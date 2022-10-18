Read full article on original website
57% of Doctors See Patients Turning to Private Care
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- A new report from Medscape UK on physicians’ opinions on current social issues revealed that more than 9 in 10 (91%) doctors surveyed have seen an increase in patients struggling to access medical healthcare services in the last five years. Most doctors (57%) also reported to have seen an increase in patients turning to private healthcare in the last 5 years, likely due to long waiting lists.
About a third of people call doctors by their first names, a new study shows
Researchers at the Mayo Clinic evaluated about 90,000 messages between doctors and their patients and found differences in patients' responses based on the doctor's gender and area of practice
U.S. News Reveals the 2023 Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage
PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report. , the global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice, today revealed the 2023 Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage to assist Medicare-eligible beneficiaries in finding the right medical insurance plans for their needs during annual open enrollment,. October 15 - December 7,...
News-Medical.net
Study: Health insurance companies may be overpaying for common radiology services
Health insurance companies may be overpaying for common radiology services, according to a study published in Radiology, a journal of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). Many commercial plans are leaving money on the table when negotiating price with hospitals, especially for expensive CT and MRI scans. High prices...
physiciansweekly.com
US Medicare Reimbursement Trends for Glaucoma Procedures
The goal of this research was to analyze Medicare spending patterns for glaucoma treatments from 2000 to 2020 in the United States. This cost-benefit analysis of glaucoma surgery was made using the Current Procedural Terminology codes for those procedures found in the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) database. Data on Medicare and Medicaid Services’ reimbursement for the relevant operations were collected using the Physician Fee Schedule look-up tool, and compensation patterns were analyzed after being adjusted for inflation to 2020 US dollars from the original, uncorrected data spanning 2000-2020. Over the course of the studied 20-year time period, the average adjusted reimbursement for the operations in question fell by 20.5% [95% CI, −15.4% to −25.6%]. Annualized reimbursement rate decreases averaged 1.03% (95% CI, −0.74% to −1.33%), with an adjusted compound annual growth rate of −1.35% (95% CI, −1.07% to −1.64%). Overall, the study found that glaucoma surgeries were reimbursed at a decreasing rate. Between 2000 and 2020, there was a considerable drop in Medicare’s reimbursement for glaucoma procedures in the United States. These results may help shed light on why glaucoma treatment methods are shifting the way they are.
What Will It Cost Aging Parents To Age In Place At Home?
You may know some aging folks who are staying in their own homes with caregivers helping as they lose independence. By far, most people want to stay in their own homes rather than go to a senior community. Maybe you’ve never calculated what that can cost. Medicare does not pay for home care, as it is considered “custodial” rather than “medical”.
msn.com
How to Pick the Right Primary Care Physician
Many people don’t have a primary care physician, and when they need to see a doctor, they’re not sure how to choose a good one. “A lot of offices, they're not taking on new patients,” said Kevin Brasler of Consumers’ Checkbook. “Others have moved on to...
Childbearing women at risk as maternity care 'deserts' increase nationwide
In his 40 years as an obstetrician-gynecologist, Carl Smith has delivered thousands of babies in the Midwest. Smith works at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and says many childbearing women in the state have to travel dozens of miles just to see their provider. “We have a large number...
MedicalXpress
Virtual care associated with significant environmental and patient cost savings
A new study by researchers at ICES, Lawson Health Research Institute and Western University finds that virtual care during the COVID-19 pandemic led to a significant reduction in carbon dioxide emissions and patient travel-related expenses, such as gasoline, parking or public transit costs. Prior to the pandemic, less than 2%...
programminginsider.com
‘Is There a Doctor on the Plane?’ Dr. Paul DeLeeuw Explains Why Physicians Fear These Words
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. After many years of schooling, residencies, board certifications, and fellowships, doctors and specialists are well-equipped to assess and treat patients. Many physicians are exposed to a wide variety of medical conditions and emergency situations that require quick thinking, deductive reasoning, and immediate care. But as some doctors have learned, even providing life-saving care under extreme distress can be a thankless job – and so comes this particular tale from Dr. Paul DeLeeuw.
Cardiac care is affected by provider racism, study finds
Black patients were less likely to be referred for and receive heart pumps and transplants than white patients, according to a new study. Why it matters: It's another sign of systemic bias within the health system that could limit access to lifesaving care for vulnerable populations. "We need to acknowledge...
MedicalXpress
Increased electronic health record time associated with enhanced quality outcomes in primary care
In the United States, the electronic health record (EHR) has become increasingly prevalent in the day-to-day practice of physicians, with primary care physicians (PCPs) spending the most time in the EHR. Yet, the association between time spent in the EHR and quality of ambulatory care was unclear before Brigham and Women's researchers investigated this critical intersection.
osfhealthcare.org
While a small amount of women will choose a C-section long before birth, health care providers prefer to perform them only when medically necessary.
“If you’re ever gonna find a silver lining, it’s gotta be a cloudy day.”. In July 2020, the Bement, Illinois, woman gave birth to her first child, Adalyn, via Cesarean section (commonly known as C-Section). Long story short, it did not go well. “I was in a lot...
MedCity News
Humana finds formula for senior-focused care
Humana has been rolling out a model for primary care centers designed to accommodate the growing number of senior citizens in the U.S. Staffed by integrated care teams, the centers offer a holistic approach that addresses both the medical and social needs of patients. “Those needs are increasingly complex, with...
