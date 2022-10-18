Stephen Grossen Wood, 81, of Provo, Utah, died on October 12, 2022. Stephen was born on March 19, 1941 to Joseph Arthur Wood and Lydia Vira Grossen Wood in Salt Lake City, Utah. He came into the world with a strong and noble spirit, a keen intellect, and a desire to serve God. Growing up on Hubbard Avenue, Stephen spent his summers picking sugar beets for the Utah-Idaho Sugar Company, playing baseball, and moonlighting as a chauffeur for the Days of 47 Queens. He discovered a love of history and debate at East High School. He went on to study history at the University of Utah, where he later received his J.D. Stephen then completed his education with a J.S.D. from Columbia University and the University of Munich, where he was Jervey Fellow in Foreign and Comparative Law. He began his law practice at Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft in Washington, D.C. In 1976, he joined the faculty at the J. Reuben Clark Law School at Brigham Young University, where he taught for 34 years, finally retiring in 2010.

PROVO, UT ・ 6 DAYS AGO