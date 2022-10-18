Read full article on original website
Dubuque Man Arrested For Hitting Girlfriend With a Flashlight
A Dubuque man was arrested after police said he struck his girlfriend while holding a flashlight, causing a laceration that required 48 stitches. 39 year old John McFarland Jr. was arrested Wednesday on one charge each of willful injury causing serious injury, domestic assault with a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of child endangerment. Reports say that McFarland assaulted 35 year old Tiffany Spark at their residence on Monday. In a report, a person told police that Spark’s two children were present at the time of the assault.
Additional charge filed against Jackson County man accused of killing wife
The Jackson County man accused of fatally shooting his wife now faces an additional felony charge. 56-year-old Christopher Prichard is now charged with first-degree robbery in addition to first-degree murder in connection with the death of his wife, 55-year-old Angela Prichard. Prichard was charged with first-degree murder on Oct. 13, while the robbery charge was filed Wednesday. Jackson County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to Mississippi Ridge Boarding Kennel in rural Bellevue at about 7:50 a.m. Oct. 8 after a 911 call was placed and found owner Angela Prichard “dead from an apparent gunshot wound.” On Oct. 9, Christopher Prichard was arrested by authorities on an existing warrant for allegedly violating a no-contact order put in place for Angela Prichard.
Scott County correctional officer charged with burglary, domestic abuse assault
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Scott County correctional officer is on administrative leave after police say he forced his way into the home of a woman who has an order of protection against him. Kevin Michael Delveau, 32, of Davenport, faces charges of first-degree burglary, a Class B felony punishable...
Police respond to physical altercation outside Dubuque school
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday morning, Dubuque Police responded to an altercation outside the Dubuque Community School District Alta Vista campus between several adults and students. According to police, officers and school staff intervened in the disturbance, separated all parties involved, and dispersed the crowd. There were no major...
UPDATE: Armed suspect shot in Morrison incident
UPDATE: (October 21, 2022 – 4:06 p.m.) The Illinois State Police has issued the following release about the incident:. The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Internal Investigation (DII) is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred when ISP assisted the Blackhawk Area Task Force in executing a search warrant in the 600 block of North Cherry Street, Morrison, in the early morning hours of Friday, October 21, 2022. Upon entry, officers heard gun shots from within the residence. During a search, officers encountered the subject of the search warrant. An ISP officer fired at the armed subject, who sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to an area hospital. Officers continued to search the home and in a part of the house separate from where the officer involved shooting occurred, found a female with a gunshot wound. She was taken to an area hospital. Medical conditions are not available at this time.
Richland Center and Highland Men Arrested
An Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop in Arena on Tuesday and requested the use of a K9 officer. As a result, 37 year old Dustin Haas of Richland Center was charged with Possession of Meth, Ignition Interlock Device Tampering and Failure to Install and a Probation Hold. 30 year old Austin Von Behren of Highland was also arrested for Operating While Revoked, Ignition Interlock Device Tampering and Failure To Install, and Possession of Meth. Both men were taken to the Iowa County Jail where they currently remain in custody.
Manchester Man Arrested after Meth Found During Traffic Stop
A Manchester man was arrested after meth was found in his vehicle during a traffic stop last week. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year old Terry Bond was stopped along 170th Avenue in the Ryan area last Thursday night for driving with an expired vehicle registration and an invalid driver’s license.
Four hospitalized, including three juveniles, in rollover crash
BOSCOBEL, Wis. — Four people were injured Tuesday night, including three juveniles, after a rollover crash outside Boscobel. Grant County Sheriff’s officials said the crash occurred in the 17100 block of County Road T just after 9:15 p.m. A 22-year-old Blue River man was traveling north when his Ford Taurus had a mechanical issue. The man lost control and left...
Over $40,000 Worth of Basketball and Baseball Cards Stolen
Police are investigating the theft of $40,000 worth of basketball and baseball trading cards in Dubuque. 56 year old Robert Derouin of Dubuque reported a burglary to his residence Saturday. According to police, Derouin stated that when he returned home at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, he found that someone had entered his home. Derouin reported that 400 vintage basketball and baseball cards were missing, with the average card being worth approximately $100. Investigators are speaking with area residents and reviewing surveillance footage from the area. Police have not yet identified a suspect.
Combine Hits Parked Car in Downtown Darlington
Darlington Police are public’s help identifying a combine involved in a hit-and-run incident last month in Darlington. The crash happened at about 2 p.m. September 27. Darlington police wrote in an online announcement with video that a John Deere combine was driving north on Main Street when it hit a parked car and didn’t stop. Police say the operator of the combine might not have realized the parked car had been sideswiped and that they seek to identify the operator so the car can be fixed. Anyone with information is asked to call 608-776-4984.
Dubuque Fire Captain saved by fire staff after suffering sudden cardiac arrest
DUBUQUE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — October is Sudden Cardiac Arrest Awareness Month and the Dubuque Fire Department hopes the recent experience of a Dubuque firefighter will increase awareness of the importance of recognizing sudden cardiac arrest, calling 9-1-1, and knowing CPR. According to the Mayo Clinic, sudden cardiac...
Blinding sun blamed for 3-car crash in Grant Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver blamed for a three-car chain reaction crash in Grant Co. on Friday told deputies she could not see the drivers in front of her were slowing down because she was blinded by the morning sun. According to the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office, all three...
Lancaster Police Department Seeking Help From Cameras
The Lancaster Police Department is looking for help from the community to assist in solving incidents when they occur. The department is asking for community members to let them know if they have a home or business surveillance system that they could view if something would occur in their neighborhood. Sharing the information does not require residents to provide direct access to the equipment or recordings. The information you would be asked to provide is:
Minnesota woman intentionally causes car accident in Dubuque; claims it was to entice human traffickers
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 15th, Dubuque Police were dispatched to the 900 block of Rhomberg Avenue for a report of a car accident. Officers arrived on scene to find a 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan belonging to 42-year-old Joanna Hanson had struck a 2016 Kia Sorento, causing $7000 worth of damage. The Sorento was pushed into a 2003 Pontiac Vibe causing an additional $500 worth of damage. The Vibe was then pushed into a 2004 Honda Accord causing another $500 worth of damage.
Woman From Boscobel Injured In Richland County Accident
Officials in Richland County say one person was injured in a single vehicle crash Saturday. Richland County Dispatch received a report of a vehicle in the ditch on Highway 60 just East of Highway 193 around 11:35pm. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s department, deputies arrived at the scene and found the driver of the vehicle, 33 year old Hannah Novy of Boscobel, unconscious but breathing a distance away from the vehicle. An initial investigation found that the vehicle entered a ditch on the North Side of Highway 60 just west of Highway 193. Novy was ejected from the vehicle before it came to rest east of Highway 193 in the ditch. Novy was taken to Richland Hospital by Muscoda EMS for serious injuries. The accident is still under investigation.
Crews respond to fire in Clinton County Friday afternoon
CLINTON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Crews responded late Friday afternoon to a structure fire in Clinton County. Details are limited, but the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said the fire was north of Low Moor on 380th Avenue. This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.
One Vehicle Crash With Injury Near Boscobel
A man from Blue River has been charged with Operating with a Restricted Controlled Substance–1st Offense Causing Injury after a crash in Grant County Tuesday just after 9pm. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s department, 22 year old Chase Lee Smith of Blue River was traveling north on County Road T near Boscobel. With Smith in the vehicle were three juvenile passengers. Smith was negotiating a curve on the roadway when his vehicle experienced a mechanical issue. As a result, Smith lost control of the vehicle. Smith’s vehicle went off the road before rolling over multiple times and coming to a stop on top of round hay bales in a nearby field. One of the vehicles’ occupants had been ejected as a result of the crash. All four occupants of the vehicle were taken by EMS to the Boscobel Gunderson Emergency Room for their injuries. Smith was placed under arrest at the hospital and will be issued further citations. The case remains under further investigation. Assisting at the crash scene was Boscobel EMS, the Boscobel Fire Department, Blue River EMS, Fennimore EMS, and Terry’s Tire and Tow.
Man Killed in Crash Near Atkins in Eastern Iowa
(Atkins, IA) -- The Linn County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim in Monday nights crash. Timothy Hildenbrand, 60, of Cedar Rapids was driving his truck east on Highway 30 near Linn/Benton Road when he entered the median and crossed over the westbound lanes. The truck hit a grain bin just north of the road.
Report finds former assistant Dubuque Co. attorney was ‘hostile’ to boss before being fired
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Assistant Dubuque County Attorney Richard Kirkendall said he was cleared of wrongdoing after being fired in March for insubordination. However, an investigator’s report contradicts his claim. Kirkendall says he was placed on paid administrative leave in retaliation for challenging his boss, C.J. May, for...
Dubuque County supervisors approve $125,000 in fire department grants
The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors has approved the allocation of $125,000 in grants to area volunteer fire and rescue departments and organizations. The grants were distributed between eight local rescue squads for tools, training, and upgraded equipment.
