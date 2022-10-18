Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Biden awkwardly walks offstage after giving speech in Pittsburgh
President Joe Biden appeared lost and did not know where he was supposed to exit the stage after giving his speech in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Thursday. Biden was departing the stage after giving remarks on infrastructure in the Keystone State, notably appearing alongside Senate candidate and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D-PA).
Trump news – live: Jan 6 committee subpoenas Donald Trump and wants him to testify on 14 November
Donald Trump has officially been subpoenaed by the January 6 House committee.The former president has been given until 4 November to provide the committee with documents, and it is aiming to take his deposition “on or about” 14 November.Earlier, Steve Bannon was sentenced to four months in jail and fined $6,500 after being found guilty of criminal contempt of Congress case after refusing to comply with a subpoena from the January 6 select committee.The Department of Justice recommended that the far-right agitator and former White House adviser should be given a six-month jail sentence and a $200,000 fine. Meanwhile,...
Hours After Sentencing, Steve Bannon Predicts Merrick Garland Impeachment
House Republicans have signaled they are sympathetic toward Bannon and would target the DOJ if they retake the chamber.
Appeals court blocks Biden's student debt relief program temporarily
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. In an unsigned order Friday night, the conservative-dominated Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily barred the Biden administration from moving ahead with student debt cancellation as judges weigh an effort by Republican attorneys general to block the program.
How abortion is affecting midterm elections
We are less than three weeks out from the final ballots being cast in the 2022 midterm elections, and Republicans are confident that they will take control of the House of Representatives. But Democrats are hoping they still have one advantage around how voters feel about abortion rights. After the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade, Democrats think promising to protect abortion access is their key to holding on to the House. So what do voters make of all the messaging right now? Well, to discuss how the conversation about abortion rights is playing out on the campaign trail, we're joined now by NPR political correspondent Danielle Kurtzleben and NPR senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro. Hey to both of you.
Melania Trump will join other first ladies like Jill Biden, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton to promote a women's suffrage monument
Trump tweeted on Wednesday that she is "honored" to help secure a National Mall monument "of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders."
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
AOL Corp
'Bless his heart': Jeb Bush says Trump’s handling of documents a 'far cry' from his father's
Former GOP presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Jeb Bush appeared Thursday on Your World With Neil Cavuto and responded to former President Donald Trump’s accusation that Bush’s late father, former President George H.W. Bush, mishandled government documents after leaving office. Trump accused the 41st president of taking millions of documents to a former bowling alley and former Chinese restaurant.
Judge dismisses effort to halt student loan relief plan
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A federal judge on Thursday dismissed an effort by six Republican-led states to block the Biden administration's plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans. U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey in St. Louis wrote that because the six states — Nebraska,...
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has subpoenaed former President Donald Trump for testimony under oath and for records, the panel said in a statement. The subpoena requires Trump to produce the documents by Nov. 4 and to appear for testimony on or about Nov. 14.
Still believe in democracy? Voting for Arizona Democrats is the only way to fight back
In less than 20 days, the whole thing will be over. Will democracy prevail, or will Arizona and the country descend into the depths of authoritarianism? The threat of losing America’s democracy is real – tangible. ...
Midterm polls – live: Abbott and DeSantis storm ahead as Fetterman and Dr Oz are tied in Pennsylvania
With three weeks to go until voters have their say in the midterm elections, Joe Biden campaigned in Pennsylvania on Thursday for his party’s Senate and gubernatorial nominees in a critical battleground state.Alongside a speech in Pittsburgh, he appeared at a fundraiser for Senate candidate John Fetterman, whose race against Republican Mehmet Oz appears to be tightening. One poll this week showed the two men within the statistical margin of error even after a summer in which Dr Oz made multiple missteps.Meanwhile, a new poll shows that Republican Governor Greg Abbott holds an 11-point lead against Democrat Beto O’Rourke...
What it's like being an abortion doula in a state with restrictive laws
In the hectic days after Roe v. Wade was overturned, Ash Williams, an abortion doula, welcomed panicked pregnant people into North Carolina's abortion clinics. His job has become even more challenging after the state tightened its abortion laws. In general, an abortion doula is a person who provides support to...
Jaw-Dropping Stats About the State of Retirement in America
Many Americans spend their lives working hard and dreaming of the day they can finally retire. But planning for retirement requires more than dreaming -- it means being strategic and focused on saving...
