A Day of the Dead Celebration Will Be Coming To West Valley CityS. F. MoriWest Valley City, UT
2022 Snowmobile Show Is Going On In Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Spending Time During Halloween at The Loveland Aquarium Provides Fun for the Whole FamilyS. F. MoriDraper, UT
Soldier Hollow in Midway, Utah, Was an Olympic Venue For Cross Country SkiingS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Janet Lundgren Daines
On Tuesday, October 19, 2022, Janet Lundgren Daines of Provo, Utah, died peacefully, surrounded by her family. She loved Jesus Christ, the temple, friends, travel, reading, serving, Diet Coke, the smell of lavender, Lake Tahoe, butter, beautiful art, good food, gospel study, and her children and grandchildren. Janet was born...
Wallace Sheryl Peterson (1933-2022)
Wallace (89) of Springville, Utah passed away on Tuesday, October 18th. He was born in Taylor, Idaho on September 12th, 1933. He is the oldest of 5 sons born to Wallace Levi Peterson and Marvel Leial Hess Peterson. Following his graduation from Shelley High School in 1951 Wallace attended Ricks...
Marilyn Cluff Biggs
Marilyn Cluff Biggs, age 76 of Orem, Utah, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary of Orem, 801-225-1530. For life story and to leave condolences please visit sundbergolpinmortuary.com.
Karen Kay Burton
Karen Kay Burton, 82, of Mt. Pleasant passed away peacefully on October 13, 2022. Karen was born on September 11, 1940 in Mt. Pleasant to Carol Agusta Jones and Abe Jerald Burton. After graduating from High school Karen took an internship for the FBI’s Deserter- Selective Service Unit where she...
Ann Payne Dalton
Ann Payne Dalton of Springville, Utah, died on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at the Utah Valley Regional Medical Center in Provo, Utah. A graveside service will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, October 22nd, at the Evergreen Cemetery in Springville, Utah, where she will be buried next to her father, Dan C. Payne. She was born on November 25, 1950, in Springville, Utah, to Dan C. Payne and Ruth Larsen. She loved reading from an early age and modeled that joy for her children, even taking them to the public library every Monday evening. She also had a green thumb and found bliss in her garden through the years. She loved sharing her gardening and canning knowledge with everyone. She was a fierce competitor in all card games! She was an honest, hardworking, independent woman who spoke her mind. She loved family history and shared her knowledge with her family. She donated countless hours to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, indexing original records. She sacrificed much of her wants and desires for others. Later in life, she became an avid and passionate sports fan, especially BYU sports. She was a practical woman through and through. Her family and friends will miss her. Her parents, Dan C. Payne and Ruth Larsen Payne Craw, and stepfather, Sherald Nelson ‘Net’ Craw, preceded her in death. She is survived by her loving husband, Delos Robert Dalton; children: Melissa Gersdorf, Derek (Miriam) Gersdorf, Jessica (Hugh) Brown, Alyson (Scott) Hunsaker, Charity (Khyl) Owens, Seth (Vicky) Gersdorf, a brother Dan Payne and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews and cousins. In place of flowers, please donate to the Springville Senior Center, where she enjoyed Tuesday afternoons playing cards with friends: https://springvilleseniorcenter.org/donations/
Jack Sterling Taylor
Jack Sterling Taylor of Springville, UT passed into the next life October 13th, 2022 at the age of 100. He was at home and surrounded by family members. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday October 22nd at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1460 East 900 South in Springville, UT. Viewing will be from 10:30-11:45 a.m. the same day. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Springville, UT with military honors.
Warren Eldon Thornock
Warren Eldon Thornock, 86, of Orem, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022. He was born March 19, 1936, in Magna, Utah, to Fay Eldon Thornock and Nannie Peck. He married Sue Eileen Smith on August 24, 1962, in the Manti LDS Temple. Warren lived an active life. He loved being...
Vineyard and Lindon mayors clarify position on joining potential Orem School District
Orem voters continue to receive confusing information on issues revolving around Proposition 2, a ballot measure to determine whether Orem should have its own school district. “Misinformation and pure nonsense are running rampant in the Orem/Alpine School District split issue,” according to Mayor David Young and other supporters of Proposition 2.
William Ray Fawson
William Ray Fawson, 81, passed away October 12, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Berg Mortuary of Provo 801-373-1841. Condolences and life story at www.bergmortuary.com.
Carolyn Zeeman Allan
Carolyn Zeeman Allan, 77, of Spanish Fork, Utah, passed away October 12, 2022, in Spanish Fork. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home of Spanish Fork. www.walkermemorials.com.
Guest opinion: Orem voters need accurate numbers for school district vote
Orem voters face a crucial decision regarding Orem schools, but proponents and opponents of Proposition 2 are presenting two very different sets of numbers. In such circumstances, voters look to credible sources for accurate information. Historically, both Alpine School District (ASD) and Orem City Council have routinely relied on the Utah Taxpayers Association (UTA) for key financial data. For example, ASD and Orem City Council both refer voters to UTA statements on proposed education and municipal bonds, respectively. As Councilman Tom MacDonald said in a City Council meeting (Sept. 27, 2022), the UTA is “the best tax watchdog we have in the state.”
Stephen Grossen Wood
Stephen Grossen Wood, 81, of Provo, Utah, died on October 12, 2022. Stephen was born on March 19, 1941 to Joseph Arthur Wood and Lydia Vira Grossen Wood in Salt Lake City, Utah. He came into the world with a strong and noble spirit, a keen intellect, and a desire to serve God. Growing up on Hubbard Avenue, Stephen spent his summers picking sugar beets for the Utah-Idaho Sugar Company, playing baseball, and moonlighting as a chauffeur for the Days of 47 Queens. He discovered a love of history and debate at East High School. He went on to study history at the University of Utah, where he later received his J.D. Stephen then completed his education with a J.S.D. from Columbia University and the University of Munich, where he was Jervey Fellow in Foreign and Comparative Law. He began his law practice at Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft in Washington, D.C. In 1976, he joined the faculty at the J. Reuben Clark Law School at Brigham Young University, where he taught for 34 years, finally retiring in 2010.
Princesses, super heroes and ghouls to pack downtown Provo
The excitement of dressing up in a favorite costume for Halloween is not only part of growing up in Provo, it’s also a yearly tradition downtown. All candy-loving ghouls and goblins looking for a monstrous good time need to check out downtown Provo as it hosts its annual Downtown Provo Trick-or-Treating event from 3-6 p.m. Oct. 31.
Austin Mehlhoff
Austin Mehlhoff, age 32, passed away October 5, 2022 in Austin, Texas. Austin was born on March 17, 1990 in Provo, Utah to Jackie and Taryn Mehlhoff. He was a younger brother to Whitney, twin to his sister Ariel, and older brother to Landon and Micah. Austin grew up in Highland, Utah and briefly lived in Lehi, Utah before moving to Austin, Texas where he lived the past three years running his own company.
Orem voter information pamphlet, ballots arrive at homes
Over the past several weeks, homes in Orem have received post cards, letters, text messages and door hangers encouraging them to vote on Proposition 2 — the question as to whether or not Orem should form its own school district. On Tuesday, mail-in ballots and a Voter Information Pamphlet...
Letter: Burns is off base with LDS Church criticisms
I am getting tired of you featuring guest editorials of Keith Burns that are always very critical of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and its leaders in a community where the majority of your readership are members of the Church. He always spews negativity about the Church and its leaders. In his latest one about the Church vs. the world, he takes the stance, apparently, that the leadership of the Church is wrong and hurtful completely ignoring the religious beliefs of the Church that we are indeed in the last days before the Second Coming of Christ and that the world is getting increasingly evil. All I see from him are attacks on the Church and its leaders and I see no guest editorials in your newspaper defending our religious liberty to believe what we believe.
Guest opinion: Education takes time — so should we
As a parent of four young children, I worry when a few of Orem’s wealthiest residents invest in six-figure marketing campaigns to alter the future of education in our community. They claim by splitting away from Alpine School District via Proposition 2, Orem could immediately upgrade schools, shrink class sizes, and pay teachers more, all while decreasing taxes. Like you, I wish that were true.
Tabernacle Choir announces guest artist Lea Salonga for Christmas concerts
The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square are preparing for the annual Christmas concerts in December. On Friday, the groups announced that acclaimed performer Lea Salonga will be the featured guest artist. The guest narrator/master of ceremonites will be announced later. The concerts will be held Dec. 15-17 at...
Study: Stillbirth risk passed down genetically through males
New research by University of Utah Health is the first to show that stillbirth risk is passed down genetically through male members of the family. Published last week in BJOG, an international journal of obstetrics and gynecology, the research shows the risk of stillbirth preferentially comes from the mother’s or father’s male relatives, including their brothers, fathers, grandfathers, uncles or male cousins. However, the odds of stillbirth are even higher if the condition comes from the father’s side of the family.
