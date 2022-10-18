Read full article on original website
ajmc.com
Prevalence of Multimorbidity Associated With Sleep Quality, Socioeconomic Status
A cross-sectional study found that socioeconomic status and sleep quality affected the prevalence of multimorbidity in older adults. A study published in Frontiers in Public Health found that the prevalence of multimorbidity in older adults was linked with sleep quality and socioeconomic status. A higher risk of multimorbidity was found in older adults with lower socioeconomic status and poorer sleep quality.
