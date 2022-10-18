Even for a promoter as experienced and media savvy as Dana White, you can still get the impression that some fight cards interest him more than others. Saturday’s UFC 280 from Abu Dhabi is one of those cards. The event is stacked from head to toe with intriguing matchups, not least of which is the highly-anticipated main event fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev to contest the vacant UFC lightweight title. And as White said, this fight couldn’t have come at a more perfect time.

