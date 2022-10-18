Minneapolis Lions locked up their first winning season since 2014 with a victory over Riley County 21-6 on Senior Night. The Lions would get on the board first with a 1 yard touchdown run by Junior quarterback Ryan Parks with 1:34 left to go in the first quarter. After a bad snap on the extra point the attempt was no good and Minneapolis led 6-0. There was no scoring by either team in the 2nd quarter and the Lions would take the 6-0 lead into halftime.

RILEY COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO