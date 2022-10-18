Read full article on original website
Related
saintleo.edu
New process makes it easy to read, share university news
University Brand Marketing & Communications has launched a new way for faculty and staff to read and submit university news. Starting in November, stories on the Community news website will begin to be presented in a grid format that breaks down key information so that stories can be read in under 2 minutes. The goal is to make the sharing of information convenient so that everyone has time to be informed.
saintleo.edu
Human Resources shares information on employee rights against discrimination
The Office of Human Resources has released a new easy-to-follow resource to help university employees better understand their rights to work free of discrimination. University employees are encouraged to learn more about your rights. To access this information, click here. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) enforces federal laws...
Comments / 0