(Montgomery Co) Two people were arrested on drug and other charges in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, October 18 at approximately 11:26 p.m., Deputies were looking for a wanted fugitive at 3262 150th Street. Deputies arrived at the house and located the male, 35-year-old Jessie Bruce Fitzwater of Villisca. Fitzwater attempted to run from Deputies. During the investigation, Deputies obtained a search warrant for the residence. Jessie Fitzwater was arrested for two counts of Felon in Possession of a Firearm. He was also charged with Possession of Methamphetamine 3rd Offense.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA ・ 19 HOURS AGO