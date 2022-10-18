ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NewsWest 9

OPD investigates major crash at 2nd and Harless

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is investigating a major crash that occurred this morning near 2nd street and Harless. Drivers should look to avoid the area and find an alternate route this morning. We will continue to update this story as we receive more information.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Two ECISD 6th graders arrested at Wilson and Young Middle School

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday, ECISD police received a report of a shooting threat at Wilson & Young Middle School. Upon investigation, officers discovered the threat was made on Wednesday when two 6th-grade boys told others in the cafeteria that they had a gun in their backpacks. Both boys admitted...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

72-year-old confronts suspected thief, helps OPD make arrest

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after he allegedly assaulted an elderly man he was trying to rob. Noel Lopez, 40, has been charged with Aggravated Robbery.  According to an affidavit, on October 18, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to the area of 14th Street and Washington to investigate after […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

16-year-old among 4 accused of shooting at undercover police car

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Four people were arrested earlier this month after allegedly shooting at an undercover police car that was part of a drug operation. Felix Olivas, 31, has been charged with two counts of Engaging in Criminal Activity, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Theft of a Firearm, and three counts […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Suspect steals tips, then hides in nearby hotel, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he stole a purse full of tip money from a local restaurant and then hid in a nearby hotel. Derek Gandarilla, 20, has been charged with Theft and Criminal Trespassing.  According to an affidavit, on October 18, officers with the Odessa […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

DPS responding to multiple crashes near Midland

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — DPS is responding to two incidents early Friday evening. One is a crash on Highway 191 between Midland and Odessa. DPS says there are no injuries at this time. The other incident is on eastbound I-20 and Loop 250 in Midland. This one is causing...
MIDLAND, TX
odessapd.com

K-9 Randy showed off his skills today!

Randy is one of our K-9’s here at the Odessa Police Department. He is a Belgian Malinois and was named after Randi Spencer, an Odessa teen, who raised nearly 35-thousand dollars to help the department. K-9 Randy trains every day to keep his crime-fighting skills in top shape!. A...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for theft suspects

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two suspects accused of theft.  According to a Crime Stoppers post, on October 8, the two people pictured below visited Office Depot and filled a duffle bag with about $1,200 worth of merchandise and left the store without paying.  […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Teen breaks into home, assaults girlfriend, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odesa teen was arrested after police said he allegedly broke into his girlfriend’s home and assaulted her. Caleb Washington, 17, has been charged with Burglary of a Habitation, a 2nd degree felony.  According to an affidavit, on October 17, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home after someone called […]
ODESSA, TX
myfoxzone.com

Odessa man sentenced to 80 years in prison

ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa man has been sentenced to prison for 80 years for Aggravated Robbery. 33-year-old Isaac Jackson had his sentenced enhanced due to his prior felony convictions. On March 21, 2022, Jackson severely beat and robbed the victim at a local massage parlor. The 64-year-old victim suffered serious bodily injury.
ODESSA, TX
odessapd.com

Caught on Camera - Theft Suspects

Do you recognize these two suspects? A man and a woman did not scan all the items in their cart and stole goods worth $180 from Walmart. If you have any information about this case, please contact Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS at reference case #22-0015147.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland man sentenced to prison in 2019 Snapchat robbery

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced 21-year-old Andres Schuman, Jr., of Midland, was sentenced Monday morning to 19 years in prison after a jury trial. Schuman was charged with Aggravated Robbery in 2019. The evidence presented in the case showed that on September 5, 2019, a 19-year-old victim planned to meet […]
MIDLAND, TX

