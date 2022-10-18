Read full article on original website
Vineyard and Lindon mayors clarify position on joining potential Orem School District
Orem voters continue to receive confusing information on issues revolving around Proposition 2, a ballot measure to determine whether Orem should have its own school district. “Misinformation and pure nonsense are running rampant in the Orem/Alpine School District split issue,” according to Mayor David Young and other supporters of Proposition 2.
Guest opinion: Orem voters need accurate numbers for school district vote
Orem voters face a crucial decision regarding Orem schools, but proponents and opponents of Proposition 2 are presenting two very different sets of numbers. In such circumstances, voters look to credible sources for accurate information. Historically, both Alpine School District (ASD) and Orem City Council have routinely relied on the Utah Taxpayers Association (UTA) for key financial data. For example, ASD and Orem City Council both refer voters to UTA statements on proposed education and municipal bonds, respectively. As Councilman Tom MacDonald said in a City Council meeting (Sept. 27, 2022), the UTA is “the best tax watchdog we have in the state.”
Orem voter information pamphlet, ballots arrive at homes
Over the past several weeks, homes in Orem have received post cards, letters, text messages and door hangers encouraging them to vote on Proposition 2 — the question as to whether or not Orem should form its own school district. On Tuesday, mail-in ballots and a Voter Information Pamphlet...
Guest opinion: Education takes time — so should we
As a parent of four young children, I worry when a few of Orem’s wealthiest residents invest in six-figure marketing campaigns to alter the future of education in our community. They claim by splitting away from Alpine School District via Proposition 2, Orem could immediately upgrade schools, shrink class sizes, and pay teachers more, all while decreasing taxes. Like you, I wish that were true.
US Senate hopefuls Lee, McMullin spar over 2020 vote, inflation, more
OREM — U.S. Senate hopefuls Mike Lee and Evan McMullin met in a debate Monday, sparring over inflation, immigration, the 2020 U.S. presidential vote and more. Lee emphasized the importance of voting Republican to give the U.S. Senate a GOP majority, thus more power in countering the Democratic administration of President Joe Biden and the “rubber stamp” Democratic-controlled Congress. He also sounded a message against big government and excessive federal spending, blaming the Biden administration for what he says is its role in inflation.
Guest opinion: Say yes to the Alpine bond
On November 8, voters will go to the polls to decide whether to authorize Alpine School District to issue bonds. Money raised from these bonds can only be used to construct and repair buildings, or purchase land. Many schools across Alpine School District continue to grow, with an increase of...
Utah man, son enter pleas in Jan. 6 Capitol riot cases
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah man and his son, an Illinois resident, have pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Bradley Bokoski, 58, of Eagle Mountain and Matthew R. Bokoski, 31, of Chicago entered pleas on Thursday, according to documents filed with the U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia, to one count each of unlawful parading, demonstrating or picketing at the Capitol.
Provo police chief, in role less than 1 year, resigns from position
On Saturday, in a one paragraph statement, Provo Police Chief Fred Ross submitted his resignation to Mayor Michelle Kaufusi. “It has become evident that my fit within the Provo Police Department as the Chief has been determined to not be sustainable,” Ross said. “After discussing this with my family, I’ve determined it is in my best interest personally and professionally to resign my position as Chief of Police, effective immediately. I thank you sincerely for the honor of serving you, the department, and the people of Provo.”
Alpine School District responds to allegations of school closures
As election day looms, Alpine School District has released a statement decrying “misinformation” that has been spread regarding its proposed $595 million bond. ASD’s 2022 bond was authorized by the district’s Board of Education on Aug. 9. If approved by voters on Nov. 8, the money would be used to construct six new schools, complete six school rebuilds and renovations, and fund three safety, security and land acquisition projects.
Orem staffing service to pay in disability discrimination lawsuit
A nationwide staffing company with a location in Orem has been fined for not hiring a qualified applicant because of her disability. The Orem branch of Elwood Staffing Inc., will pay $77,500 and furnish other relief to settle a disability discrimination lawsuit brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the agency announced Monday.
Spanish Fork City Council hears proposal on water-wise landscaping
The Spanish Fork City Council on Tuesday held a special work session with members of the planning commission to address water-related city improvement proposals. Mark Vlasic and Aubrey Larsen, of Landmark Design, proposed a new water conservation landscaping approach for the city. Due to high water usage in residential areas, Landmark Design discussed their intent to encourage xeriscaping, in partnership with the Flip the Strip program, with members of the council.
Letter: Burns is off base with LDS Church criticisms
I am getting tired of you featuring guest editorials of Keith Burns that are always very critical of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and its leaders in a community where the majority of your readership are members of the Church. He always spews negativity about the Church and its leaders. In his latest one about the Church vs. the world, he takes the stance, apparently, that the leadership of the Church is wrong and hurtful completely ignoring the religious beliefs of the Church that we are indeed in the last days before the Second Coming of Christ and that the world is getting increasingly evil. All I see from him are attacks on the Church and its leaders and I see no guest editorials in your newspaper defending our religious liberty to believe what we believe.
Warren Eldon Thornock
Warren Eldon Thornock, 86, of Orem, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022. He was born March 19, 1936, in Magna, Utah, to Fay Eldon Thornock and Nannie Peck. He married Sue Eileen Smith on August 24, 1962, in the Manti LDS Temple. Warren lived an active life. He loved being...
Growth and Prosperity Summit looks to bring county together across industries
To some Utah County residents, the words “growth and prosperity” often sound like nails across a blackboard. While just a few years ago growth was a good thing, now county residents aren’t so sure. It was about that time Curtis Blair came on board as the new...
Janet Lundgren Daines
On Tuesday, October 19, 2022, Janet Lundgren Daines of Provo, Utah, died peacefully, surrounded by her family. She loved Jesus Christ, the temple, friends, travel, reading, serving, Diet Coke, the smell of lavender, Lake Tahoe, butter, beautiful art, good food, gospel study, and her children and grandchildren. Janet was born...
Wallace Sheryl Peterson (1933-2022)
Wallace (89) of Springville, Utah passed away on Tuesday, October 18th. He was born in Taylor, Idaho on September 12th, 1933. He is the oldest of 5 sons born to Wallace Levi Peterson and Marvel Leial Hess Peterson. Following his graduation from Shelley High School in 1951 Wallace attended Ricks...
Cheryl Ann Carson
Cheryl Ann Carson, 71, passed away on October 16, 2022, in Lindon, Utah. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 22nd at 11:00 am at the Lindon 1st Ward chapel located at 56 E. 600 N., Lindon, Utah. A Viewing will be held prior to the service from 9:00 to 10:30 am at the same location. Interment will take place in the Lindon City Cemetery.
Sunday Drive: San Francisco to Provo in the new Toyota Tundra Capstone Hybrid truck
While planning our recent trip to Hawaii, we found our journey home would be easier if we flew from Honolulu into San Francisco and stayed the night, then caught a flight the next day to Provo. Before we booked the flights, however, Craig thought, hey, why not ask our friends at Toyota if it would be possible to get a vehicle in San Francisco, drive it home and add some seat time to what would prove to be a fantastic 10 days?
Ann Payne Dalton
Ann Payne Dalton of Springville, Utah, died on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at the Utah Valley Regional Medical Center in Provo, Utah. A graveside service will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, October 22nd, at the Evergreen Cemetery in Springville, Utah, where she will be buried next to her father, Dan C. Payne. She was born on November 25, 1950, in Springville, Utah, to Dan C. Payne and Ruth Larsen. She loved reading from an early age and modeled that joy for her children, even taking them to the public library every Monday evening. She also had a green thumb and found bliss in her garden through the years. She loved sharing her gardening and canning knowledge with everyone. She was a fierce competitor in all card games! She was an honest, hardworking, independent woman who spoke her mind. She loved family history and shared her knowledge with her family. She donated countless hours to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, indexing original records. She sacrificed much of her wants and desires for others. Later in life, she became an avid and passionate sports fan, especially BYU sports. She was a practical woman through and through. Her family and friends will miss her. Her parents, Dan C. Payne and Ruth Larsen Payne Craw, and stepfather, Sherald Nelson ‘Net’ Craw, preceded her in death. She is survived by her loving husband, Delos Robert Dalton; children: Melissa Gersdorf, Derek (Miriam) Gersdorf, Jessica (Hugh) Brown, Alyson (Scott) Hunsaker, Charity (Khyl) Owens, Seth (Vicky) Gersdorf, a brother Dan Payne and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews and cousins. In place of flowers, please donate to the Springville Senior Center, where she enjoyed Tuesday afternoons playing cards with friends: https://springvilleseniorcenter.org/donations/
