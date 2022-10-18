ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WWE Provides Injury Update On Sheamus

It appears Sheamus suffered an injury on this week’s episode of SmackDown – that’s if you believe WWE. Following this week’s episode of SmackDown, the company took to Twitter to announce that Sheamus suffered “a non-displaced fracture near his elbow and is still under observation” after being attacked by the Bloodline.
Kevin Nash’s Son, Tristen Nash, Passes Away

Sean Ross Sapp reported today that Tristen Nash, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, passed away at the age of 26. Tristen had recently started working on Kevin Nash’s “Kliq This” podcast alongside Sean Oliver. This comes seven months after Kevin lost his best friend Scott Hall. Today actually marks the anniversary of Hall’s birthday.
The Miz Has Been Working With A Busted Bursa Sac

While The Miz faked an injury to Dexter Lumis on Monday’s episode of RAW, it turns out that he’s actually been working through a legitimate injury. During a recent appearance on NFL running back Austin Ekeler’s “Ekeler’s Edge” podcast, Missionary Mike commented on working with a busted bursa sac. For those unaware, that is a fluid sac that reduces friction in joints.
Verne Gagne Thought Hulk Hogan’s AWA Resignation Was A Rib

Speaking recently to Busted Open Radio, Greg Gagne relayed a story about Hulk Hogan’s AWA days. Greg is the son of the late promoter and AWA founder Verne Gagne. During the podcast, Greg told a story about Hogan no-showing an AWA event, and then recalled Hogan’s resignation from the territory. According to Greg, Verne believed Hogan’s resignation letter to be a rib by Eddie Graham. He said,
Is Billy Gunn Sour About Not Being Part Of The DX Reunion?

As we reported earlier here on eWn, Billy Gunn was not part of the recent DX reunion that took place on RAW. Of course, Gunn is under contract with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). It was reported by Dave Meltzer that AEW President Tony Khan had agreed to let Gunn appear on the show but requested that WWE mention Gunn working for AEW live on the air, which WWE ultimately denied. He wrote,
Bray Wyatt Promises To Do ‘Horrible Things’ In WWE – Video

Bray Wyatt was back on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown and he’s promising to do “horrible things.”. In a backstage segment, Wyatt reacted to being interrupted by his masked self on last week’s episode of SmackDown. He said,. “I apologize for last week. I didn’t...
The Latest On Chris Jericho’s New Contract With AEW

As we reported last week here on eWn, AEW wrestler Chris Jericho has signed a contract extension with All Elite Wrestling that will keep him in the company through December 2025. In an update on the Wizard’s new contract, Dave Meltzer is reporting that despite the announcement being framed as...
News On Candice LeRae, Sami Zayn, Bayley, Solo Sikoa, The Bump, More

According to a report from Pwinsider, there was an episode of WWE x G4 Arena that was scheduled to air this month. The show would have featured Tyler Breeze and Bayley. It remains to be seen if the pre-taped show will ever air with the recent shutdown of the network.
Court Bauer Recalls Backstage Tension Spilling Over Into In-Ring Outburst

Former WWE writer and founder of MLW Court Bauer was a recent guest on the Masked Man Show podcast. During his appearance on the show, Bauer discussed handling backstage conflict and how those tensions can sometimes manifest themselves in the ring. The topic is relevant these days thanks to the heat generated from CM Punk’s incendiary comments following AEW’s All Out 2022 pay-per-view event, and the subsequent altercation that resulted in numerous suspensions. Bauer dished on his own experiences with similar events in the past.
Konnan Praises A Few Independent Wrestlers; Says They Will End Up In AEW Or WWE

On the most recent edition of his Keepin it 100 podcast, Konnan praised a few independent talents who he believes will end up in either WWE or AEW. All of these wrestlers were present for TripleMania: XXX last week. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On...
Backstage News On The Next WWE NXT Premium Live Event

Fightful Select reported today that WWE NXT talent have been informed that December 10th is internally slated for an NXT special rumored to be associated with the recently filed “NXT Deadline” trademark. It was noted that the official name of the special is not confirmed, but several wrestlers...
Report: Ring Of Honor Broadcasting Update Expected Very Soon

An update on Ring of Honor’s broadcasting situation and a possible deal is expected to be made soon. In March, AEW President Tony Khan purchased Ring of Honor and made a rare appearance on AEW Dynamite to make the announcement. Bryan Alverez of the Wrestling Observer reports that there...
WWE NXT Star Undergoes Surgery

WWE NXT Superstar Arianna Grace revealed in a post on Twitter that she underwent surgery earlier this week. The former ‘Bianca Carelli’ previously announced that she suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in her knee. “Hey guys, surgery went well. Now is the hard part. Really difficult to...

