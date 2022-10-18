ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

NewsWest 9

Beloved Midland PD K9 officer passes away, but won't be forgotten

MIDLAND, Texas — They say dogs are man's best friend… but this dog, however, was the city's best friend. "When we saw Jango, we couldn't really tell what kind of dog he was initially," Midland Police Sergeant Jake Owens said. "He kind of had this crazy look in his eye. He was unlike all the rest of the dogs from the pool that we had. [He] picked one guy out there was wearing a bite suit and he just stared at him and just started drooling and I was like this dog's either crazy or he's gonna be pretty awesome."
MIDLAND, TX
yourbasin.com

Local breakfast and lunch spot back open after nearly three years

After nearly three years of being closed, a popular local breakfast and lunch spot is back open. Judy K’s Kountry Kitchen closed down in March 2020, and this week it opened its doors. “We’re finally here and finally got the doors open,” says general manager Pablo Elias.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

More than 1,000 Midland homes without power

MIDLAND, Texas — UPDATE: According to Oncor, all power has been restored to these homes in Midland. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Oncor is reporting an outage impacting about 1,300 homes in near Saddle Club in Midland. At last update, the Oncor outage map lists the estimated time of restoration as midnight. At...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Basin Bites: Spitz Mediterranean opens in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – There’s not a ton of Mediterranean food around west Texas but Spitz owner Debra Holt is working to change that. It all started on a vacation to Salt Lake City, Utah with her family. Holt says she stopped in to a Spitz franchise location for lunch and was so impressed with […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Two ECISD 6th graders arrested at Wilson and Young Middle School

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday, ECISD police received a report of a shooting threat at Wilson & Young Middle School. Upon investigation, officers discovered the threat was made on Wednesday when two 6th-grade boys told others in the cafeteria that they had a gun in their backpacks. Both boys admitted...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Inflation not slowing down local Halloween shoppers

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The National Retail Federation says that Americans are expected to spend 500 million dollars more on Halloween this year compared to last year. And the team at Party City says they are not surprised by that considering how busy their Odessa location has been.  “We’re seeing a lot of people coming […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Burglars steal from Midland home twice in one day

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A local homeowner is sounding the alarm after thieves broke into his home, not once, but twice. Both break-ins were on the same day, October 14th. The Midland homeowner is concerned about being targeted a third time. So, he is asking the public for help identifying the thieves who were caught […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

DPS responding to multiple crashes near Midland

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — DPS is responding to two incidents early Friday evening. One is a crash on Highway 191 between Midland and Odessa. DPS says there are no injuries at this time. The other incident is on eastbound I-20 and Loop 250 in Midland. This one is causing...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

OPD investigates major crash at 2nd and Harless

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is investigating a major crash that occurred this morning near 2nd street and Harless. Drivers should look to avoid the area and find an alternate route this morning. We will continue to update this story as we receive more information.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

RSV season: what parents need to know:

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Typically, RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) circulates through communities from late November through March. However, local healthcare providers said the illness never truly went away last season- they saw many patients with RSV in the summer, which is not normal. And now, providers are seeing a spike in the illness among children.  Medical […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Bonham Middle Schooler arrested

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A 6th-grade boy at Bonham Middle School was arrested on Friday after he became upset in class and threatened to bring a gun to school and shoot students. School leaders and ECISD police were notified, and he was arrested and charged with Threat or Exhibition of...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Your guide to early voting in Midland and Odessa

ODESSA AND MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - It is officially election season and CBS7 is your First Alert election station. Early voting begins October 24th and ends November 4th. Greenwood ISD Trustees place 1, 2, 6, and 7. Ector county voters’ main focus will be on the Ector County Utility District...
ODESSA, TX

