Wildfire and drought resilience dollars often aren’t reaching rural communities, report finds

Critical race theory new priority for drought-stricken California's water board
California is in a decadelong drought , but the government water boards have taken on a new priority as farms turn to dust: critical race theory . The state water board and its nine local entities have been holding public hearings and staff retreats since May 3 to address inequality in doling out the state’s water supply among disadvantaged populations. The need to address California’s racist allocation of water and too-white board staff was highlighted by the Black Lives Matter movement, a state report says .
Billions in USDA Conservation Funding Went to Farmers for Programs that Were Not ‘Climate-Smart,’ a New Study Finds
The Biden administration has said it will rely on the nation’s farmers to help achieve the country’s climate goals, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture is paying them millions of dollars for practices that don’t achieve those targets—and in some cases, increase greenhouse gas emissions. A...
The massive 2021 infrastructure act aimed to fight climate change. Is it living up to Biden's pledge?
The U.S. might be closer to electric school buses and a better charging network for electric cars, but experts see cracks in more ambitious plans.
USDA gives MT almost $2M in grant funding for food distribution
MISSOULA, MT — The US Department of Agriculture awarded Montana with six Local Food Promotion Program (LFPP) grants totaling $1,968,000 to help local organizations bolster food distribution across the state, according to Sen. Jon Tester. The funding will go to six Montana organizations through the USDA's LFPP program, which...
"The robot is doing the job": Robots help pick strawberries in California amid drought, labor shortage
California produces about 90% of the nation's strawberries, but severe drought and worker shortages are threatening the fruit. One company is hoping to change that with the power of robots. Eric Adamson's company is behind a strawberry robotic revolution. He said they're programmed to think on their own, with cameras...
Meet The Founders Behind The Technology Leveling The Healthcare Field For Americans
At least 15% of Americans live in rural areas, and for many, the chance to enjoy a slower, more peaceful way of life offers a welcome shield against the relentless pace of the city. However, on the flipside of this, many communities in these regions have been left behind by the progress made in healthcare and technology in urban areas.
Prop 12 has its day in court: will California being the undoing of our national economy? PAM LEWISON Director, Initiative on Agriculture
In 2018, the voters of California supported Proposition 12 as an animal welfare measure that would ban the sale of pork in their state harvested from animals housed in pens smaller than 24 square feet. Prop 12 went into effect on Jan. 1, effectively forcing pork producers in the United...
Gcube Insurance says natural catastrophe impacts on solar projects are on the rise
The financial impacts of extreme weather and natural catastrophe events are outpacing the development of mitigation strategies in the North American renewables market, concludes the latest market insights report from GCube Insurance. In its “North American Nat Cat Update,” GCube reports that market correction hasn’t gone far enough to address...
300 companies oppose FEMA clean energy structural code changes
Three-hundred and eighteen clean energy companies are calling on International Code Council (ICC) voters to reject a code proposal from FEMA that could cause a spike in cost for U.S. clean energy projects, and instead proposed a set of compromise solutions. The proposed FEMA change to the 2024 International Building...
