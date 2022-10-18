At about 01:00 hours on Saturday, October 22, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 were dispatched to the area of 39 Baird Street in Dorchester for a 911 call reporting that a fight was occurring at that address. Officers from the Gang Unit who were in the area also began responding to the scene, just as they arrived on scene they began to scream over the radio that someone had a firearm and that a person was shot. That radio recording can be found at the end of our article.

BOSTON, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO