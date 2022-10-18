Read full article on original website
Related
ksal.com
Carol J. Harrison
Carol J. Harrison passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Holiday Resort in Salina, Kansas. She was born on March 27, 1927 to Charles and Fannie (Lentell) Francis. She married Don Harrison in 1947 and together, they had 72 wonderful years until his death in 2019. Carol was...
adastraradio.com
McPherson Opera House Has New Executive Director
MCPHERSON, Kan. – The McPherson Opera House Company Board of Directors recently announced that Karissa Hoffman has been named as the new Executive Director for the McPherson Opera House. Hoffman is from Marquette and currently resides in McPherson with her husband and two little girls. She graduated from Central...
ksal.com
Salina Marathon Volunteers Sought
Volunteers are being recruited to help with the upcoming Salina Crossroads Marathon. Organizers say volunteering is one of the best ways to give back to your community. Volunteers for the Salina Crossroads Marathon will receive a free t-shirt and get to be a part of an amazing event that will bring in an estimated $380,000 in economic impact to Salina.
ksal.com
Salina Veteran’s Day Parade Planned
For the first time in recent memory there will be a Veteran’s Day parade in Salina. The parade to honor veterans will be held on Saturday, November 12th. It will begin at 10am. The parade route will stretch from Elm Street to South Street. Entries are currently being sought...
Lawrence man wins Lottery promotion; 2 Salinans among finalists
TOPEKA – David Garza of Lawrence is feeling out of this world today after winning the $75,000 Grand Prize in the Cosmic Cash second-chance promotion at the Kansas Lottery headquarters in Topeka!. There were a total of 10 finalists from all across the Sunflower State. To win a spot...
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 22
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Beatty, Philip Michael; 57; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving under influence of alcohol...
ksal.com
Cruisers Help Stock Food Bank Shelves
That roar coming from downtown Salina Friday night was not the sound of thunder or anything ominous, it was the sound of motor vehicles of all kinds “cruising for a cause”. Numerous vehicles of all sizes and ages, and many makes and models came out to enjoy a beautiful fall evening and participate in the event.
Overnight fire damages house in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A house suffered extensive damage after it caught fire in Hutchinson on Friday night. According to a news release from the Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD), firefighters were dispatched to a house in the 1700 block of N. Adams St. in Hutchinson around 10:35 on Friday night. When units arrived they found […]
Hutchinson Ambulatory Surgery Center makes Newsweek list
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Clinic was one of only six Kansas ambulatory surgery centers to make Newsweek's list of America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers for 2023. Only about the top ten percent of the nation's over 5000 surgery centers made the list. Newsweek creates this list to...
Superintendent issues statement on gun at HMS-7 Friday
USD 308 Superintendent Dr. Dawn Johnson issued a statement Friday after a gun was found and confiscated from a student at HMS-7. Below is that statement. Friday morning, Hutchinson Middle School-7 Principal and Hutchinson Police Department seized a gun from a student entering school for the day. Through proper reporting...
Photos: Fire crews work grass fire near Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — With high winds and dry conditions, fire danger is prominent across the state of Kansas over the weekend. The Hutchinson Fire Department was busy on Saturday fighting a grass fire near South Hutchinson on Kansas Highway 96. Hutchinson Fire Department says it was a one-acre ditch fire. No extensive damage was […]
ksal.com
Hutchinson Student With Gun Arrested
A 12-year-old middle school student was arrested in Hutchison after allegedly pointing a gun at another student at school. According to Hutchinson Police, on Thursday at approximately 10:15 PM, the agency was notified of an incident where a student pointed a gun at another student while at school at Hutchinson Middle School earlier in the day. Officers immediately attempted to locate the suspect but were unsuccessful.
Students arrested at two Kansas schools over gun threats
Four students have been arrested after Salina police investigated an alleged gun threat at Salina South High School.
ksal.com
Minneapolis cruises past Riley County 21-6 behind a stellar defensive performance
Minneapolis Lions locked up their first winning season since 2014 with a victory over Riley County 21-6 on Senior Night. The Lions would get on the board first with a 1 yard touchdown run by Junior quarterback Ryan Parks with 1:34 left to go in the first quarter. After a bad snap on the extra point the attempt was no good and Minneapolis led 6-0. There was no scoring by either team in the 2nd quarter and the Lions would take the 6-0 lead into halftime.
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Oct. 15-21
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: EINFELDT, KYLE OWEN; 23; El Dorado. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Cruelty to animals; unknown...
Thief uses stolen ID to 'buy' $80,000 pickup from Salina dealership
A Salina dealership is out an $80,000 pickup after someone arranged online to purchase and ship the vehicle using a stolen ID. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that on Sept. 29, someone pretending to be Howard Dunbar contacted Long McArthur, 3450 S. Ninth Street, about purchasing a 2021 Ford F150 pickup valued at $80,000. The person sent to Long McArthur the required documents and was approved for the purchase, which was finalized on Oct. 6.
🏈 HUTCHCC: No. 1 Dragons hang 65 on Broncbusters
GARDEN CITY, Kan. — Any team would have been content with a 27-7 halftime lead at Garden City — not the No. 1 Dragons. Garden City (receiving votes in the Top 15 poll) entered the game 3-4 overall, but 3-1 in conference play. The Broncbusters first three losses of the season came when head coach Tom Minnick could not physically coach his team because of health issues. Upon his return, Garden City rolled to three straight wins before dropping a three-point decision against then-No. 9 Snow.
KWCH.com
Four students arrested following Salina South shooting threat
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Four Salina South High School students, ranging in age from 15 to 17, were arrested following a shooting threat made Thursday at the school. According to police, a student made a statement to three other boys about shooting up the school. Then all four boys were allegedly seen putting their hands together, which police interpreted as an agreement to participate. The statement and the gesture were witnessed by another student, who reported it to a parent. The four students were identified after school resource officers and school officials reviewed the video from the cafeteria.
ksal.com
Motorcycle Rider Hurt in Crash
A motorcycle rider was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash near the Dickinson County community of Herington. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 39-year-old Matthew Pfrenger of Herington was riding a 200 Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle headed south on U.S. 77 Highway. An oncoming Buick Park Avenue passenger car crossed the center line and struck the motorcycle.
How local grocers are handling inflation
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A weekly activity for many continuing to take up more and more of your budget. “Prices are going up considerably in comparison to previous years. It’s been records. We haven’t seen the same thing since the 70s,” said Tyler Killgore, Green Acres Market, Assistant Corporate Grocery Buyer. Across Green Acres Market […]
Comments / 0