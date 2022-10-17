Read full article on original website
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber breaks Statcast with mammoth NLCS Game 1 home run off Yu Darvish
Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber didn't just flex his muscle with his NLCS Game 1 home run off the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night. He made Phillies Statcast history.
Scenes from Petco Park as Padres fall to Phillies
The San Diego Padres faced off against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in Game 1 of the NLCS at Petco Park.
San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies Release NLCS Game 1 Starting Lineups
Here's a look at how the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies will line up for game one of the National League Championship Series Tuesday night at Petco Park in San Diego. Yu Darvish and Zack Wheeler will each take the mound. First pitch is at 8:03 p.m. ET.
NLCS Odds: Phillies vs. Padres Game 1 prediction, odds and pick – 10/18/2022
The Philadelphia Phillies travel west to take on the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the NLCS tonight. Zack Wheeler is the starter for the visiting Phillies, while Yu Darvish will take the mound for the home Padres. The first pitch is slated for 8:03 ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Phillies-Padres prediction and pick.
Watch parties to be held at Petco Park for NLCS Games 3-5
Padres fans will be able to watch Games 3, 4 and 5 of the National League Championship Series this weekend live inside Petco Park.
Where to buy Phillies, Padres, Astros and Yankees NLCS and ALCS playoff shirts
Playoff baseball in October is finally here and we’re down to four teams. The Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, Houston Astros and New York Yankees are all fighting for a World Series Championship. Fans looking to cheer on their teams during the playoffs can do so by getting some...
How to Watch Phillies vs Padres NLCS Game 2: Channel, Streaming Links
The Philadelphia Phillies lead the San Diego Padres 1-0 in the 2022 NLCS. Here is how to watch Game 2.
Padres Come Back Down 4-0 to Top Phillies 8-5 in Game 2 of NLCS, Even Series 1-1
The San Diego Padres overcame an early 4-0 deficit Wednesday afternoon to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-5 at Petco Park in game two of the National League Championship Series. The NLCS is now tied 1-1, with the series shifting to Philadelphia Friday.
NLCS: Padres rally with 5-run 5th, even series vs. Phillies
The San Diego Padres used a five-run fifth inning to overcome an early four-run deficit and rally past the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series, tying the series at 1-1 in San Diego.
San Diego Little League players offer Padres ‘words of wisdom’ for NLCS Game 2
Despite only playing Little League, these San Diegans think they know what it takes to take home a win.
Phillies and Padres tied 1-1 ahead of NLCS Game 3
San Diego Padres (89-73, second in the NL West during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (87-75, third in the NL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (10-7, 2.93 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 184 strikeouts); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (10-7, 3.65 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 129 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
