Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spending Time During Halloween at The Loveland Aquarium Provides Fun for the Whole FamilyS. F. MoriDraper, UT
Soldier Hollow in Midway, Utah, Was an Olympic Venue For Cross Country SkiingS. F. MoriMidway, UT
BYU Is Holding Their Homecoming This Week in Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
Lola's Street Kitchen Is Located In Midway, UtahS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Dragon Star Restaurant in Heber City, Utah, Is A Place To Get Chinese FoodS. F. MoriHeber City, UT
Related
Janet Lundgren Daines
On Tuesday, October 19, 2022, Janet Lundgren Daines of Provo, Utah, died peacefully, surrounded by her family. She loved Jesus Christ, the temple, friends, travel, reading, serving, Diet Coke, the smell of lavender, Lake Tahoe, butter, beautiful art, good food, gospel study, and her children and grandchildren. Janet was born...
Wallace Sheryl Peterson (1933-2022)
Wallace (89) of Springville, Utah passed away on Tuesday, October 18th. He was born in Taylor, Idaho on September 12th, 1933. He is the oldest of 5 sons born to Wallace Levi Peterson and Marvel Leial Hess Peterson. Following his graduation from Shelley High School in 1951 Wallace attended Ricks...
John Frank Sanders Jr
John Frank Sanders Jr, dear husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at the age of 81. Services were held October 15th, 2022. With a viewing from 11 am to 12:30 pm, followed by funeral services at 1 pm. Fairview 1st Ward, 122 S. State, Fairview, UT 84629. Interment followed at the Fairview City Cemetery.
Warren Eldon Thornock
Warren Eldon Thornock, 86, of Orem, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022. He was born March 19, 1936, in Magna, Utah, to Fay Eldon Thornock and Nannie Peck. He married Sue Eileen Smith on August 24, 1962, in the Manti LDS Temple. Warren lived an active life. He loved being...
Guest opinion: Orem voters need accurate numbers for school district vote
Orem voters face a crucial decision regarding Orem schools, but proponents and opponents of Proposition 2 are presenting two very different sets of numbers. In such circumstances, voters look to credible sources for accurate information. Historically, both Alpine School District (ASD) and Orem City Council have routinely relied on the Utah Taxpayers Association (UTA) for key financial data. For example, ASD and Orem City Council both refer voters to UTA statements on proposed education and municipal bonds, respectively. As Councilman Tom MacDonald said in a City Council meeting (Sept. 27, 2022), the UTA is “the best tax watchdog we have in the state.”
Princesses, super heroes and ghouls to pack downtown Provo
The excitement of dressing up in a favorite costume for Halloween is not only part of growing up in Provo, it’s also a yearly tradition downtown. All candy-loving ghouls and goblins looking for a monstrous good time need to check out downtown Provo as it hosts its annual Downtown Provo Trick-or-Treating event from 3-6 p.m. Oct. 31.
Annette Reynolds Biddulph
Annette Reynolds Biddulph, 97, passed away October 18, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Berg Mortuary of Provo 801-373-1841. Condolences and life story at www.bergmortuary.com.
Vineyard and Lindon mayors clarify position on joining potential Orem School District
Orem voters continue to receive confusing information on issues revolving around Proposition 2, a ballot measure to determine whether Orem should have its own school district. “Misinformation and pure nonsense are running rampant in the Orem/Alpine School District split issue,” according to Mayor David Young and other supporters of Proposition 2.
Clifford “Jimmy” James Merriman
Clifford “Jimmy” James Merriman, 71, passed away peacefully in his sleep in the comfort of his own home in Mount Pleasant, Utah. He passed away late at night in the embrace of his loving and remembering family, his last few days were full of activity and bonding with everyone around him. He was born in 1951 in Richmond, California, and grew up in Detroit, Michigan, also living in Wichita Falls, Texas, and Jacksonville, Florida.
Marilyn Cluff Biggs
Marilyn Cluff Biggs, age 76 of Orem, Utah, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary of Orem, 801-225-1530. For life story and to leave condolences please visit sundbergolpinmortuary.com.
Karen Kay Burton
Karen Kay Burton, 82, of Mt. Pleasant passed away peacefully on October 13, 2022. Karen was born on September 11, 1940 in Mt. Pleasant to Carol Agusta Jones and Abe Jerald Burton. After graduating from High school Karen took an internship for the FBI’s Deserter- Selective Service Unit where she...
Stephen Grossen Wood
Stephen Grossen Wood, 81, of Provo, Utah, died on October 12, 2022. Stephen was born on March 19, 1941 to Joseph Arthur Wood and Lydia Vira Grossen Wood in Salt Lake City, Utah. He came into the world with a strong and noble spirit, a keen intellect, and a desire to serve God. Growing up on Hubbard Avenue, Stephen spent his summers picking sugar beets for the Utah-Idaho Sugar Company, playing baseball, and moonlighting as a chauffeur for the Days of 47 Queens. He discovered a love of history and debate at East High School. He went on to study history at the University of Utah, where he later received his J.D. Stephen then completed his education with a J.S.D. from Columbia University and the University of Munich, where he was Jervey Fellow in Foreign and Comparative Law. He began his law practice at Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft in Washington, D.C. In 1976, he joined the faculty at the J. Reuben Clark Law School at Brigham Young University, where he taught for 34 years, finally retiring in 2010.
Jack Sterling Taylor
Jack Sterling Taylor of Springville, UT passed into the next life October 13th, 2022 at the age of 100. He was at home and surrounded by family members. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday October 22nd at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1460 East 900 South in Springville, UT. Viewing will be from 10:30-11:45 a.m. the same day. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Springville, UT with military honors.
Austin Mehlhoff
Austin Mehlhoff, age 32, passed away October 5, 2022 in Austin, Texas. Austin was born on March 17, 1990 in Provo, Utah to Jackie and Taryn Mehlhoff. He was a younger brother to Whitney, twin to his sister Ariel, and older brother to Landon and Micah. Austin grew up in Highland, Utah and briefly lived in Lehi, Utah before moving to Austin, Texas where he lived the past three years running his own company.
Sunday Drive: San Francisco to Provo in the new Toyota Tundra Capstone Hybrid truck
While planning our recent trip to Hawaii, we found our journey home would be easier if we flew from Honolulu into San Francisco and stayed the night, then caught a flight the next day to Provo. Before we booked the flights, however, Craig thought, hey, why not ask our friends at Toyota if it would be possible to get a vehicle in San Francisco, drive it home and add some seat time to what would prove to be a fantastic 10 days?
Ugly loss at Liberty epitomizes BYU football in 2022
High hopes and a promising start … and then everything falls apart. That could describe what happened to the BYU football team in Saturday’s brutal 41-14 loss to Liberty at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia — or how the 2022 season has gone for the Cougars. “I’m...
‘Accountability’ the buzzword surrounding BYU’s defensive issues
Noted philosopher Joe Dumars (OK, he was an NBA Hall of Fame guard for the Detroit Pistons, but roll with me here), “On good teams, coaches hold players accountable. On GREAT teams, players hold players accountable.”. There has been a lot of talk about accountability in the BYU football...
Cheryl Ann Carson
Cheryl Ann Carson, 71, passed away on October 16, 2022, in Lindon, Utah. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 22nd at 11:00 am at the Lindon 1st Ward chapel located at 56 E. 600 N., Lindon, Utah. A Viewing will be held prior to the service from 9:00 to 10:30 am at the same location. Interment will take place in the Lindon City Cemetery.
DICKSON: BYU football program is broken, but who can fix it?
Many years ago, I covered an Orem High football playoff loss, by a significant margin. I couldn’t locate Tigers coach Paul Clark on the field after the game but finally tracked him down in the catacombs below the school. I asked him what went wrong. His reply was perfect:...
Orem voter information pamphlet, ballots arrive at homes
Over the past several weeks, homes in Orem have received post cards, letters, text messages and door hangers encouraging them to vote on Proposition 2 — the question as to whether or not Orem should form its own school district. On Tuesday, mail-in ballots and a Voter Information Pamphlet...
Pyramid
Mount Pleasant, UT
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
139K+
Views
ABOUT
The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.https://www.heraldextra.com/sanpete-county/
Comments / 0