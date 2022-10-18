ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guest opinion: Orem voters need accurate numbers for school district vote

Orem voters face a crucial decision regarding Orem schools, but proponents and opponents of Proposition 2 are presenting two very different sets of numbers. In such circumstances, voters look to credible sources for accurate information. Historically, both Alpine School District (ASD) and Orem City Council have routinely relied on the Utah Taxpayers Association (UTA) for key financial data. For example, ASD and Orem City Council both refer voters to UTA statements on proposed education and municipal bonds, respectively. As Councilman Tom MacDonald said in a City Council meeting (Sept. 27, 2022), the UTA is “the best tax watchdog we have in the state.”
Parents allege school boards silence dissent, remain unaccountable

SALT LAKE CITY — A broad-based coalition alleged Wednesday some local school boards in Utah flout the state's Open and Public Meetings Act, take steps to silence dissent and are otherwise unaccountable for their actions. Utah Parents United president Nichole Mason told state lawmakers that she was denied entry...
How will $595 million bond for Alpine School District affect residents?

OREM, Utah — Residents in the Alpine School District will be voting on a $595 million dollar bond this election Nov. 8. David Stephenson, Alpine School District executive director of external relations and communications, said the district has a list of projects for which the bond money will be used.
Letter from the newsroom: We pulled an inaccurate article

This Thursday morning, for an hour and 25 minutes, KSL NewsRadio’s website featured a headline reading: “Alpine School District announces 7 possible school closures in Orem”. The headline and the accompanying article were inaccurate. We pulled the story after those nearly 90 minutes because our radio newsroom...
Guest opinion: Say yes to the Alpine bond

On November 8, voters will go to the polls to decide whether to authorize Alpine School District to issue bonds. Money raised from these bonds can only be used to construct and repair buildings, or purchase land. Many schools across Alpine School District continue to grow, with an increase of...
Salt Lake City Approves a Novel Solution to Homelessness

The Salt Lake City Council voted 6-1 on Tuesday night to revamp a vacant eight-acre plot on the city’s West Side to house the homeless in a village of tiny homes. The plan involves developing a condominium-type arrangement of tiny homes available on annual leases, starting with 60 units of 280 to 400 square feet each, and another 25 revenue-generating units to be leased inn-style. The drug and alcohol-free community also plans to offer healthcare services, case managers and employment opportunities at an on-site cookie factory and thrift store. The city agreed to lease the plot to operator The Other...
Study: Stillbirth risk passed down genetically through males

New research by University of Utah Health is the first to show that stillbirth risk is passed down genetically through male members of the family. Published last week in BJOG, an international journal of obstetrics and gynecology, the research shows the risk of stillbirth preferentially comes from the mother’s or father’s male relatives, including their brothers, fathers, grandfathers, uncles or male cousins. However, the odds of stillbirth are even higher if the condition comes from the father’s side of the family.
