NORD CALLS FOR COMMUNITY PARTNERS TO EXPAND SUMMER 2023 PROGRAMMING

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Recreation Development (NORD) Commission today announced that it is seeking individuals, organizations and other entities in the City to apply for summer program partnerships for 2023. Providers may apply to host summer programs at their location across the City of New Orleans. Applicants may also apply to host camps at any of NORD's recreation centers at no cost; however, space is limited. Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

All applicants must attend a mandatory Technical Assistance Workshop. Details are outlined in the application. Once an application is approved, the provider will be required to enter into a Cooperative Endeavor Agreement (CEA) with the City of New Orleans prior to program activation.

To download an application, visit www.nordc.org. Completed applications can be emailed to NORDCContracts@nola.gov or delivered in person to the NORD Administrative Office located at 5420 Franklin Ave. Applications should be submitted to the Revenue and Contracts Manager. For questions about the application or the submission process, applicants may also email NORDCContracts@nola.gov.

