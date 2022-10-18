Read full article on original website
Related
Toxicology: Alabama school bus driver was under the influence of multiple drugs
Toxicology results have been released for a former school bus driver facing a DUI charge and dozens of reckless driving charges.
Man arrested on drug, theft charges in Lawrence County
A man was arrested in Lawrence County on drug and theft charges after "multiple complaints" throughout October.
Suspect shot by Decatur Police officer released, taken to Morgan County Jail
The suspect at the center of an officer-involved shooting earlier this month has been released from the hospital and taken to the Morgan County Jail.
radio7media.com
Death Investigation Underway in Limestone County AL
A DEATH INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY IN LIMESTONE COUNTY AFTER INMATES WERE KILLED OVER THE WEEKEND AT THE LIMESTON COUNTY CORRECTIONAL FACILITY. ACCORDING TO MEDIA SOURCES, TWO INMATES KILLED IN TWO SEPARATE INCIDENTS. ON SATURDAY, KENYON ARRINGTON, WHO WAS SERVING TIME FOR RAPE, WAS KILLED BY AN INMATE AND ON SUNDAY, CLARENCE JACKSON,34, WHO WAS CONVICTED OF RAPE AND MURDER WAS FOUND IN HIS CELL. JACKSON WAS TAKEN TO MEDICAL UNIT WHERE HE DIED.
WAFF
Decatur City Schools bus driver, parent altercation leads to investigation
Convicted murderer killed in Limestone Co. Correctional. Convicted murderer killed in Limestone Co. Correctional.
WAAY-TV
Decatur City Schools says more drivers ignoring bus stop signs, putting children at risk
It's a growing safety problem: Drivers ignoring school bus signs. School officials said passing a stopped school bus raises the possibility of a deadly crash involving children. Decatur City Schools on Wednesday afternoon logged information about a driver who illegally passed a stopped bus near the Beltline. Fortunately, no one...
Apparent ‘reckless driver’ crashes into Somerville woods
One person was injured in a wreck that started off with a call for a reckless driver last week, but the situation wasn't what it seemed to be, according to authorities.
DCS: Decatur parent, bus driver get into altercation during drop-off
An altercation between a school bus driver and a parent caught the attention of local law enforcement on Wednesday.
WAFF
Decatur pair arrested for drug possession, resisting arrest
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested on Tuesday in Decatur as a result of an illegal drug sales investigation. Investigators with the Decatur Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unite launched the investigation into Johnathan Lorenza, 39, of Hartselle at the beginning of October. On Tuesday, investigators spotted Lorenza driving...
Athens man charged after another shot in the foot
A 23-year-old Athens man has been charged in a shooting that happened on Tuesday, according to police.
Athens, Falkville men among 3 federally indicted on drug charges
Three Alabama men have been federally indicted on separate and unrelated gun and drug cases after court documents were recently unsealed, according to officials.
5 injured after seven-vehicle crash, I-565 EB shuts down for hours
All Eastbound lanes of Interstate 565 were completely shut down Thursday morning after a major wreck near Exit 1 and Mooresville.
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 19
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported October 19, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . domestic violence-3rd degree; Catoma Dr. N.E. leaving the scene of an accident; 2nd Ave. S.W; damage to 2017 Nissan NV200; $500. theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W;...
WAFF
Convicted murderer killed in Limestone Co. Correctional
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man convicted of rape and murder was killed Sunday in the Limestone County Correctional Facility, making him the second inmate killed over the weekend. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), a man convicted of rape and murder was found unresponsive in his...
WAFF
Limestone County Coroner confirms at least one dead in motorcycle crash
Florence man arrested for shooting neighbor’s house after Alabama loss. Alcohol, sedatives show up in Franklin Co. bus driver test results. Alcohol, sedatives show up in Franklin Co. bus driver test results. Jimmy Spencer Trial Day 2: Attorneys working to pick jurors Tuesday morning. Updated: 9 hours ago. On...
WAFF
Limestone County Coroner identifies person killed in motorcycle crash
Convicted murderer killed in Limestone Co. Correctional. Convicted murderer killed in Limestone Co. Correctional.
WAAY-TV
Falkville man indicted on federal meth, gun charges
A Falkville man faces drug and gun charges after being indicted by a federal grand jury. Terry Wayne Thomason, 47, of Falkville is charged with possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm, a Braztech 20-gauge shotgun, in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect involved in hit-and-run
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Walker County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in locating a suspect that was involved in a hit-and-run Saturday. According to WCSO, a hit-and-run accident occurred near the 6000 block of Cordova-Gorgas Road between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. Saturday. A vehicle reportedly struck an electrical pole, damaging […]
Second inmate dead at Limestone Correctional Facility this week
The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed an inmate at the Limestone County Correctional Facility died after being found unresponsive in his cell on Sunday, October 16.
WAAY-TV
Florence Police: Fight over football game leads to gunshot, arrest
A man got so upset about a football game Saturday that he had to go to jail, according to the Florence Police Department. Police said officers were called to the 200 block of Button Avenue about shots being fired. They learned there had been a fight, after which a suspect allegedly went home, got a shotgun, came back, and fired at the victim’s home.
Comments / 0