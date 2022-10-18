ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nebo.edu

Kindergarten Goes on a Field Trip

The kindergarteners went to Jaker’s for their field trip! They had SO much fun! The students were well behaved and represented Goshen by wearing their school shirts. Mrs. Peterson and Ms. Adams even played in the corn pit! We appreciate all the parents who were able to go with us.
GOSHEN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

How will $595 million bond for Alpine School District affect residents?

OREM, Utah — Residents in the Alpine School District will be voting on a $595 million dollar bond this election Nov. 8. David Stephenson, Alpine School District executive director of external relations and communications, said the district has a list of projects for which the bond money will be used.
OREM, UT
Pyramid

Letter: Burns is off base with LDS Church criticisms

I am getting tired of you featuring guest editorials of Keith Burns that are always very critical of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and its leaders in a community where the majority of your readership are members of the Church. He always spews negativity about the Church and its leaders. In his latest one about the Church vs. the world, he takes the stance, apparently, that the leadership of the Church is wrong and hurtful completely ignoring the religious beliefs of the Church that we are indeed in the last days before the Second Coming of Christ and that the world is getting increasingly evil. All I see from him are attacks on the Church and its leaders and I see no guest editorials in your newspaper defending our religious liberty to believe what we believe.
PROVO, UT
Idaho State Journal

F-35 crashes at Hill Air Force Base near Salt Lake City

An F-35 fighter jet crashed on Wednesday evening at the north end of the runway at Hill Air Force Base north of Salt Lake City. The base reported the crash via Facebook around 6:45 p.m., saying that the pilot ejected prior to impact and landed nearby. "The pilot ejected, was recovered and has been taken to local medical center for observation," Hill Air Force Base posted via Facebook. "The cause...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
foodgressing.com

Mar | Muntanya Salt Lake City New Rooftop Restaurant

Mar | Muntanya, Salt Lake City’s highly anticipated Spanish-inspired rooftop restaurant, debuts in the heart of bustling downtown on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Mar | Muntanya is the newest dining destination to join the city’s thriving culinary scene. Located in the heart of the vibrant downtown city center,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Fast Casual

Island Fin Poke hits Utah

Florida-based Island Fin Poké Co. is making its Utah debut, bringing its Hawaiian custom poke bowls to Salt Lake City with a location opening next week with two others coming soon. The 24-unit brand, which has 58 locations sold and multiple franchise areas under development, is built on the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

