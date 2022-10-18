ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Buccaneers' Tom Brady responds to Ben Roethlisberger: Losing is 'not very fun'

Understandably, quarterback Tom Brady was asked Thursday about future Hall-of-Famer Ben Roethlisberger recently saying that "it didn't look like (Brady) wanted to be out there" during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 20-18 loss at the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Sunday. "You know, I think anytime you lose, it’s not very fun...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers has a message for Packers fans

At this point, it’s off to the races for the Green Bay Packers. Sitting three games behind the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles for that top NFC seed, the Super Bowl isn’t looking promising. After some quality starts from this team, it seems that they’re going downhill. In his...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Analysts: Tom Brady could leave Buccaneers, retire before end of season

Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio have added their names to the list of people questioning if Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller Tom Brady will finish the 2022 NFL season as an active player. As Jenna Lemoncelli explained for the New York Post, Simms was asked...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Steelers Former 1st Round Pick Maurkice Pouncey Recalls Texting Former GM Kevin Colbert ‘Great Pick’ After This Superstar Was Drafted

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a ton of great first-round draft picks throughout the 21st century. If we take a look back at the 2010 NFL Draft, the organization selected who would turn into the staple of the offensive line for the next decade in Maurkice Pouncey. Throughout his career, a dominant front was built around him and he was the leader of one of the NFL’s best lines for several years. The legendary center retired following the 2020 season and will always be remembered in Pittsburgh as one of the better linemen in the 21st century to date.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks workout former Bears WR that Chicago fans desperately want back

The Seattle Seahawks brought in a WR for a workout this week. The Seattle Seahawks brought in a wide receiver for a workout on Tuesday that has been on the mind of many Chicago Bears fans lately. Fans are desperate after seeing the product at wide receiver on the field the past few weeks. The Bears are switching things up at wide receiver this week, but the elevation of Isaiah Coulter isn’t promising.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson Seems To Be Off The Broncos Country Bandwagon

This has been a very frustrating and disappointing season for the Denver Broncos, at least so far. After trading for future Hall of Fame quarterback Russell Wilson and being expected to contend for a spot in the Super Bowl, the Broncos have an anemic 2-4 record. Their offense is the...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears Week 7 injury report has a shocking revelation Thursday

The Chicago Bears Week 7 injury report is a unique one. The Chicago Bears had quite a few players fighting the typical NFL bumps and bruises on the team’s injury report in Week 6. Last Wednesday, the Bears’ final practice before their Thursday night loss to the Washington Commanders, the team placed three players on the injury report. Wide receiver N’Keal Harry and defensive backs Dane Cruikshank and Jaylon Johnson were on the list projected to be full participants. The Chicago Bears Week 7 injury report tells a different story.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers shares relieving message about his future

It’s certainly not “R-E-L-A-X,” the message Aaron Rodgers shared after the Green Bay Packer’s 1-2 start to the 2014 season. But, after considering retirement in the 2022 offseason and experimenting with alternative career paths, the message Rodgers shared regarding his future with the Packers should offer some relief.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Report: Dolphins Expected To Trade Veteran TE

The Miami Dolphins are coming into Week 7 of the NFL season with a 3-3 record. With them two games behind the Bills in the AFC East, the team is looking to ship out their veteran tight end. The Dolphins having Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle as their offensive stars...
Yardbarker

Ex-teammate Michael Robinson blasts Broncos' Russell Wilson: 'Mutiny is afoot'

A former teammate has become the latest to blast quarterback Russell Wilson amid the Denver Broncos' uninspiring 2-4 start. "This is Football 101," retired offensive weapon Michael Robinson said about Wilson and the Broncos during an edition of the "Total Access" NFL Network program, per Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. "My 13-year-old son understands how to redirect an offensive line. And Russell understands how to do that, too. This is what hits home with me. When you call him a robot. How can you stand up there, you know the offense looks like this, you know all these questions around here about you and the offense, and you just say, 'We need to execute better, let’s ride.'"
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Latest On Potential Darius Slayton Trade

However, Schultz adds that Giants GM Joe Schoen and HC Brian Daboll both value Slayton’s “speed/overall makeup” and he remains a trusted option for QB Daniel Jones. With this in mind, Schultz adds that he would be surprised if the Giants traded Slayton because “the asking price would not be insignificant.”
AUBURN, CA
Yardbarker

Teams Keep Calling Panthers Wanting 1 Star Player

The fire sale put on by the Carolina Panthers is having their phone lines ringing. With the team trading Christian McCaffrey and Robbie Anderson, teams are looking at one other player yet to be traded. So which Panthers star do NFL teams want so badly?. NFL Teams Want D.J. Moore...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

T.J. Watt Hints At Return With Latest Post

The Pittsburgh Steelers are languishing with a 2-4 record, and head coach Mike Tomlin’s record streak of consecutive winning seasons is in some real jeopardy right now. One of the reasons they are struggling is because T.J. Watt, their uber-talented pass rusher, has been out with a pectoral injury he suffered in Week 1.

Comments / 0

Community Policy