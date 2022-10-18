Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Booker T Believes Dominik Mysterio In The Judgment Day Will Help Him Grow As A Wrestler
Dominik Mysterio betrayed his father, Rey Mysterio, at the WWE Clash at the Castle pay-per-view event and aligned himself with the Judgment Day. Since then, he has tormented his father and helped Finn Balor defeat Edge in a I Quit match at Extreme Rules 2022. On the latest edition of...
ewrestlingnews.com
Kevin Nash’s Son, Tristen Nash, Passes Away
Sean Ross Sapp reported today that Tristen Nash, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, passed away at the age of 26. Tristen had recently started working on Kevin Nash’s “Kliq This” podcast alongside Sean Oliver. This comes seven months after Kevin lost his best friend Scott Hall. Today actually marks the anniversary of Hall’s birthday.
ewrestlingnews.com
Bret Hart Wants Goldberg Removed From WWE Hall Of Fame
Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart has once again taken aim at Bill Goldberg, claiming the latter does not belong in the WWE Hall of Fame. At WCW Starrcade 1999, a stiff-kick from Goldberg would give Hart a concussion that would ultimately end the Hitman’s in-ring career. Since then, Hart...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE SmackDown Results for October 21, 2022
Tonight’s episode of WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN is presented from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. Follow along here for results of all the matches and noteworthy moments and keep refreshing for updates. Be sure to chat it up in the comments below and tell us your thoughts while watching this episode!
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Provides Injury Update On Sheamus
It appears Sheamus suffered an injury on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown – that’s if you believe WWE. Following this week’s episode of SmackDown, the company took to Twitter to announce that Sheamus suffered “a non-displaced fracture near his elbow and is still under observation” after being attacked by the Bloodline.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Miz Has Been Working With A Busted Bursa Sac
While The Miz faked an injury to Dexter Lumis on Monday’s episode of RAW, it turns out that he’s actually been working through a legitimate injury. During a recent appearance on NFL running back Austin Ekeler’s “Ekeler’s Edge” podcast, Missionary Mike commented on working with a busted bursa sac. For those unaware, that is a fluid sac that reduces friction in joints.
ewrestlingnews.com
Leon Ruff Finds Out He’s Related To WWE Hall Of Famer, ‘Winter Is Coming’ News
Former WWE NXT North American Champion Leon Ruff took to Twitter earlier today to announce that he’s related to WWE Hall of Famer Bobo Brazil. He wrote,. “I Found out I’m related to the late great bobo brazil.”. Brazil was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame back...
ewrestlingnews.com
Another QR Code Airs For Bray Wyatt, Leads To ‘Psych Evaluation’
During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, another QR code aired during a Bray Wyatt-related segment. The latest QR code aired during a segment featuring Bray Wyatt’s new mask. The code led to a “psych evaluation” for Wyatt himself. The code revealed that Wyatt has “difficulty showing remorse or empathy” and is largely blacked out otherwise.
ewrestlingnews.com
MVP & Omos Will Be Appearing On Tomorrow Night’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown
Omos and MVP will be appearing on tomorrow night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. The company announced today that the two men will be showing up to confront Braun Strowman. You can check out the current lineup for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown below:. * WWE Women’s Tag...
ewrestlingnews.com
Comedian Says Peacock Is Sitting On A Steve Austin Animated Series, He’s Not Happy About It
During a recent interview with Barstool Sports, comedian Dan Soder said the Peacock streaming service is sitting on an animated series starring “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and he’s not happy about it. He said,. “Some bullsh*t right now, and hopefully me saying it publicly will kind of...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bret Hart Calls Dusty Rhodes One Of The Smartest Guys He Ever Knew In The Business
While WWE Hall of Famer Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart didn’t have a great run in WCW, he was a big fan of Dusty Rhodes. During a recent virtual signing for Highspots, the Hitman praised the American Dream as one of the smartest guys he’s ever known in the professional wrestling business.
ewrestlingnews.com
Verne Gagne Thought Hulk Hogan’s AWA Resignation Was A Rib
Speaking recently to Busted Open Radio, Greg Gagne relayed a story about Hulk Hogan’s AWA days. Greg is the son of the late promoter and AWA founder Verne Gagne. During the podcast, Greg told a story about Hogan no-showing an AWA event, and then recalled Hogan’s resignation from the territory. According to Greg, Verne believed Hogan’s resignation letter to be a rib by Eddie Graham. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT Star Undergoes Surgery
WWE NXT Superstar Arianna Grace revealed in a post on Twitter that she underwent surgery earlier this week. The former ‘Bianca Carelli’ previously announced that she suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in her knee. “Hey guys, surgery went well. Now is the hard part. Really difficult to...
ewrestlingnews.com
NJPW Strong Detonation Announced For November, Nick Gage vs. Lio Rush Set For GCW
New Japan Pro Wrestling is set to host a new event, Strong Detonation, in Los Angeles next month. The promotion has announced that the event will take place on November 20 from the Vermont Hollywood. You can check out the official announcement below:. STRONG Returns to the Vermont Hollywood November...
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News On CM Punk Potentially Returning To WWE
CM Punk is currently suspended from All Elite Wrestling and recovering from surgery following the backstage fight at AEW All Out 2022 with The Elite. Since then, Ace Steel has been fired, and it’s been reported that things look doubtful that CM Punk will return to All Elite Wrestling as AEW is in talks with Punk about a potential buyout.
ewrestlingnews.com
Adam Cole Teases A Return To AEW, AEW Dynamite Note, STARDOM/NJPW
According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, New Japan Pro Wrestling is not handling the booking of the IWGP Women’s Championship. While the belt will be defended at NJPW’s United States shows and major NJPW events, STARDOM is handling the booking of the title. Adam Cole...
ewrestlingnews.com
Karl Anderson Still Set To Defend Title At Battle Autumn?
Could Karl Anderson still be working the NJPW Battle Autumn event despite being double-booked? If you believe New Japan Pro Wrestling, the match is still on. Anderson recently took to Twitter and said NJPW double-booked him for its November 5th show. Of course, that is the same date as WWE Crown Jewel. Anderson said NJPW hadn’t contacted him about the scheduling conflict and revealed that he wouldn’t be making it to the show.
ewrestlingnews.com
NJPW President Is ‘Angry’ About Karl Anderson Missing NJPW Battle Autumn Event Due To WWE
New Japan Pro Wrestling President Takami Ohbari isn’t happy about Karl Anderson missing his NEVER Openweight Title defense at NJPW’s ‘Battle Autumn’ event. Of course, this is due to Anderson (and Luke Gallows) re-signing with WWE. As we’ve been reporting here on eWn, Karl Anderson was...
ewrestlingnews.com
Karrion Kross Reacts To People Believing The White Rabbit Teases Were For Him
The QR codes for the return of Bray Wyatt to WWE had a lot of people talking and speculating about who they were for. One of the names who was teased in the vignettes for the White Rabbit character was Karrion Kross. For those unaware, “White Rabbit” was the name Kross used during his days working for the Lucha Underground promotion.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Rampage Results (10/21/2022)
Here are the results for the episode of AEW Rampage airing on October 21, 2022. If you missed it, here are the results from this week’s Dynamite: 10/18. AEW Rampage Results (10/21/2022) #1. [AEW World Tag Team Championship] The Acclaimed (w/ Billy Gunn) (c) vs. Tony Nese & Josh...
