themaclife.com
Watch: Dana White talks ‘perfect’ UFC 280 main event, plans to book Khamzat Chimaev vs. Colby Covington
Even for a promoter as experienced and media savvy as Dana White, you can still get the impression that some fight cards interest him more than others. Saturday’s UFC 280 from Abu Dhabi is one of those cards. The event is stacked from head to toe with intriguing matchups, not least of which is the highly-anticipated main event fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev to contest the vacant UFC lightweight title. And as White said, this fight couldn’t have come at a more perfect time.
themaclife.com
Watch: UFC 280 title fights official after early weigh-ins in Abu Dhabi
Saturday’s collection of world title fights will proceed unimpeded following Friday’s UFC 280 weigh-ins in Abu Dhabi. The two men in the main event, Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev, registered identical weights of 154-5 pounds on the scales ahead of their bout to contest the vacant UFC lightweight championship — a title belt Oliveira lost on the scales earlier this year after weighing marginally heavy on the eve of his first round submission victory against Justin Gaethje in May.
