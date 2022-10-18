ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

57% of Doctors See Patients Turning to Private Care

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- A new report from Medscape UK on physicians’ opinions on current social issues revealed that more than 9 in 10 (91%) doctors surveyed have seen an increase in patients struggling to access medical healthcare services in the last five years. Most doctors (57%) also reported to have seen an increase in patients turning to private healthcare in the last 5 years, likely due to long waiting lists.
physiciansweekly.com

US Medicare Reimbursement Trends for Glaucoma Procedures

The goal of this research was to analyze Medicare spending patterns for glaucoma treatments from 2000 to 2020 in the United States. This cost-benefit analysis of glaucoma surgery was made using the Current Procedural Terminology codes for those procedures found in the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) database. Data on Medicare and Medicaid Services’ reimbursement for the relevant operations were collected using the Physician Fee Schedule look-up tool, and compensation patterns were analyzed after being adjusted for inflation to 2020 US dollars from the original, uncorrected data spanning 2000-2020. Over the course of the studied 20-year time period, the average adjusted reimbursement for the operations in question fell by 20.5% [95% CI, −15.4% to −25.6%]. Annualized reimbursement rate decreases averaged 1.03% (95% CI, −0.74% to −1.33%), with an adjusted compound annual growth rate of −1.35% (95% CI, −1.07% to −1.64%). Overall, the study found that glaucoma surgeries were reimbursed at a decreasing rate. Between 2000 and 2020, there was a considerable drop in Medicare’s reimbursement for glaucoma procedures in the United States. These results may help shed light on why glaucoma treatment methods are shifting the way they are.
Carolyn Rosenblatt

What Will It Cost Aging Parents To Age In Place At Home?

You may know some aging folks who are staying in their own homes with caregivers helping as they lose independence. By far, most people want to stay in their own homes rather than go to a senior community. Maybe you’ve never calculated what that can cost. Medicare does not pay for home care, as it is considered “custodial” rather than “medical”.
msn.com

How to Pick the Right Primary Care Physician

Many people don’t have a primary care physician, and when they need to see a doctor, they’re not sure how to choose a good one. “A lot of offices, they're not taking on new patients,” said Kevin Brasler of Consumers’ Checkbook. “Others have moved on to...
MedicalXpress

Virtual care associated with significant environmental and patient cost savings

A new study by researchers at ICES, Lawson Health Research Institute and Western University finds that virtual care during the COVID-19 pandemic led to a significant reduction in carbon dioxide emissions and patient travel-related expenses, such as gasoline, parking or public transit costs. Prior to the pandemic, less than 2%...
programminginsider.com

‘Is There a Doctor on the Plane?’ Dr. Paul DeLeeuw Explains Why Physicians Fear These Words

To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. After many years of schooling, residencies, board certifications, and fellowships, doctors and specialists are well-equipped to assess and treat patients. Many physicians are exposed to a wide variety of medical conditions and emergency situations that require quick thinking, deductive reasoning, and immediate care. But as some doctors have learned, even providing life-saving care under extreme distress can be a thankless job – and so comes this particular tale from Dr. Paul DeLeeuw.
VIRGINIA STATE
Axios

Cardiac care is affected by provider racism, study finds

Black patients were less likely to be referred for and receive heart pumps and transplants than white patients, according to a new study. Why it matters: It's another sign of systemic bias within the health system that could limit access to lifesaving care for vulnerable populations. "We need to acknowledge...
MedicalXpress

Increased electronic health record time associated with enhanced quality outcomes in primary care

In the United States, the electronic health record (EHR) has become increasingly prevalent in the day-to-day practice of physicians, with primary care physicians (PCPs) spending the most time in the EHR. Yet, the association between time spent in the EHR and quality of ambulatory care was unclear before Brigham and Women's researchers investigated this critical intersection.
MedCity News

Humana finds formula for senior-focused care

Humana has been rolling out a model for primary care centers designed to accommodate the growing number of senior citizens in the U.S. Staffed by integrated care teams, the centers offer a holistic approach that addresses both the medical and social needs of patients. “Those needs are increasingly complex, with...

