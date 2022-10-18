Read full article on original website
Alice in Wonderland Virtual Escape Room Game Coming to Evansville in Spring of 2023
If you've ever wanted to take a look through the looking glass and immerse yourself in Wonderland, there is one day in the spring of 2023 when the streets of Evansville will be turned into a virtual escape room style experience that is Alice in Wonderland-themed. So what is a...
Evansville, Indiana’s First Vegan Restaurant is Set to Close Forever in One Week
Cauliflower can be turned into just about anything. You know, like rice, pasta, or pizza crust. Unfortunately, it cannot be turned into money. Flourish Plant-Based Eatery opened on Evansville's West Side a couple of years ago. In July of 2022, Kelsey and Jake Smith became the new owners, but they have encountered increasing food costs and some other issues that came with the business.
Group of friends take home massive Castle Bands Half Pot
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Four “Hamiltons” transformed into over $60,000 for a few friends in Newburgh this week. The Castle Bands social media page announced the four winners that took home their massive half pot prize. “We’d like to congratulate Paula Boyd (band mom), Lynette Shekell, Aimee King and Erin Vincent for being the winners […]
See What The Square in Boonville, Indiana Looked Like in the 1800s
Have you ever wondered what your town looked like back in the day, just to see how much things have changed?. It's no secret that I am proud to be from Boonville, Indiana. It's a small town with a lot of good people in it. There's also a lot of rich history in the town too. I mean, it's where Abraham Lincoln learned the law. Having lived there most of my life, I've seen the town grow and change throughout the years. However, one thing has stayed pretty close to the same: the Square in Boonville. Sure, they changed the traffic pattern, and some new businesses have opened up throughout the years, but the overall look has remained the same.
In This Moment Show Officially Cancels Evansville Show at Old National Events Plaza
We have just gotten word that the 103 GBF Damn Loud Rock show originally planned for August 26, 2022, with In This Moment has officially been canceled. Keep reading to learn how to get your refund if you purchased tickets to this show. An Accident with the Tour Bus. On...
Fire burns link to Evansville’s industrial past
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- If the walls of the former Hercules and Servel factory that caught fire early Monday morning could talk– oh the tales they’d share of Evansville’s industrial past, from being the center of the buggy industry- to becoming an early center for automobiles, plastics, and refrigeration, to Evansville’s role in the home front […]
Holiday World’s “Halloween in the Sky” will include 2023 announcement
SANTA CLAUS, Ind (WEHT) – 300 drones will take flight for two nights at Holiday World’s “Halloween in the Sky”. The new drone and fireworks spectacular will be themed entirely to Halloween and will end with a special announcement about the park’s plans for 2023. The show is a part of Holiday World’s Happy Halloween […]
Friends & Family Host Meat Benefit in Owensboro, Kentucky to Honor Roxie Pickrell
Tickets are on sale now for a meat fundraiser, in memory of Roxie Pickrell, who was just 13 years old when she died from brain cancer. Get your Boston Butt ordered today and support Puzzle Pieces. Roxie Pickrell was just 13 years old when she took her last breath. It...
Newburgh bakery closing for good
A bakery in Newburgh, Indiana, is closing its doors for good. The owner of Lil' Tate's Cupcakes in Newburgh took to Facebook on Tuesday to announce the closure, citing several reasons for making the "bittersweet" decision. The post from Lil' Tate's Cupcakes cites the rising cost of goods and pricing....
Load Up on the Goodies at These Seven Owensboro KY Trunk-or-Treat Events
Talk to anyone my age about Halloween, and it won't take long for SOMEONE to mention how far away from home we used to travel on the scariest night of the year. I even remember taking a wagon one year, returning home, dumping the loot, and heading back out. IT'S...
13 Evansville, Indiana Community Leaders will Spend 48 Hours Living on the Street
Next month thirteen community leaders are going to literally walk in the shoes of our homeless population in Evansville for 48 hours. Each person will be given a backstory and will be given challenges much like people that live on the streets of Evansville face every day. What is Aurora?
Bales of Fun! Muhlenberg County, KY Holds Hay Bale Decorating Contest
It's fall, y'all! Muhlenberg County neighborhoods, organizations, and businesses have decorated to celebrate the season. Take a look at all of the creative, adorable, and fun hay bale displays. Then, place a vote for your favorites. There are some wonderful entries for the "Bales in the Berg" decorating contest. And,...
One Southern Indiana Small Town Ranked as the “Coziest in America”
Looking for a small town to visit and get cozy in this winter? We have one of the coziest small towns in America right here in the Evansville area!. There are plenty of small towns in Indiana to cozy up in the winter this year. Given the fact that we are supposed to have more harsh of winter than usual in 2022, you might want to escape to a small, cozy town to really experience winter at it's finest one weekend.
You Can Dress Up Like a Ghost and Haunt the Streets of New Harmony to Make Ghost Walks Even More Spooky
There's just something special about New Harmony in the fall. It's a quaint little town that has quite a history dating back nearly two centuries. New Harmony is also known for being quite the paranormal hot spot and Haunted New Harmony loves to take people around town and tell them about the town's spooky past.
Newburgh cupcake bakery shuts their doors
Lil' Tate's Cupcakes announced on Tuesday they will be closing their bakery on November 21.
Governor Holcomb tours parts of southern Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb spent much of his Wednesday in southern Indiana, making several stops across Warrick and Gibson counties, all in an effort to tout recent READI Grant funding for several projects. After his three stop journey through Newburgh and Princeton, residents in these communities are excited for what’s ahead. […]
Reid’s Orchard says farewell to Apple Festival after 37 years
Reid's Orchard is celebrating what they call the end of an era. Since 1986, Kathy and Bill Reid have hosted the Apple Festival. Now 37 years later they are saying goodbye.
“7-minute fireball” Evansville family business saved by EFD’s wall of water
Many businesses have been affected in some way by the Morton Warehouse fire that happened early Monday morning. The family-owned business, Evansville Garage Doors (EGD), is no different, President Jeff Rothschild tells us just how close he came to losing everything.
VIDEO | Bridge over Green River in western Kentucky demolished
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews blew up the old U.S. 60 bridge over the Green River in Henderson County. U.S. 60 is one of two main roads connecting Henderson and Owensboro. This is the second implosion after the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet opened a new bridge in August. The new bridge features a 12-foot driving lane in each direction and two eight-foot emergency shoulders.
Next Free Clothing and Household Item Distribution Event
The Helping Hands Ministry’s next event for Westminster Presbyterian’s FREE distribution of clothing and household items will be this Saturday, October 22 from 10 AM to 1 PM, 110 NE 2nd Street in Washington.
