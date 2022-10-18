The Cherokee County School Board on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, approved the next step for construction of a new campus for Cherokee High School. The school board voted to hire NJ Wilbanks Contractor Inc., at a cost of $23 million, to complete the site development work for the project. Proposals next will be requested for construction of the new school, with the school board on schedule to select a company this winter.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO