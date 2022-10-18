Kent Police partner with the Explorer Program to bring more opportunities to youth in Portage County

Read full article on original website
Fall Fest brings fall fun to campus
With a brisk 48-degree evening with scenic leaves falling all around campus, students bundled up and gathered for Kent State’s Fall Fest on Thursday, hosted by Flash Activities Board (FAB). The Centennial Field was covered with hay, horses, and the comforting smell of a campfire. FAB put together a...
Football beats Akron for fourth-consecutive Wagon Wheel win
Kent State’s backup quarterback freshman Devin Kargman led his team to its fourth consecutive Wagon Wheel victory Saturday at Dix Stadium. The Flashes beat Akron 33-27. This was the first start of his collegiate career. He finished with 213 passing yards and two touchdowns. Redshirt junior QB Collin Schlee,...
And Buffalo makes it four: Volleyball extends conference losing streak
In her volleyball team’s losing battle against Buffalo, coach Haley Eckerman looked to her bench. She found senior opposite hitter Morgan Copley, who would go on to put up 8.5 points Friday – the second-most from any KSU player that night. “Morgan came in and gave us a...
