Curb Side Bistro to host annual Thanksgiving feed, here’s how you can help:
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A local restaurant is getting ready to give out free Thanksgiving meals- Chef Alejandro and the Curb Side Bistro team will have hot meals ready for anyone in need, no questions asked. Now the beloved, and inspirational, local chef is asking for a little help from the community to make the 8th annual […]
Beloved Midland PD K9 officer passes away, but won't be forgotten
MIDLAND, Texas — They say dogs are man's best friend… but this dog, however, was the city's best friend. "When we saw Jango, we couldn't really tell what kind of dog he was initially," Midland Police Sergeant Jake Owens said. "He kind of had this crazy look in his eye. He was unlike all the rest of the dogs from the pool that we had. [He] picked one guy out there was wearing a bite suit and he just stared at him and just started drooling and I was like this dog's either crazy or he's gonna be pretty awesome."
Family of Nathaniel Machuca honors him with balloon release
MIDLAND, Texas — The family of 25-year-old Nathaniel Machuca came together on Wednesday night to honor him with a balloon release. It has been six months since Machuca was found dead in Midland. The family gathered at his grave site in Andrews, which is where he is originally from.
Midland Police holding 'Cans for Candy' Trunk or Treat
MIDLAND, Texas — If your children are ready to break out the Halloween costumes a little early, the Midland Police Department has the event for you. MPD will be holding its "Cans for Candy" Trunk or Treat. The event is free and open to the public, though the police...
Free Movies! Fun At The 3rd Annual HALLOWEEN Drive-In Movie Bash In Midland!
It's Halloween! And, there's nothing like a great Halloween movie with the family! One of the best places to watch a movie HALLOWEEN weekend is at Big Sky Drive-In! And this year they are doing it again. • SATURDAY OCTOBER 29TH AT BIG SKY DRIVE-IN! GHOSTLY GREETINGS. For the third...
Local mom almost gives birth on the day of ORMC attack
ODESSA, Texas — On the day of Oct. 3, Megan Wood was scheduled to give birth to her baby at Odessa Regional Medical Center. However, things did not go as planned for her that day. "I was en route to the hospital and then they called and told me...
Local breakfast and lunch spot back open after nearly three years
After nearly three years of being closed, a popular local breakfast and lunch spot is back open. Judy K’s Kountry Kitchen closed down in March 2020, and this week it opened its doors. “We’re finally here and finally got the doors open,” says general manager Pablo Elias.
More than 1,000 Midland homes without power
MIDLAND, Texas — UPDATE: According to Oncor, all power has been restored to these homes in Midland. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Oncor is reporting an outage impacting about 1,300 homes in near Saddle Club in Midland. At last update, the Oncor outage map lists the estimated time of restoration as midnight. At...
Basin Bites: Spitz Mediterranean opens in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – There’s not a ton of Mediterranean food around west Texas but Spitz owner Debra Holt is working to change that. It all started on a vacation to Salt Lake City, Utah with her family. Holt says she stopped in to a Spitz franchise location for lunch and was so impressed with […]
Man punches dad, pulls him from wheelchair in fight over medication
Investigators then met with a 47-year-old wheelchair bound victim who said he had been sitting in the kitchen eating when his son, identified as Enriquez, walked in and demanded his dad's "water pills."
For 64 years Complex Community Federal Credit Union has been preforming “Intentional Acts of Kindness”
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -In honor of their 64th anniversary of serving West Texas, Complex Community Federal Credit Union team members conducted 64 acts of kindness across the Permian Basin. Team members were dropping off goodies at hospitals, police stations, fire stations, schools, and other organizations that serve West Texas. “We...
Midland’s Celebration Gala Invites You Out To See Selena Forever Tribute One Of The Best Selena Tribute Bands
The Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is hosting their annual banquet, Celebration Gala, to celebrate the members of the chamber of commerce and hopefully add some new ones. This year's event is Thursday, October 27th, at the Bush Convention Center, in downtown Midland. and will feature special guest speaker Aron...
Two ECISD 6th graders arrested at Wilson and Young Middle School
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday, ECISD police received a report of a shooting threat at Wilson & Young Middle School. Upon investigation, officers discovered the threat was made on Wednesday when two 6th-grade boys told others in the cafeteria that they had a gun in their backpacks. Both boys admitted...
Inflation not slowing down local Halloween shoppers
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The National Retail Federation says that Americans are expected to spend 500 million dollars more on Halloween this year compared to last year. And the team at Party City says they are not surprised by that considering how busy their Odessa location has been. “We’re seeing a lot of people coming […]
Burglars steal from Midland home twice in one day
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A local homeowner is sounding the alarm after thieves broke into his home, not once, but twice. Both break-ins were on the same day, October 14th. The Midland homeowner is concerned about being targeted a third time. So, he is asking the public for help identifying the thieves who were caught […]
DPS responding to multiple crashes near Midland
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — DPS is responding to two incidents early Friday evening. One is a crash on Highway 191 between Midland and Odessa. DPS says there are no injuries at this time. The other incident is on eastbound I-20 and Loop 250 in Midland. This one is causing...
OPD investigates major crash at 2nd and Harless
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is investigating a major crash that occurred this morning near 2nd street and Harless. Drivers should look to avoid the area and find an alternate route this morning. We will continue to update this story as we receive more information.
RSV season: what parents need to know:
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Typically, RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) circulates through communities from late November through March. However, local healthcare providers said the illness never truly went away last season- they saw many patients with RSV in the summer, which is not normal. And now, providers are seeing a spike in the illness among children. Medical […]
Bonham Middle Schooler arrested
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A 6th-grade boy at Bonham Middle School was arrested on Friday after he became upset in class and threatened to bring a gun to school and shoot students. School leaders and ECISD police were notified, and he was arrested and charged with Threat or Exhibition of...
Your guide to early voting in Midland and Odessa
ODESSA AND MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - It is officially election season and CBS7 is your First Alert election station. Early voting begins October 24th and ends November 4th. Greenwood ISD Trustees place 1, 2, 6, and 7. Ector county voters’ main focus will be on the Ector County Utility District...
