Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hamburgreporter.com
Former Sidney musicians band together for Southwest Seven
A band made up primarily of former Sidney High School musicians are making their rounds under the name “The Southwest Seven.”. Nicole Zavadil, the band instructor, said the first notion of the musical group came up during a conversation with then high school senior Cale Phillips. Zavadil, who taught...
The historic Brownville Bridge built in 1939 connects Atchison County, Missouri to Brownville, Nebraska
Brownville Bridge.Ruelisist, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1939, Atchison County, Missouri Board of Supervisors initiated the building of the truss bridge known as Brownville Bridge that crosses over the Missouri River along U.S. Route 136. It extends from Nemaha County, Nebraska to Atchison County, Missouri from Brownville, Nebraska.
kmaland.com
Mills County wreck injures 2
(Glenwood) -- Two people were hospitalized following a two-vehicle accident in Mills County Tuesday afternoon. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred near the intersection of 310th Street and Noyes Avenue at around 5:40 p.m. Authorities say a 2017 Toyota driven by 64-year-old Rosemary Gordon of Sidney was southbound on 310th Street approaching a T-intersection when a 2010 Ford driven by 58-year-old Gary Cowan of Malvern pulled from a stop sign on Noyes and entered the intersection. Gordon's vehicle was unable to stop in time, and struck Cowan's vehicle in the driver's door.
KETV.com
Louisville Public Schools closed Oct. 20, 2022, due to illness
LOUISVILLE, Neb. — Louisville Public Schools called off class Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, due to a rise in "illness." According to a pop-up post on the district's website, more students and staff are getting sick. Officials did not specify which kind of illness they had. The post went on...
Emerson teen dies in a rollover accident in Mills County
(Mills Co) An Emerson teen died in a rollover accident in Mills County Friday afternoon. The Iowa State Patrol says the 17-year-old female was driving a 1998 Honda Civic eastbound on Noyes Avenue and lost control after traversing through the intersection with 290th Street. The Honda left the roadway to the left and rolled several times, coming to rest on its wheels in a field.
kmaland.com
Westboro man arrested in Shenandoah traffic stop
(Shenandoah) -- A northwest Missouri man faces multiple charges following a traffic stop in Shenandoah. The Shenandoah Police Department says officers conducted a traffic stop around 11 p.m. Friday at the corner of Anna Crose and Pershing Drive. Following an investigation, officers arrested the driver -- 44-year-old Frank Kephart of Westboro -- for OWI -- second offense -- and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
farmerpublishing.com
Tanker truck carrying jet fuel wrecks on interstate, traffic mayhem ensues
A tanker truck carrying jet fuel crashed on I-29 two miles north of Corning, Missouri, October 14, closing the interstate for four hours, causing a traffic jam throughout Holt and Atchison counties, creating a disaster area with debris and leaking jet fuel at the original crash site, and precipitating another vehicle crash.
Mills County Crash Claims One Life
(Emerson) A Pottawattamie County man died in a single-vehicle crash in Mills County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened on Tuesday at 6:53 p.m. near the 25-mile marker on Highway 34 in Mills County. Authorities say 52-year-old Richard Keith Snyder of Treynor died in the crash. According to...
Iowa State Patrol investigating crash that killed 17-year-old in Mills County
The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a 17-year-old girl from Emerson Iowa. The crash happened on Friday afternoon in Mills County.
WIBW
Two teens arrested in Brown Co. for arson of patrol vehicle
HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Brown Co. Sheriffs’ Office has arrested two teenagers following an arson investigation. The Sheriffs’ Office says that a 14-year-old and 16-year-old were arrested in connection to an arson incident that occurred on September 6 involving a Brown Co. Patrol car. The Sheriff’s Office...
WOWT
Sheriff: Structure fire reveals Nebraska marijuana grow operation
CASS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A rural Cass County, Nebraska man was arrested Thursday for allegedly operating a marijuana grow operation. The operation was discovered after firefighters attacked a structure fire. The fire was reported at or near a home east of Highway 75 and Young Street, which is just north of Beaver Lake.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Report
(Montgomery Co) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested 43-year-old Michael Gene Landon Jr., of Council Bluffs, this (Friday) morning on two Montgomery County warrants for providing false information and driving while suspended. Landon was transported to the Montgomery County Jail where he was booked in an held on cash bond.
Two arrested on drug and other charges in Montgomery County
(Montgomery Co) Two people were arrested on drug and other charges in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, October 18 at approximately 11:26 p.m., Deputies were looking for a wanted fugitive at 3262 150th Street. Deputies arrived at the house and located the male, 35-year-old Jessie Bruce Fitzwater of Villisca. Fitzwater attempted to run from Deputies. During the investigation, Deputies obtained a search warrant for the residence. Jessie Fitzwater was arrested for two counts of Felon in Possession of a Firearm. He was also charged with Possession of Methamphetamine 3rd Offense.
Kansas man jailed for alleged bond violation is back in jail
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on new charges after an arrest. On Wednesday, police arrested Jamie J. Berning, 29, Atchison, on a Community Corrections detain order, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He was jailed in August for an alleged bond violation, according to online...
Kan. woman jailed for alleged pot possession, traffic violation
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug allegations. On Thursday, police arrested 20-year-old Dreyona K. Seymore of Atchison in the 800 block South 5th Street, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. She is being held on requested charges of possession of marijuana and speeding. Online...
KETV.com
Grand jury indicts former local nonprofit director with 5 counts of mail fraud
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — A grand jury has indicted Paula R. Creps, 51, the former director of CASA in Sarpy County, with five counts of mail fraud. Investigators believe she used the nonprofit's credit card for her own personal use. Sarpy County deputies arrested Creps back in July. The...
Comments / 0