Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 Snowmobile Show Is Going On In Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Spending Time During Halloween at The Loveland Aquarium Provides Fun for the Whole FamilyS. F. MoriDraper, UT
Soldier Hollow in Midway, Utah, Was an Olympic Venue For Cross Country SkiingS. F. MoriMidway, UT
BYU Is Holding Their Homecoming This Week in Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
Related
Guest opinion: Orem voters need accurate numbers for school district vote
Orem voters face a crucial decision regarding Orem schools, but proponents and opponents of Proposition 2 are presenting two very different sets of numbers. In such circumstances, voters look to credible sources for accurate information. Historically, both Alpine School District (ASD) and Orem City Council have routinely relied on the Utah Taxpayers Association (UTA) for key financial data. For example, ASD and Orem City Council both refer voters to UTA statements on proposed education and municipal bonds, respectively. As Councilman Tom MacDonald said in a City Council meeting (Sept. 27, 2022), the UTA is “the best tax watchdog we have in the state.”
Vineyard and Lindon mayors clarify position on joining potential Orem School District
Orem voters continue to receive confusing information on issues revolving around Proposition 2, a ballot measure to determine whether Orem should have its own school district. “Misinformation and pure nonsense are running rampant in the Orem/Alpine School District split issue,” according to Mayor David Young and other supporters of Proposition 2.
ksl.com
Parents allege school boards silence dissent, remain unaccountable
SALT LAKE CITY — A broad-based coalition alleged Wednesday some local school boards in Utah flout the state's Open and Public Meetings Act, take steps to silence dissent and are otherwise unaccountable for their actions. Utah Parents United president Nichole Mason told state lawmakers that she was denied entry...
kuer.org
Lt. Governor’s Office receives complaints about Orem City Council’s proposition resolutions
About two dozen people have complained to the Lt. Governor’s Office about the last two Orem City Council meetings and the resolutions they passed. Some of the complaints were forwarded to the Utah Attorney General’s Office and the Utah County Attorney’s Office. The Orem City Council normally...
What did auditors find when they looked at what’s being taught in Utah public schools?
New audit finds some instances of ‘potentially questionable materials’ in schools but auditor tells legislative leaders that vast majority of Utah teachers strive to teach within acceptable guidelines.
SLCC School of Business to be first in Utah named exclusively after a woman following $10 million donation
In a first for Utah history, a business school will be named exclusively after a woman, following a $10 million gift to Salt Lake Community College (SLCC), the largest single cash donation received by the college.
kslnewsradio.com
How will $595 million bond for Alpine School District affect residents?
OREM, Utah — Residents in the Alpine School District will be voting on a $595 million dollar bond this election Nov. 8. David Stephenson, Alpine School District executive director of external relations and communications, said the district has a list of projects for which the bond money will be used.
FOX 13 Investigates: Latest Jan. 6 suspect already on probation in Utah
One day before he was arrested this week in connection to the 2021 U.S. Capitol riot, a West Jordan man pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in an unrelated incident.
Sandy residents possibly at risk of cancer due to chemical emission, study shows
Sandy residents received notice of a potential long-term cancer-causing chemical being emitted by the BD Medical facility in the area.
kslnewsradio.com
Letter from the newsroom: We pulled an inaccurate article
This Thursday morning, for an hour and 25 minutes, KSL NewsRadio’s website featured a headline reading: “Alpine School District announces 7 possible school closures in Orem”. The headline and the accompanying article were inaccurate. We pulled the story after those nearly 90 minutes because our radio newsroom...
ksl.com
Utah man charged with theft involving hundreds of catalytic converters, more than $900K
TAYLORSVILLE — A man who police believe has helped orchestrate catalytic converter thefts across Salt Lake County has been arrested and charged by the Utah Attorney General's Office. Omar Ernesto Martinez-Gomez, 47, of Salt Lake City, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with money laundering, engaging in a...
Guest opinion: Say yes to the Alpine bond
On November 8, voters will go to the polls to decide whether to authorize Alpine School District to issue bonds. Money raised from these bonds can only be used to construct and repair buildings, or purchase land. Many schools across Alpine School District continue to grow, with an increase of...
Utah man sentenced to prison for pouring gasoline on woman, lighting her on fire
A Utah man was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison Wednesday for pouring gasoline on a woman, lighting her on fire then hiding in a hole, according to court documents.
Suspected 'ringleader' of catalytic converter thefts in Utah arrested
A man who authorities say spearheaded the thefts of numerous catalytic converters from cars in Utah has been arrested.
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: Layton residents should check water bills for overcharges
LAYTON, Utah — Several residents in Layton have contacted Get Gephardt, saying their water bill is extremely high. What we know is this was not a situation of people using too much water – it was a billing issue. Geno Malone said he has been conserving water, even...
Opinion: When it comes to election trust, Utah stands apart from the nation
Experts say Russia and Iran aren’t a big threat to the ’22 midterm elections, but homegrown agitators are. Election officials in several states are resigning in the face of threats.
Salt Lake City Approves a Novel Solution to Homelessness
The Salt Lake City Council voted 6-1 on Tuesday night to revamp a vacant eight-acre plot on the city’s West Side to house the homeless in a village of tiny homes. The plan involves developing a condominium-type arrangement of tiny homes available on annual leases, starting with 60 units of 280 to 400 square feet each, and another 25 revenue-generating units to be leased inn-style. The drug and alcohol-free community also plans to offer healthcare services, case managers and employment opportunities at an on-site cookie factory and thrift store. The city agreed to lease the plot to operator The Other...
Study: Stillbirth risk passed down genetically through males
New research by University of Utah Health is the first to show that stillbirth risk is passed down genetically through male members of the family. Published last week in BJOG, an international journal of obstetrics and gynecology, the research shows the risk of stillbirth preferentially comes from the mother’s or father’s male relatives, including their brothers, fathers, grandfathers, uncles or male cousins. However, the odds of stillbirth are even higher if the condition comes from the father’s side of the family.
kjzz.com
Illegal immigrant arrested for laundering $915,000 in stolen catalytic converters
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Taylorsville police officers, as part of The Crimes Against Statewide Economy (CASE) Unit have arrested 47-year-old Omar Ernesto Martinez-Gomez accusing him of laundering $915,230 worth of stolen catalytic converters in Utah. In July of 2021, Taylorsville police arrested an unidentified person in possession of...
Pyramid
Mount Pleasant, UT
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
139K+
Views
ABOUT
The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.https://www.heraldextra.com/sanpete-county/
Comments / 0