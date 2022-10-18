ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Minneapolis cruises past Riley County 21-6 behind a stellar defensive performance

Minneapolis Lions locked up their first winning season since 2014 with a victory over Riley County 21-6 on Senior Night. The Lions would get on the board first with a 1 yard touchdown run by Junior quarterback Ryan Parks with 1:34 left to go in the first quarter. After a bad snap on the extra point the attempt was no good and Minneapolis led 6-0. There was no scoring by either team in the 2nd quarter and the Lions would take the 6-0 lead into halftime.
Southeast of Saline wins NCAA League Title with 46-7 win over Ellsworth

Southeast of Saline maintained its undefeated record on Friday night, taking down the also previously undefeated Ellsworth Bearcats, winning 46-7. The victory earned the Trojans the 2A-District 5 title, as well as a NCAA League title. Southeast will now host the Haven Wildcats in the first round of the playoffs,...
Motorcycle Rider Hurt in Crash

A motorcycle rider was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash near the Dickinson County community of Herington. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 39-year-old Matthew Pfrenger of Herington was riding a 200 Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle headed south on U.S. 77 Highway. An oncoming Buick Park Avenue passenger car crossed the center line and struck the motorcycle.
