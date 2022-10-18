Read full article on original website
nodawaynews.com
Platte Valley rolls into match-up with East Atchison
Platte Valley Football moved to 7-1 on the season after beating Stewartsville 52-24 in Barnard October 14. Now the team looks forward to the regular season finale in Tarkio against the 8-0 East Atchison Wolves October 21. Head Coach Johnnie Silkett is happy with the win. “This was a great...
News Channel Nebraska
Pioneers upset Bulldogs in season finale
NEBRASKA CITY-An epic River Country Rivalry game would take place at Pioneer Field on Friday night. Nebraska City and Auburn would square off in an end of season finale that would look much different for both teams. Auburn with only two losses on the year would be looking to solidify a high seed in the Class C1 playoffs. While Nebraska City with only on win on the season would look to end the year on a high note.
hamburgreporter.com
Former Sidney musicians band together for Southwest Seven
A band made up primarily of former Sidney High School musicians are making their rounds under the name “The Southwest Seven.”. Nicole Zavadil, the band instructor, said the first notion of the musical group came up during a conversation with then high school senior Cale Phillips. Zavadil, who taught...
northwestmoinfo.com
Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, October 24-30
St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of Oct. 24 – 30. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler...
kttn.com
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of October 24, 2022
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Oct. 24 – 30. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule...
The historic Brownville Bridge built in 1939 connects Atchison County, Missouri to Brownville, Nebraska
Brownville Bridge.Ruelisist, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1939, Atchison County, Missouri Board of Supervisors initiated the building of the truss bridge known as Brownville Bridge that crosses over the Missouri River along U.S. Route 136. It extends from Nemaha County, Nebraska to Atchison County, Missouri from Brownville, Nebraska.
KETV.com
Louisville Public Schools closed Oct. 20, 2022, due to illness
LOUISVILLE, Neb. — Louisville Public Schools called off class Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, due to a rise in "illness." According to a pop-up post on the district's website, more students and staff are getting sick. Officials did not specify which kind of illness they had. The post went on...
This Nebraska Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
farmerpublishing.com
Tanker truck carrying jet fuel wrecks on interstate, traffic mayhem ensues
A tanker truck carrying jet fuel crashed on I-29 two miles north of Corning, Missouri, October 14, closing the interstate for four hours, causing a traffic jam throughout Holt and Atchison counties, creating a disaster area with debris and leaking jet fuel at the original crash site, and precipitating another vehicle crash.
kmaland.com
Westboro man arrested in Shenandoah traffic stop
(Shenandoah) -- A northwest Missouri man faces multiple charges following a traffic stop in Shenandoah. The Shenandoah Police Department says officers conducted a traffic stop around 11 p.m. Friday at the corner of Anna Crose and Pershing Drive. Following an investigation, officers arrested the driver -- 44-year-old Frank Kephart of Westboro -- for OWI -- second offense -- and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Iowa State Patrol investigating crash that killed 17-year-old in Mills County
The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a 17-year-old girl from Emerson Iowa. The crash happened on Friday afternoon in Mills County.
WOWT
Sheriff: Structure fire reveals Nebraska marijuana grow operation
CASS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A rural Cass County, Nebraska man was arrested Thursday for allegedly operating a marijuana grow operation. The operation was discovered after firefighters attacked a structure fire. The fire was reported at or near a home east of Highway 75 and Young Street, which is just north of Beaver Lake.
kmaland.com
Shenandoah Police make arrest for numerous felony charges
(Shenandoah) - Shenandoah Police have arrested a woman on multiple felony charges following an ongoing investigation. According to the Shenandoah Police Department, officers served a warrant around 11:30 a.m. Friday to 20-year-old Phoebe Rachell-Faye Johnson for forgery. Authorities also questioned Johnson regarding an ongoing investigation and additionally charged her with aiding and abetting, 2nd degree theft and conspiracy -- all Class D felonies.
KETV.com
Grand jury indicts former local nonprofit director with 5 counts of mail fraud
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — A grand jury has indicted Paula R. Creps, 51, the former director of CASA in Sarpy County, with five counts of mail fraud. Investigators believe she used the nonprofit's credit card for her own personal use. Sarpy County deputies arrested Creps back in July. The...
