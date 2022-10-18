Read full article on original website
WWE Provides Injury Update On Sheamus
It appears Sheamus suffered an injury on this week’s episode of SmackDown – that’s if you believe WWE. Following this week’s episode of SmackDown, the company took to Twitter to announce that Sheamus suffered “a non-displaced fracture near his elbow and is still under observation” after being attacked by the Bloodline.
Booker T Believes Dominik Mysterio In The Judgment Day Will Help Him Grow As A Wrestler
Dominik Mysterio betrayed his father, Rey Mysterio, at the WWE Clash at the Castle pay-per-view event and aligned himself with the Judgment Day. Since then, he has tormented his father and helped Finn Balor defeat Edge in a I Quit match at Extreme Rules 2022. On the latest edition of...
Kevin Nash’s Son, Tristen Nash, Passes Away
Sean Ross Sapp reported today that Tristen Nash, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, passed away at the age of 26. Tristen had recently started working on Kevin Nash’s “Kliq This” podcast alongside Sean Oliver. This comes seven months after Kevin lost his best friend Scott Hall. Today actually marks the anniversary of Hall’s birthday.
The Miz Has Been Working With A Busted Bursa Sac
While The Miz faked an injury to Dexter Lumis on Monday’s episode of RAW, it turns out that he’s actually been working through a legitimate injury. During a recent appearance on NFL running back Austin Ekeler’s “Ekeler’s Edge” podcast, Missionary Mike commented on working with a busted bursa sac. For those unaware, that is a fluid sac that reduces friction in joints.
Comedian Says Peacock Is Sitting On A Steve Austin Animated Series, He’s Not Happy About It
During a recent interview with Barstool Sports, comedian Dan Soder said the Peacock streaming service is sitting on an animated series starring “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and he’s not happy about it. He said,. “Some bullsh*t right now, and hopefully me saying it publicly will kind of...
Al Snow Praises Marty Jannetty As A Worker, Talks His Time With The New Rockers
Some of you may recall when Al Snow teamed up with Marty Jannetty as part of the New Rockers. During a recent appearance on “The A2theK Wrestling Show,” the WWE legend commented on his time working with Jannetty under the ring name of “Leif Cassidy.”. You can...
Verne Gagne Thought Hulk Hogan’s AWA Resignation Was A Rib
Speaking recently to Busted Open Radio, Greg Gagne relayed a story about Hulk Hogan’s AWA days. Greg is the son of the late promoter and AWA founder Verne Gagne. During the podcast, Greg told a story about Hogan no-showing an AWA event, and then recalled Hogan’s resignation from the territory. According to Greg, Verne believed Hogan’s resignation letter to be a rib by Eddie Graham. He said,
Leon Ruff Finds Out He’s Related To WWE Hall Of Famer, ‘Winter Is Coming’ News
Former WWE NXT North American Champion Leon Ruff took to Twitter earlier today to announce that he’s related to WWE Hall of Famer Bobo Brazil. He wrote,. “I Found out I’m related to the late great bobo brazil.”. Brazil was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame back...
Is Billy Gunn Sour About Not Being Part Of The DX Reunion?
As we reported earlier here on eWn, Billy Gunn was not part of the recent DX reunion that took place on RAW. Of course, Gunn is under contract with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). It was reported by Dave Meltzer that AEW President Tony Khan had agreed to let Gunn appear on the show but requested that WWE mention Gunn working for AEW live on the air, which WWE ultimately denied. He wrote,
Bray Wyatt Promises To Do ‘Horrible Things’ In WWE – Video
Bray Wyatt was back on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown and he’s promising to do “horrible things.”. In a backstage segment, Wyatt reacted to being interrupted by his masked self on last week’s episode of SmackDown. He said,. “I apologize for last week. I didn’t...
The Latest On Chris Jericho’s New Contract With AEW
As we reported last week here on eWn, AEW wrestler Chris Jericho has signed a contract extension with All Elite Wrestling that will keep him in the company through December 2025. In an update on the Wizard’s new contract, Dave Meltzer is reporting that despite the announcement being framed as...
News On Candice LeRae, Sami Zayn, Bayley, Solo Sikoa, The Bump, More
According to a report from Pwinsider, there was an episode of WWE x G4 Arena that was scheduled to air this month. The show would have featured Tyler Breeze and Bayley. It remains to be seen if the pre-taped show will ever air with the recent shutdown of the network.
Fred Rosser (Darren Young) Is Seriously Considering Dressing Up As ‘Black John Cena’ For NJPW Event
While speaking to the Insiders Edge Pro Wrestling Podcast, the former Darren Young spoke about his desire to dress up as the “Black John Cena” at NJPW’s “The Night Before Rumble on 44th Street” event, which takes place on October 27th in New York City. He said,
Court Bauer Recalls Backstage Tension Spilling Over Into In-Ring Outburst
Former WWE writer and founder of MLW Court Bauer was a recent guest on the Masked Man Show podcast. During his appearance on the show, Bauer discussed handling backstage conflict and how those tensions can sometimes manifest themselves in the ring. The topic is relevant these days thanks to the heat generated from CM Punk’s incendiary comments following AEW’s All Out 2022 pay-per-view event, and the subsequent altercation that resulted in numerous suspensions. Bauer dished on his own experiences with similar events in the past.
NJPW Strong Detonation Announced For November, Nick Gage vs. Lio Rush Set For GCW
New Japan Pro Wrestling is set to host a new event, Strong Detonation, in Los Angeles next month. The promotion has announced that the event will take place on November 20 from the Vermont Hollywood. You can check out the official announcement below:. STRONG Returns to the Vermont Hollywood November...
Konnan Praises A Few Independent Wrestlers; Says They Will End Up In AEW Or WWE
On the most recent edition of his Keepin it 100 podcast, Konnan praised a few independent talents who he believes will end up in either WWE or AEW. All of these wrestlers were present for TripleMania: XXX last week. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On...
Backstage News On The Next WWE NXT Premium Live Event
Fightful Select reported today that WWE NXT talent have been informed that December 10th is internally slated for an NXT special rumored to be associated with the recently filed “NXT Deadline” trademark. It was noted that the official name of the special is not confirmed, but several wrestlers...
Tickets For Impact Wrestling’s December TV Tapings Now On Sale; Victory Road PPV Released
Tickets are now on sale for Impact Wrestling’s December 9th and 10th tapings in Pembroke Pines, Florida at the Charles F. Dodge City Center. You can get your tickets by clicking here. Impact Wrestling has also released the full Victory Road 2009 pay-per-view event online. You can check it...
Report: Ring Of Honor Broadcasting Update Expected Very Soon
An update on Ring of Honor’s broadcasting situation and a possible deal is expected to be made soon. In March, AEW President Tony Khan purchased Ring of Honor and made a rare appearance on AEW Dynamite to make the announcement. Bryan Alverez of the Wrestling Observer reports that there...
WWE NXT Star Undergoes Surgery
WWE NXT Superstar Arianna Grace revealed in a post on Twitter that she underwent surgery earlier this week. The former ‘Bianca Carelli’ previously announced that she suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in her knee. “Hey guys, surgery went well. Now is the hard part. Really difficult to...
