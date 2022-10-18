Read full article on original website
kslsports.com
Legendary Head Football Coach Steps Down At Manti High
SALT LAKE CITY – Manti Templars head football coach Cole Meacham announced that he will step down from his position following the conclusion of the 2022 season. The head coach officially announced his departure from Templars’ sidelines on Thursday, October 20. “It’s been a lot of fun,” Coach...
KSLTV
Thousands of fish die during Utah reservoir maintenance project
RICHFIELD, Utah — Up to 10,000 fish died near a central Utah reservoir last week during a maintenance project, according to state officials. Jeremy Willemse, of Sanpete County, came across the scene as he was hunting. He saw thousands of dead fish downstream from Johnson Reservoir, near Fish Lake.
ksl.com
Troopers make 200-pound drug bust in central Utah
SALINA — Two men were arrested Monday by the Utah Highway Patrol after troopers say they found 235 pounds of marijuana in their vehicle. One of the men arrested claims he was also arrested just a few days ago in Oregon, where law enforcers seized approximately 10,000 pounds of marijuana; and a week ago in Texas, where 700 pounds of marijuana was seized, according to a police booking affidavit.
