Could Karl Anderson still be working the NJPW Battle Autumn event despite being double-booked? If you believe New Japan Pro Wrestling, the match is still on. Anderson recently took to Twitter and said NJPW double-booked him for its November 5th show. Of course, that is the same date as WWE Crown Jewel. Anderson said NJPW hadn’t contacted him about the scheduling conflict and revealed that he wouldn’t be making it to the show.

11 HOURS AGO