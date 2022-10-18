ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Port, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nodawaynews.com

Platte Valley rolls into match-up with East Atchison

Platte Valley Football moved to 7-1 on the season after beating Stewartsville 52-24 in Barnard October 14. Now the team looks forward to the regular season finale in Tarkio against the 8-0 East Atchison Wolves October 21. Head Coach Johnnie Silkett is happy with the win. “This was a great...
VALLEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Pioneers upset Bulldogs in season finale

NEBRASKA CITY-An epic River Country Rivalry game would take place at Pioneer Field on Friday night. Nebraska City and Auburn would square off in an end of season finale that would look much different for both teams. Auburn with only two losses on the year would be looking to solidify a high seed in the Class C1 playoffs. While Nebraska City with only on win on the season would look to end the year on a high note.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
hamburgreporter.com

Former Sidney musicians band together for Southwest Seven

A band made up primarily of former Sidney High School musicians are making their rounds under the name “The Southwest Seven.”. Nicole Zavadil, the band instructor, said the first notion of the musical group came up during a conversation with then high school senior Cale Phillips. Zavadil, who taught...
SIDNEY, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, October 24-30

St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of Oct. 24 – 30. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler...
MISSOURI STATE
KETV.com

Louisville Public Schools closed Oct. 20, 2022, due to illness

LOUISVILLE, Neb. — Louisville Public Schools called off class Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, due to a rise in "illness." According to a pop-up post on the district's website, more students and staff are getting sick. Officials did not specify which kind of illness they had. The post went on...
LOUISVILLE, NE
kmaland.com

Westboro man arrested in Shenandoah traffic stop

(Shenandoah) -- A northwest Missouri man faces multiple charges following a traffic stop in Shenandoah. The Shenandoah Police Department says officers conducted a traffic stop around 11 p.m. Friday at the corner of Anna Crose and Pershing Drive. Following an investigation, officers arrested the driver -- 44-year-old Frank Kephart of Westboro -- for OWI -- second offense -- and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
SHENANDOAH, IA
WOWT

Sheriff: Structure fire reveals Nebraska marijuana grow operation

CASS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A rural Cass County, Nebraska man was arrested Thursday for allegedly operating a marijuana grow operation. The operation was discovered after firefighters attacked a structure fire. The fire was reported at or near a home east of Highway 75 and Young Street, which is just north of Beaver Lake.
CASS COUNTY, NE
kmaland.com

Shenandoah Police make arrest for numerous felony charges

(Shenandoah) - Shenandoah Police have arrested a woman on multiple felony charges following an ongoing investigation. According to the Shenandoah Police Department, officers served a warrant around 11:30 a.m. Friday to 20-year-old Phoebe Rachell-Faye Johnson for forgery. Authorities also questioned Johnson regarding an ongoing investigation and additionally charged her with aiding and abetting, 2nd degree theft and conspiracy -- all Class D felonies.
SHENANDOAH, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy