Atlas Obscura
The Strange, Awful Truth Behind Utah’s Eerie Stone Cross
For decades a crudely constructed, 20-foot-tall cement and stone cross stood in a hollow on the northern outskirts of Kaysville, Utah. Marked with a large letter K in the center, the cross was known to locals as Kay’s Cross. It couldn’t be seen from any road and was on private property, undeveloped except for a few footpaths that meandered deep into the woods. Its secluded location, unknown origins, and proximity to the Kaysville Cemetery made Kay’s Cross a fixture of urban legend.
kjzz.com
Orem city councilman’s daughter sends inaccurate press release; online debate gets uglier
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — In response to fervor over “the press release,” Michelle Lee Steele, the daughter of Orem city council member Terry Peterson, and the person who sent an inaccurate press release to various media outlets, said she did not misrepresent herself to reporters. Steele, who...
Salt Lake City is leading with compassion by building a tiny home village for the homeless
Other cities could adopt this approach.
Utah man sentenced to prison for pouring gasoline on woman, lighting her on fire
A Utah man was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison Wednesday for pouring gasoline on a woman, lighting her on fire then hiding in a hole, according to court documents.
Princesses, super heroes and ghouls to pack downtown Provo
The excitement of dressing up in a favorite costume for Halloween is not only part of growing up in Provo, it’s also a yearly tradition downtown. All candy-loving ghouls and goblins looking for a monstrous good time need to check out downtown Provo as it hosts its annual Downtown Provo Trick-or-Treating event from 3-6 p.m. Oct. 31.
ksl.com
Parents allege school boards silence dissent, remain unaccountable
SALT LAKE CITY — A broad-based coalition alleged Wednesday some local school boards in Utah flout the state's Open and Public Meetings Act, take steps to silence dissent and are otherwise unaccountable for their actions. Utah Parents United president Nichole Mason told state lawmakers that she was denied entry...
Guest opinion: Orem voters need accurate numbers for school district vote
Orem voters face a crucial decision regarding Orem schools, but proponents and opponents of Proposition 2 are presenting two very different sets of numbers. In such circumstances, voters look to credible sources for accurate information. Historically, both Alpine School District (ASD) and Orem City Council have routinely relied on the Utah Taxpayers Association (UTA) for key financial data. For example, ASD and Orem City Council both refer voters to UTA statements on proposed education and municipal bonds, respectively. As Councilman Tom MacDonald said in a City Council meeting (Sept. 27, 2022), the UTA is “the best tax watchdog we have in the state.”
Vineyard and Lindon mayors clarify position on joining potential Orem School District
Orem voters continue to receive confusing information on issues revolving around Proposition 2, a ballot measure to determine whether Orem should have its own school district. “Misinformation and pure nonsense are running rampant in the Orem/Alpine School District split issue,” according to Mayor David Young and other supporters of Proposition 2.
FOX 13 Investigates: Latest Jan. 6 suspect already on probation in Utah
One day before he was arrested this week in connection to the 2021 U.S. Capitol riot, a West Jordan man pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in an unrelated incident.
Mandy Pomeroy claims photo of opponent’s children in campaign material is fair use
School board candidate Mandy Pomeroy, who has been criticized this week for using her opponent’s children in a campaign door hanger, responded Friday with a public statement. Park City school board District 4 candidate Mandy Pomeroy issued a press release Friday saying she was within her legal right to...
Opinion: We need to start calling this drought what it really is
Utah’s ‘historic drought’ is caused by climate change with higher temperatures and less precipitation in the winters. The growing poplulation adds to the strain on Utah’s water.
ksl.com
West Jordan man accused of putting Molotov cocktails in hallway, setting house on fire
WEST JORDAN — A man police believe made Molotov cocktails and then set a house on fire while his grandparents were still inside now faces numerous charges. Preston Maurice Castleberry, 22, of West Jordan, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with aggravated arson and eight counts of using an explosive or incendiary device, first-degree felonies; and possession of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.
kslnewsradio.com
Letter from the newsroom: We pulled an inaccurate article
This Thursday morning, for an hour and 25 minutes, KSL NewsRadio’s website featured a headline reading: “Alpine School District announces 7 possible school closures in Orem”. The headline and the accompanying article were inaccurate. We pulled the story after those nearly 90 minutes because our radio newsroom...
Suspect calls 911 on himself after allegedly threatening to kill police, civilians at City Creek Center
Suspect calls 911 on himself after threatening to kill police, civilians at City Creek Center
Ejected pilot safe after F-35 crash at Utah Air Force base
SALT LAKE CITY — A pilot who was ejected when an F-35 fighter jet he was flying crashed at a U.S. Air Force base in Utah didn’t suffer any serious […]
Gephardt Daily
Police: DoorDash driver delivers food to Bountiful residence, swipes package from neighbor
BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Oct. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a DoorDash delivery driver recently dropped off food at a Bountiful residence, then swiped a package from a neighboring doorstep. “Our compliments to the reporting party for getting the package back without incident,” the post states. “Now we need...
Three people charged for attacking mail carrier in Salt Lake City
Federal charges have been filed against three people for their involvement in attacking a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier in Salt Lake City.
kuer.org
Hey Utah: Turn it off, blow it out, save the water
Kelly Kopp was doing an irrigation systems audit this summer when she visited a house of recent transplants to Salt Lake City. The Utah State University professor of water conservation and landscaping said the homeowners had lived in the state for about two years, and they had no idea that Utah winters meant you needed to turn off your outside water.
Gephardt Daily
Man dies in industrial accident at Salt Lake City countertop installation company
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 54-year-old man died Saturday after a large piece of granite fell on him while working at a Salt Lake City countertop installation company, police said. Officers responded at 12:19 p.m. to reports of an industrial accident at Creative...
Opinion: When it comes to election trust, Utah stands apart from the nation
Experts say Russia and Iran aren’t a big threat to the ’22 midterm elections, but homegrown agitators are. Election officials in several states are resigning in the face of threats.
