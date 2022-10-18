Read full article on original website
Related
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
Hours After Sentencing, Steve Bannon Predicts Merrick Garland Impeachment
House Republicans have signaled they are sympathetic toward Bannon and would target the DOJ if they retake the chamber.
Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit
Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
Biden says he has reduced the deficit by $1.4TRILLION this year, rejects claims Democrats are 'big spenders' as tax revenue and LESS spending reduce deficit
President Joe Biden on Friday said the $1.4 trillion reduction of the national deficit was proof his economic policies are working even as the drop in government spending came after many covid-related programs ended. Biden also pivoted his argument into an attack on Republicans, warning voters that GOP policies will...
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
AOL Corp
'Bless his heart': Jeb Bush says Trump’s handling of documents a 'far cry' from his father's
Former GOP presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Jeb Bush appeared Thursday on Your World With Neil Cavuto and responded to former President Donald Trump’s accusation that Bush’s late father, former President George H.W. Bush, mishandled government documents after leaving office. Trump accused the 41st president of taking millions of documents to a former bowling alley and former Chinese restaurant.
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Pro-Trump group led by Michael Flynn ‘misled US election officials’ to participate in 2020 surveys
A right-wing group founded by prominent conspiracy theorists and Donald Trump allies ran a covert nationwide campaign to fuel the former president’s plans to upend the nation’s elections after his 2020 defeat.An investigation from Reuters discovered that the influential America Project surveyed more than 260 election officials in eight battleground states without revealing the group’s agenda and its founders’ explicit attempts to seize voting machines.According to Reuters, interviewers told election officials that they were nonpartisan observers conducting the surveys only for educational purposes.But in reality, the surveyors fed responses to the America Project and misrepresented their answers, which were...
Rep. Curtis leads conversation at inaugural Conservative Climate Summit
Regional leaders, focused on solving a global problem, joined one another in Salt Lake City Friday to discuss possible solutions. The inaugural Conservative Climate Summit was hosted by Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, and took place at the University of Utah’s David Eccles School of Business. Summit presentations centered on...
Letter: Curtis resolution a great step in climate fight
As chair of National Clean Energy Week (NCEW), I thank Congressman John Curtis (R-Utah) for introducing a bipartisan resolution recognizing September 26-30, 2022, as National Clean Energy Week (NCEW). Americans in both parties agree, reducing emissions and lowering energy costs for families should not be a partisan issue. Rep. Curtis...
Slovenians choose president with no clear winner in sight
Slovenians are voting to elect a new president, with three main contenders leading the race but no clear winner in sight
Charen: Tim Ryan’s alpha maneuver
At least one Democrat has started to figure out how to exploit a GOP weakness. He’s Tim Ryan, who is running against J.D. Vance for Ohio’s open Senate seat. What has Ryan figured out? He’s calling out Vance as a beta male. Look, in a different world...
Letter: Disagree with argument in Harrop column
I am responding to “Harrop: There is no polio emergency. Stop saying there is.” (Oct. 5, 2022) Ms. Harrop asserts that “public officials should stop turning a concern centered on a few under-vaxxed communities into everyone’s problem.” I am a Nurse Practitioner and believe strongly that the health of every person matters, and that includes wanting to protect everyone from potential disease and suffering due to vaccine-preventable diseases. I also strongly support eradicating diseases when possible, and it is possible with polio, if we take it seriously.
Stiehm: Uncle Andy: Old Hickory and me in history
WASHINGTON — So I gave a talk on President Andrew Jackson, counting the ways he harshly steered the country wrong, wrong and wrong again. The Trail of Tears. Closing the Bank of the United States, Alexander Hamilton’s masterpiece. Naming hateful racist Roger Taney as chief justice. The forceful...
Putin declares martial law in annexed regions of Ukraine
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin declared martial law Wednesday in the four regions of Ukraine that Moscow annexed and gave all regional governors in Russia emergency powers that open the door for sweeping new restrictions throughout the country. Putin didn’t immediately spell out the steps that would...
Pyramid
Mount Pleasant, UT
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
139K+
Views
ABOUT
The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.https://www.heraldextra.com/sanpete-county/
Comments / 0