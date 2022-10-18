Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Day of the Dead Celebration Will Be Coming To West Valley CityS. F. MoriWest Valley City, UT
2022 Snowmobile Show Is Going On In Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Spending Time During Halloween at The Loveland Aquarium Provides Fun for the Whole FamilyS. F. MoriDraper, UT
Hale Centre Theatre Is Soon Ending Its Showing of The Unsinkable Molly BrownS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Related
Find a way to win: Lone Peak football overcomes poor start to pull away from Copper Hills in 6A first round
It tough to imagine a better recipe for a huge underdog to pull an upset than the one No. 22-seeded Copper Hills managed to put together in the first half of Friday’s 6A first round game at No. 11-seed Lone Peak. Consider what the Grizzlies were able to do...
Ugly loss at Liberty epitomizes BYU football in 2022
High hopes and a promising start … and then everything falls apart. That could describe what happened to the BYU football team in Saturday’s brutal 41-14 loss to Liberty at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia — or how the 2022 season has gone for the Cougars. “I’m...
DICKSON: BYU football program is broken, but who can fix it?
Many years ago, I covered an Orem High football playoff loss, by a significant margin. I couldn’t locate Tigers coach Paul Clark on the field after the game but finally tracked him down in the catacombs below the school. I asked him what went wrong. His reply was perfect:...
BYU-Liberty football matchups and prediction: Cougars have to match intensity of Flames
Here is Jared Lloyd’s look at the BYU-Liberty matchups, including his prediction for the final score for Saturday’s game at Williams Stadium in Lynchbury, Virginia:. The Cougars face a defense that has been exceptional at disrupting opponents, but BYU proved against Arkansas that it can handle a lot of pressure. Other than against the Razorbacks, the Cougars haven’t had many turnovers either. While this should be a good battle, the Flames won’t have the same success they’ve had against other teams and BYU will put quite a few points on the board.
No. 17 BYU women’s volleyball no match for No. 4 San Diego
SAN DIEGO — No. 17 BYU women’s volleyball hung around but were ultimately swept by No. 4 San Diego, 3-0 (20-25, 21-25, 18-25) at Jenny Craig Pavilion on Friday night. Erin Livingston and Heather Gneiting each finished with double-digit kills, totaling 11 and 10, respectively. Gneiting also led the team with seven total blocks, including two solo roofs to get her to 50 solo blocks on her career, a mark tied for second in the rally scoring era at BYU.
‘Accountability’ the buzzword surrounding BYU’s defensive issues
Noted philosopher Joe Dumars (OK, he was an NBA Hall of Fame guard for the Detroit Pistons, but roll with me here), “On good teams, coaches hold players accountable. On GREAT teams, players hold players accountable.”. There has been a lot of talk about accountability in the BYU football...
Pleasant Grove routs Cyprus for first playoff win since 2019
Progress is easily measured in wins and losses for a high school football program, but it is not so easily earned. Pleasant Grove, which finished 1-10 in Taylor Walkenhorst’s first season as coach in 2021, is showing it has put in the work. Nic Staffieri threw six touchdown passes...
Guest opinion: Orem voters need accurate numbers for school district vote
Orem voters face a crucial decision regarding Orem schools, but proponents and opponents of Proposition 2 are presenting two very different sets of numbers. In such circumstances, voters look to credible sources for accurate information. Historically, both Alpine School District (ASD) and Orem City Council have routinely relied on the Utah Taxpayers Association (UTA) for key financial data. For example, ASD and Orem City Council both refer voters to UTA statements on proposed education and municipal bonds, respectively. As Councilman Tom MacDonald said in a City Council meeting (Sept. 27, 2022), the UTA is “the best tax watchdog we have in the state.”
Wallace Sheryl Peterson (1933-2022)
Wallace (89) of Springville, Utah passed away on Tuesday, October 18th. He was born in Taylor, Idaho on September 12th, 1933. He is the oldest of 5 sons born to Wallace Levi Peterson and Marvel Leial Hess Peterson. Following his graduation from Shelley High School in 1951 Wallace attended Ricks...
Vineyard and Lindon mayors clarify position on joining potential Orem School District
Orem voters continue to receive confusing information on issues revolving around Proposition 2, a ballot measure to determine whether Orem should have its own school district. “Misinformation and pure nonsense are running rampant in the Orem/Alpine School District split issue,” according to Mayor David Young and other supporters of Proposition 2.
Princesses, super heroes and ghouls to pack downtown Provo
The excitement of dressing up in a favorite costume for Halloween is not only part of growing up in Provo, it’s also a yearly tradition downtown. All candy-loving ghouls and goblins looking for a monstrous good time need to check out downtown Provo as it hosts its annual Downtown Provo Trick-or-Treating event from 3-6 p.m. Oct. 31.
Warren Eldon Thornock
Warren Eldon Thornock, 86, of Orem, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022. He was born March 19, 1936, in Magna, Utah, to Fay Eldon Thornock and Nannie Peck. He married Sue Eileen Smith on August 24, 1962, in the Manti LDS Temple. Warren lived an active life. He loved being...
Jack Sterling Taylor
Jack Sterling Taylor of Springville, UT passed into the next life October 13th, 2022 at the age of 100. He was at home and surrounded by family members. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday October 22nd at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1460 East 900 South in Springville, UT. Viewing will be from 10:30-11:45 a.m. the same day. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Springville, UT with military honors.
Janet Lundgren Daines
On Tuesday, October 19, 2022, Janet Lundgren Daines of Provo, Utah, died peacefully, surrounded by her family. She loved Jesus Christ, the temple, friends, travel, reading, serving, Diet Coke, the smell of lavender, Lake Tahoe, butter, beautiful art, good food, gospel study, and her children and grandchildren. Janet was born...
Orem voter information pamphlet, ballots arrive at homes
Over the past several weeks, homes in Orem have received post cards, letters, text messages and door hangers encouraging them to vote on Proposition 2 — the question as to whether or not Orem should form its own school district. On Tuesday, mail-in ballots and a Voter Information Pamphlet...
Growth and Prosperity Summit looks to bring county together across industries
To some Utah County residents, the words “growth and prosperity” often sound like nails across a blackboard. While just a few years ago growth was a good thing, now county residents aren’t so sure. It was about that time Curtis Blair came on board as the new...
Marilyn Cluff Biggs
Marilyn Cluff Biggs, age 76 of Orem, Utah, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary of Orem, 801-225-1530. For life story and to leave condolences please visit sundbergolpinmortuary.com.
Austin Mehlhoff
Austin Mehlhoff, age 32, passed away October 5, 2022 in Austin, Texas. Austin was born on March 17, 1990 in Provo, Utah to Jackie and Taryn Mehlhoff. He was a younger brother to Whitney, twin to his sister Ariel, and older brother to Landon and Micah. Austin grew up in Highland, Utah and briefly lived in Lehi, Utah before moving to Austin, Texas where he lived the past three years running his own company.
Stephen Grossen Wood
Stephen Grossen Wood, 81, of Provo, Utah, died on October 12, 2022. Stephen was born on March 19, 1941 to Joseph Arthur Wood and Lydia Vira Grossen Wood in Salt Lake City, Utah. He came into the world with a strong and noble spirit, a keen intellect, and a desire to serve God. Growing up on Hubbard Avenue, Stephen spent his summers picking sugar beets for the Utah-Idaho Sugar Company, playing baseball, and moonlighting as a chauffeur for the Days of 47 Queens. He discovered a love of history and debate at East High School. He went on to study history at the University of Utah, where he later received his J.D. Stephen then completed his education with a J.S.D. from Columbia University and the University of Munich, where he was Jervey Fellow in Foreign and Comparative Law. He began his law practice at Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft in Washington, D.C. In 1976, he joined the faculty at the J. Reuben Clark Law School at Brigham Young University, where he taught for 34 years, finally retiring in 2010.
Guest opinion: Education takes time — so should we
As a parent of four young children, I worry when a few of Orem’s wealthiest residents invest in six-figure marketing campaigns to alter the future of education in our community. They claim by splitting away from Alpine School District via Proposition 2, Orem could immediately upgrade schools, shrink class sizes, and pay teachers more, all while decreasing taxes. Like you, I wish that were true.
Pyramid
Mount Pleasant, UT
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
139K+
Views
ABOUT
The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.https://www.heraldextra.com/sanpete-county/
Comments / 0