that would provide housing for individuals in Utah experiencing homelessness.
gastronomicslc.com
Locals lament as Deli closes, losing one of the best burgers in SLC
For once, here’s a story about a local restaurant closure that isn’t mired in disquiet. Today sees one of the most long lived operations in Salt Lake county finally lock their doors, and do so, happily on their own terms. Last Friday was the technical closure for Bell’s...
Fast Casual
Island Fin Poke hits Utah
Florida-based Island Fin Poké Co. is making its Utah debut, bringing its Hawaiian custom poke bowls to Salt Lake City with a location opening next week with two others coming soon. The 24-unit brand, which has 58 locations sold and multiple franchise areas under development, is built on the...
