Spending Time During Halloween at The Loveland Aquarium Provides Fun for the Whole FamilyS. F. MoriDraper, UT
Soldier Hollow in Midway, Utah, Was an Olympic Venue For Cross Country SkiingS. F. MoriMidway, UT
BYU Is Holding Their Homecoming This Week in Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
Lola's Street Kitchen Is Located In Midway, UtahS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Dragon Star Restaurant in Heber City, Utah, Is A Place To Get Chinese FoodS. F. MoriHeber City, UT
Janet Lundgren Daines
On Tuesday, October 19, 2022, Janet Lundgren Daines of Provo, Utah, died peacefully, surrounded by her family. She loved Jesus Christ, the temple, friends, travel, reading, serving, Diet Coke, the smell of lavender, Lake Tahoe, butter, beautiful art, good food, gospel study, and her children and grandchildren. Janet was born...
Annette Reynolds Biddulph
Annette Reynolds Biddulph, 97, passed away October 18, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Berg Mortuary of Provo 801-373-1841. Condolences and life story at www.bergmortuary.com.
Wallace Sheryl Peterson (1933-2022)
Wallace (89) of Springville, Utah passed away on Tuesday, October 18th. He was born in Taylor, Idaho on September 12th, 1933. He is the oldest of 5 sons born to Wallace Levi Peterson and Marvel Leial Hess Peterson. Following his graduation from Shelley High School in 1951 Wallace attended Ricks...
Ann Payne Dalton
Ann Payne Dalton of Springville, Utah, died on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at the Utah Valley Regional Medical Center in Provo, Utah. A graveside service will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, October 22nd, at the Evergreen Cemetery in Springville, Utah, where she will be buried next to her father, Dan C. Payne. She was born on November 25, 1950, in Springville, Utah, to Dan C. Payne and Ruth Larsen. She loved reading from an early age and modeled that joy for her children, even taking them to the public library every Monday evening. She also had a green thumb and found bliss in her garden through the years. She loved sharing her gardening and canning knowledge with everyone. She was a fierce competitor in all card games! She was an honest, hardworking, independent woman who spoke her mind. She loved family history and shared her knowledge with her family. She donated countless hours to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, indexing original records. She sacrificed much of her wants and desires for others. Later in life, she became an avid and passionate sports fan, especially BYU sports. She was a practical woman through and through. Her family and friends will miss her. Her parents, Dan C. Payne and Ruth Larsen Payne Craw, and stepfather, Sherald Nelson ‘Net’ Craw, preceded her in death. She is survived by her loving husband, Delos Robert Dalton; children: Melissa Gersdorf, Derek (Miriam) Gersdorf, Jessica (Hugh) Brown, Alyson (Scott) Hunsaker, Charity (Khyl) Owens, Seth (Vicky) Gersdorf, a brother Dan Payne and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews and cousins. In place of flowers, please donate to the Springville Senior Center, where she enjoyed Tuesday afternoons playing cards with friends: https://springvilleseniorcenter.org/donations/
Marilyn Cluff Biggs
Marilyn Cluff Biggs, age 76 of Orem, Utah, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary of Orem, 801-225-1530. For life story and to leave condolences please visit sundbergolpinmortuary.com.
Karen Kay Burton
Karen Kay Burton, 82, of Mt. Pleasant passed away peacefully on October 13, 2022. Karen was born on September 11, 1940 in Mt. Pleasant to Carol Agusta Jones and Abe Jerald Burton. After graduating from High school Karen took an internship for the FBI’s Deserter- Selective Service Unit where she...
Cheryl Ann Carson
Cheryl Ann Carson, 71, passed away on October 16, 2022, in Lindon, Utah. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 22nd at 11:00 am at the Lindon 1st Ward chapel located at 56 E. 600 N., Lindon, Utah. A Viewing will be held prior to the service from 9:00 to 10:30 am at the same location. Interment will take place in the Lindon City Cemetery.
John Frank Sanders Jr
John Frank Sanders Jr, dear husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at the age of 81. Services were held October 15th, 2022. With a viewing from 11 am to 12:30 pm, followed by funeral services at 1 pm. Fairview 1st Ward, 122 S. State, Fairview, UT 84629. Interment followed at the Fairview City Cemetery.
Clifford “Jimmy” James Merriman
Clifford “Jimmy” James Merriman, 71, passed away peacefully in his sleep in the comfort of his own home in Mount Pleasant, Utah. He passed away late at night in the embrace of his loving and remembering family, his last few days were full of activity and bonding with everyone around him. He was born in 1951 in Richmond, California, and grew up in Detroit, Michigan, also living in Wichita Falls, Texas, and Jacksonville, Florida.
Princesses, super heroes and ghouls to pack downtown Provo
The excitement of dressing up in a favorite costume for Halloween is not only part of growing up in Provo, it’s also a yearly tradition downtown. All candy-loving ghouls and goblins looking for a monstrous good time need to check out downtown Provo as it hosts its annual Downtown Provo Trick-or-Treating event from 3-6 p.m. Oct. 31.
Vineyard and Lindon mayors clarify position on joining potential Orem School District
Orem voters continue to receive confusing information on issues revolving around Proposition 2, a ballot measure to determine whether Orem should have its own school district. “Misinformation and pure nonsense are running rampant in the Orem/Alpine School District split issue,” according to Mayor David Young and other supporters of Proposition 2.
Carolyn Zeeman Allan
Carolyn Zeeman Allan, 77, of Spanish Fork, Utah, passed away October 12, 2022, in Spanish Fork. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home of Spanish Fork. www.walkermemorials.com.
Guest opinion: Orem voters need accurate numbers for school district vote
Orem voters face a crucial decision regarding Orem schools, but proponents and opponents of Proposition 2 are presenting two very different sets of numbers. In such circumstances, voters look to credible sources for accurate information. Historically, both Alpine School District (ASD) and Orem City Council have routinely relied on the Utah Taxpayers Association (UTA) for key financial data. For example, ASD and Orem City Council both refer voters to UTA statements on proposed education and municipal bonds, respectively. As Councilman Tom MacDonald said in a City Council meeting (Sept. 27, 2022), the UTA is “the best tax watchdog we have in the state.”
DICKSON: BYU football program is broken, but who can fix it?
Many years ago, I covered an Orem High football playoff loss, by a significant margin. I couldn’t locate Tigers coach Paul Clark on the field after the game but finally tracked him down in the catacombs below the school. I asked him what went wrong. His reply was perfect:...
William Ray Fawson
William Ray Fawson, 81, passed away October 12, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Berg Mortuary of Provo 801-373-1841. Condolences and life story at www.bergmortuary.com.
Ugly loss at Liberty epitomizes BYU football in 2022
High hopes and a promising start … and then everything falls apart. That could describe what happened to the BYU football team in Saturday’s brutal 41-14 loss to Liberty at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia — or how the 2022 season has gone for the Cougars. “I’m...
‘Accountability’ the buzzword surrounding BYU’s defensive issues
Noted philosopher Joe Dumars (OK, he was an NBA Hall of Fame guard for the Detroit Pistons, but roll with me here), “On good teams, coaches hold players accountable. On GREAT teams, players hold players accountable.”. There has been a lot of talk about accountability in the BYU football...
Orem voter information pamphlet, ballots arrive at homes
Over the past several weeks, homes in Orem have received post cards, letters, text messages and door hangers encouraging them to vote on Proposition 2 — the question as to whether or not Orem should form its own school district. On Tuesday, mail-in ballots and a Voter Information Pamphlet...
BYU-Liberty football matchups and prediction: Cougars have to match intensity of Flames
Here is Jared Lloyd’s look at the BYU-Liberty matchups, including his prediction for the final score for Saturday’s game at Williams Stadium in Lynchbury, Virginia:. The Cougars face a defense that has been exceptional at disrupting opponents, but BYU proved against Arkansas that it can handle a lot of pressure. Other than against the Razorbacks, the Cougars haven’t had many turnovers either. While this should be a good battle, the Flames won’t have the same success they’ve had against other teams and BYU will put quite a few points on the board.
Find a way to win: Lone Peak football overcomes poor start to pull away from Copper Hills in 6A first round
It tough to imagine a better recipe for a huge underdog to pull an upset than the one No. 22-seeded Copper Hills managed to put together in the first half of Friday’s 6A first round game at No. 11-seed Lone Peak. Consider what the Grizzlies were able to do...
