ewrestlingnews.com
Booker T Believes Dominik Mysterio In The Judgment Day Will Help Him Grow As A Wrestler
Dominik Mysterio betrayed his father, Rey Mysterio, at the WWE Clash at the Castle pay-per-view event and aligned himself with the Judgment Day. Since then, he has tormented his father and helped Finn Balor defeat Edge in a I Quit match at Extreme Rules 2022. On the latest edition of...
WWE Provides Injury Update On Sheamus
It appears Sheamus suffered an injury on this week’s episode of SmackDown – that’s if you believe WWE. Following this week’s episode of SmackDown, the company took to Twitter to announce that Sheamus suffered “a non-displaced fracture near his elbow and is still under observation” after being attacked by the Bloodline.
Kevin Nash’s Son, Tristen Nash, Passes Away
Sean Ross Sapp reported today that Tristen Nash, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, passed away at the age of 26. Tristen had recently started working on Kevin Nash’s “Kliq This” podcast alongside Sean Oliver. This comes seven months after Kevin lost his best friend Scott Hall. Today actually marks the anniversary of Hall’s birthday.
The Miz Has Been Working With A Busted Bursa Sac
While The Miz faked an injury to Dexter Lumis on Monday’s episode of RAW, it turns out that he’s actually been working through a legitimate injury. During a recent appearance on NFL running back Austin Ekeler’s “Ekeler’s Edge” podcast, Missionary Mike commented on working with a busted bursa sac. For those unaware, that is a fluid sac that reduces friction in joints.
WWE SmackDown Results for October 21, 2022
Tonight’s episode of WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN is presented from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. Follow along here for results of all the matches and noteworthy moments and keep refreshing for updates. Be sure to chat it up in the comments below and tell us your thoughts while watching this episode!
Leon Ruff Finds Out He’s Related To WWE Hall Of Famer, ‘Winter Is Coming’ News
Former WWE NXT North American Champion Leon Ruff took to Twitter earlier today to announce that he’s related to WWE Hall of Famer Bobo Brazil. He wrote,. “I Found out I’m related to the late great bobo brazil.”. Brazil was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame back...
Another QR Code Airs For Bray Wyatt, Leads To ‘Psych Evaluation’
During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, another QR code aired during a Bray Wyatt-related segment. The latest QR code aired during a segment featuring Bray Wyatt’s new mask. The code led to a “psych evaluation” for Wyatt himself. The code revealed that Wyatt has “difficulty showing remorse or empathy” and is largely blacked out otherwise.
WWE NXT Superstar Undergoes Surgery – Details
WWE NXT Superstar Arianna Grace revealed in a post on Twitter that she underwent surgery earlier this week. The former ‘Bianca Carelli’ previously announced that she suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in her knee. “Hey guys, surgery went well. Now is the hard part. Really difficult to...
News On Candice LeRae, Sami Zayn, Bayley, Solo Sikoa, The Bump, More
According to a report from Pwinsider, there was an episode of WWE x G4 Arena that was scheduled to air this month. The show would have featured Tyler Breeze and Bayley. It remains to be seen if the pre-taped show will ever air with the recent shutdown of the network.
NJPW President Is ‘Angry’ About Karl Anderson Missing NJPW Battle Autumn Event Due To WWE
New Japan Pro Wrestling President Takami Ohbari isn’t happy about Karl Anderson missing his NEVER Openweight Title defense at NJPW’s ‘Battle Autumn’ event. Of course, this is due to Anderson (and Luke Gallows) re-signing with WWE. As we’ve been reporting here on eWn, Karl Anderson was...
Backstage News On CM Punk Potentially Returning To WWE
CM Punk is currently suspended from All Elite Wrestling and recovering from surgery following the backstage fight at AEW All Out 2022 with The Elite. Since then, Ace Steel has been fired, and it’s been reported that things look doubtful that CM Punk will return to All Elite Wrestling as AEW is in talks with Punk about a potential buyout.
Karrion Kross Reacts To People Believing The White Rabbit Teases Were For Him
The QR codes for the return of Bray Wyatt to WWE had a lot of people talking and speculating about who they were for. One of the names who was teased in the vignettes for the White Rabbit character was Karrion Kross. For those unaware, “White Rabbit” was the name Kross used during his days working for the Lucha Underground promotion.
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (10/21/22)
WWE invades the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles: Damage CTRL defends against Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi. – Liv...
WWE NXT Event To Air On The Same Day As ROH Final Battle 2022
WWE NXT is set to go against Ring of Honor Final Battle by putting on an event this December. Sean Ross Sapp reports that WWE NXT talent have been told that December 10th will be the date of their next Premium Live Event, believed to be titled ‘NXT Deadline.’
Is Billy Gunn Sour About Not Being Part Of The DX Reunion?
As we reported earlier here on eWn, Billy Gunn was not part of the recent DX reunion that took place on RAW. Of course, Gunn is under contract with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). It was reported by Dave Meltzer that AEW President Tony Khan had agreed to let Gunn appear on the show but requested that WWE mention Gunn working for AEW live on the air, which WWE ultimately denied. He wrote,
Court Bauer Recalls Backstage Tension Spilling Over Into In-Ring Outburst
Former WWE writer and founder of MLW Court Bauer was a recent guest on the Masked Man Show podcast. During his appearance on the show, Bauer discussed handling backstage conflict and how those tensions can sometimes manifest themselves in the ring. The topic is relevant these days thanks to the heat generated from CM Punk’s incendiary comments following AEW’s All Out 2022 pay-per-view event, and the subsequent altercation that resulted in numerous suspensions. Bauer dished on his own experiences with similar events in the past.
Report: Ring Of Honor Broadcasting Update Expected Very Soon
An update on Ring of Honor’s broadcasting situation and a possible deal is expected to be made soon. In March, AEW President Tony Khan purchased Ring of Honor and made a rare appearance on AEW Dynamite to make the announcement. Bryan Alverez of the Wrestling Observer reports that there...
The Updated WWE Crown Jewel Card – 5 Matches Confirmed
Following this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, we now have five matches confirmed for the Crown Jewel pay-per-view event, which takes place on November 5th from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. You can check out the updated WWE Crown Jewel 2022 card below:. WWE Universal Championship Match:. Roman Reigns vs. Logan...
Bray Wyatt Promises To Do ‘Horrible Things’ In WWE – Video
Bray Wyatt was back on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown and he’s promising to do “horrible things.”. In a backstage segment, Wyatt reacted to being interrupted by his masked self on last week’s episode of SmackDown. He said,. “I apologize for last week. I didn’t...
Tony Khan & Jon Moxley Give An Amazing Tribute To AEW’s Lead Video Engineer Following Rampage
We reported on Thursday here on eWn that AEW’s lead video engineer, Brian Muster, suddenly passed away on Wednesday. As this week’s live episode of AEW Rampage came to an end, All Elite Wrestling paid tribute to Muster with a graphic and statement. Following the Rampage TV tapings,...
