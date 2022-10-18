ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after he allegedly assaulted an elderly man he was trying to rob. Noel Lopez, 40, has been charged with Aggravated Robbery. According to an affidavit, on October 18, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to the area of 14th Street and Washington to investigate after […]

