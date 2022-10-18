Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tasty Halloween Fun at the Final Food Truck Night of 2022!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Local Planetarium Invites You to Discover Halloween's Origins in the Night SkiesDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant GroupDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
This Free Class Could Help You Save a LifeDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Related
capecod.com
Four people injured in crash on Scenic Highway in Bourne
BOURNE – Four people were injured in a crash in Bourne around 7:15 PM. The crash happened on Scenic Highway (Route 6) at Nightingale Road. A Wareham ambulance assisted in transporting victims to hospitals. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
foxbangor.com
Massachusetts man dies in single vehicle crash on I-95
PITTSFIELD — A Massachusetts man is dead following a crash on I-95 in Pittsfield Friday. Just before 4 p-m, Maine State Police say they received several 911 calls reporting a single motor vehicle crash on I-95 northbound in Pittsfield near mile 145. Emergency crews and troopers responded and located...
Raynham Woman Charged With Embezzling $112k From Local Company
RAYNHAM — A Raynham woman has been indicted for allegedly embezzling around $112,000 from an East Wareham construction company. The Plymouth County District Attorney's office said a grand jury on Friday indicted 37-year-old Kaitlyn Chambers with four counts each of larceny over $1,200 and tax evasion. In 2014, the...
capecod.com
Video: Local firefighter graduates State Fire Academy
STOW, MA – State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Deputy State Fire Marshal Maribel Fournier, acting director of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy (MFA), announced the graduation of 21 firefighters from the 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program. “First responders are on the frontlines protecting their communities, and these...
Man falls 20 feet from Route 1 overpass onto roadway in Danvers crash
A man who was involved in a collision on Route 1 in Danvers on Thursday morning was seriously injured after falling 20 feet onto Route 114, according to Massachusetts State Police. On Thursday morning at 9:18 a.m., state police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Route 1...
whdh.com
Woman dies in motorcycle crash on I-93 in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a motorcycle crash on I-93 left a woman dead. Police reported that troopers from the Andover Barracks, along with Wilmington Police and Fire, responded to a crash on I-93 northbound near exit 31 in Wilmington around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Police...
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Massachusetts warn as Comcast/Xfinity discount deal is a scam
The adage that when a deal seems too good to be true it probably is plays true when it comes to a scam that is making the rounds that police in Massachusetts want to warn the public about. The East Bridgewater Police Department stated that they are receiving an increase...
4-Vehicle Crash Involving School Bus Wednesday
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a 4-vehicle crash, involving a school bus, yesterday, October 19. The crash happened at 4:40 p.m. on Fountain Street at the school bus yard. A school bus was one of the four vehicles involved in the rear-end 4-vehicle crash, said Framingham Police spokesperson...
capecod.com
Barnstable Police seeking missing juvenile
HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are looking for for a missing 14-year-old juvenile. Hannah Simmons is described as a white female with brown hair and hazel eyes. She has a slim build. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on...
Some Massachusetts Cities Left Scrambling by New Mattress Recycling Rule
UPDATE: Community-specific updates can be found at the bottom of this article. Massachusetts residents will no longer be able to trash their mattresses or box springs starting Nov. 1. Some municipalities — like the city of Taunton — have set up plans and already advised residents how to recycle these...
capecod.com
Three-vehicle crash leaves one car on its roof in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – A three-vehicle crash left one car on its roof in Yarmouth. The crash happened shortly before 4 PM at the intersection of Forest and Long Pond Roads. Several people were evaluated by EMTs but no serious injuries were reported. Traffic was being rerouted around the scene but delays were likely in the area. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.
fallriverreporter.com
Drug trafficking investigation by officials throughout Massachusetts results in prison sentence
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced Wednesday for trafficking cocaine and illegally possessing ammunition. According to the Department of Justice, 32-year-old Martin Angomas, of Braintree, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to four years in prison and three years of supervised release. On June 16, 2022, Angomas pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute cocaine and to possessing ammunition as a convicted felon.
liveboston617.org
Gang Unit On-Sites Fatal Shooting in Dorchester Leading to SWAT Team Response [Exclusive Police Audio]
At about 01:00 hours on Saturday, October 22, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 were dispatched to the area of 39 Baird Street in Dorchester for a 911 call reporting that a fight was occurring at that address. Officers from the Gang Unit who were in the area also began responding to the scene, just as they arrived on scene they began to scream over the radio that someone had a firearm and that a person was shot. That radio recording can be found at the end of our article.
fallriverreporter.com
Plymouth and Bristol County police arrest and charge Brockton man on drug charges following month-long investigation
Local police, in collaboration with the FBI Boston Division’s Metro Boston Gang Task Force, arrested a Massachusetts man this week on drug charges following a month-long investigation. According to Chief Paul O’Brien of the East Bridgewater Police Department, on Tuesday, East Bridgewater Police Detective David Perrault, along with members...
Boston software CEO killed crossing the street in Acton
“This is an unfathomable loss to even begin to understand.”. Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software, Inc., died earlier this month after he was struck by a car while crossing the street in Acton, the company announced. The Oct. 13 crash happened at approximately 6:33 p.m. on Great Road...
Brockton Man Held on New Assault Charge in Road Rage Case
BROCKTON — A 19-year-old Brockton man allegedly involved in a road rage assault in which two city men were beaten and wounded in September is being held on a new charge of assault with intent to murder. Korey Gallagher-Lee was arrested Monday after turning himself in, and is being...
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Assembly Row Signs 5 New Tenants
SOMERVILLE, MA– Five new retailers are confirmed to open in the next year at Assembly Row, Somerville’s dynamic mixed-use neighborhood, including Athleta and ZWILLING J.A. Henckels cutlery and kitchenware opening in November. Coach, Aerie and Paper Source have all signed new leases to open within the next year....
Wilmington Apple
Man Pleads Guilty To Defrauding His Wilmington Employer For $1.2 Million Over A 16-Year Period
BOSTON, MA — A California man pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court in Boston to embezzling over $1.2 million from his employer over a 16-year period. Darrell Pike, 56, of Hesperia, Calif., pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud. U.S. Senior District Court Judge Mark L. Wolf scheduled sentencing for Feb. 3, 2023. Pike was charged in May 2022.
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group
(Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV) (PLYMOUTH, MA) The local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge has announced that after "lots of swirling rumors" they have"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" That's right, the waterfront restaurant formally known as Issac's will soon be a new Hynes Restaurant Group location!
Drug bust yields cocaine, ‘Scarface’ doll, Pablo Escobar book
Winthrop Police, working with Boston Police, seized 430.6 grams of cocaine. Winthrop police last week arrested 49-year-old Hermes Quintero-Durango, of Revere, and confiscated cocaine, cash, a figurine of movie drug lord “Scarface Tony Montana,” and a book about drug lord Pablo Escobar, according to a press release. Quintero-Durango...
Comments / 1