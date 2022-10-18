Read full article on original website
Midland Police holding 'Cans for Candy' Trunk or Treat
MIDLAND, Texas — If your children are ready to break out the Halloween costumes a little early, the Midland Police Department has the event for you. MPD will be holding its "Cans for Candy" Trunk or Treat. The event is free and open to the public, though the police...
OPD investigates major crash at 2nd and Harless
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is investigating a major crash that occurred this morning near 2nd street and Harless. Drivers should look to avoid the area and find an alternate route this morning. We will continue to update this story as we receive more information.
Two ECISD 6th graders arrested at Wilson and Young Middle School
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday, ECISD police received a report of a shooting threat at Wilson & Young Middle School. Upon investigation, officers discovered the threat was made on Wednesday when two 6th-grade boys told others in the cafeteria that they had a gun in their backpacks. Both boys admitted...
Man who ‘savagely’ attacked spa owner during robbery sentenced to 80 years
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- District Attorney Dusty Gallivan announced that a man who “brutally” attacked a spa owner during a robbery earlier this year was convicted of Aggravated Robbery by an Ector County Jury. 33-year-old Isaac Jackson was sentenced to 80 years in prison. On March 21, Odessa Police responded to Rose Garden Spa to […]
1 ECISD school fails state school safety audit due to unlocked interior doors
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The state of Texas has been implementing random safety intruder audits in response to the May shooting in Uvalde, and Ector County ISD has experienced some of these audits recently. The district has seen success in every school that has been inspected so far, except...
Man punches dad, pulls him from wheelchair in fight over medication, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his wheelchair bound father in an argument over prescription medication. Santiago Enriquez, 19, has been charged with two counts of Assault, and one count of Injury of a Disabled Person. According to an affidavit, on October 16, officers with the […]
72-year-old confronts suspected thief, helps OPD make arrest
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after he allegedly assaulted an elderly man he was trying to rob. Noel Lopez, 40, has been charged with Aggravated Robbery. According to an affidavit, on October 18, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to the area of 14th Street and Washington to investigate after […]
16-year-old among 4 accused of shooting at undercover police car
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Four people were arrested earlier this month after allegedly shooting at an undercover police car that was part of a drug operation. Felix Olivas, 31, has been charged with two counts of Engaging in Criminal Activity, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Theft of a Firearm, and three counts […]
Suspect steals tips, then hides in nearby hotel, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he stole a purse full of tip money from a local restaurant and then hid in a nearby hotel. Derek Gandarilla, 20, has been charged with Theft and Criminal Trespassing. According to an affidavit, on October 18, officers with the Odessa […]
DPS responding to multiple crashes near Midland
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — DPS is responding to two incidents early Friday evening. One is a crash on Highway 191 between Midland and Odessa. DPS says there are no injuries at this time. The other incident is on eastbound I-20 and Loop 250 in Midland. This one is causing...
K-9 Randy showed off his skills today!
Randy is one of our K-9’s here at the Odessa Police Department. He is a Belgian Malinois and was named after Randi Spencer, an Odessa teen, who raised nearly 35-thousand dollars to help the department. K-9 Randy trains every day to keep his crime-fighting skills in top shape!. A...
MPD searching for theft suspects
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two suspects accused of theft. According to a Crime Stoppers post, on October 8, the two people pictured below visited Office Depot and filled a duffle bag with about $1,200 worth of merchandise and left the store without paying. […]
Family of Nathaniel Machuca honors him with balloon release
MIDLAND, Texas — The family of 25-year-old Nathaniel Machuca came together on Wednesday night to honor him with a balloon release. It has been six months since Machuca was found dead in Midland. The family gathered at his grave site in Andrews, which is where he is originally from.
Teen breaks into home, assaults girlfriend, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odesa teen was arrested after police said he allegedly broke into his girlfriend’s home and assaulted her. Caleb Washington, 17, has been charged with Burglary of a Habitation, a 2nd degree felony. According to an affidavit, on October 17, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home after someone called […]
For 64 years Complex Community Federal Credit Union has been preforming “Intentional Acts of Kindness”
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -In honor of their 64th anniversary of serving West Texas, Complex Community Federal Credit Union team members conducted 64 acts of kindness across the Permian Basin. Team members were dropping off goodies at hospitals, police stations, fire stations, schools, and other organizations that serve West Texas. “We...
Odessa man sentenced to 80 years in prison
ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa man has been sentenced to prison for 80 years for Aggravated Robbery. 33-year-old Isaac Jackson had his sentenced enhanced due to his prior felony convictions. On March 21, 2022, Jackson severely beat and robbed the victim at a local massage parlor. The 64-year-old victim suffered serious bodily injury.
Caught on Camera - Theft Suspects
Do you recognize these two suspects? A man and a woman did not scan all the items in their cart and stole goods worth $180 from Walmart. If you have any information about this case, please contact Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS at reference case #22-0015147.
Suspect pulls woman from vehicle, steals car with service animal inside, police say
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars in Midland after investigators said he allegedly pulled a woman from her car and drove away with her vehicle after she refused to let him borrow the car. Dominique McDade, 39, has been charged with Robbery. According to an affidavit, on October 14, officers with the […]
Midland man sentenced to prison in 2019 Snapchat robbery
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced 21-year-old Andres Schuman, Jr., of Midland, was sentenced Monday morning to 19 years in prison after a jury trial. Schuman was charged with Aggravated Robbery in 2019. The evidence presented in the case showed that on September 5, 2019, a 19-year-old victim planned to meet […]
Man accused of threatening family with gun after kid knocks on his window
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly threatened a family with a gun after a child knocked on a window while playing outside. Logan Perry, 28, has been charged with six counts of Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on October 16, officers with the Odessa […]
