Read full article on original website
Related
ksal.com
Cowboys fall at Wamego, But Will Host a Playoff Game for the First Time Since 2018
WAMEGO – The Wamego Red Raider football team defeated Abilene 49-0 Friday night. With the victory, Wamego improved to 8-0 on the season, won the NCKL outright and clinched the #1 seed in the 4A West bracket. The Red Raiders led 14-0 at the end of the 1st quarter,...
ksal.com
Minneapolis cruises past Riley County 21-6 behind a stellar defensive performance
Minneapolis Lions locked up their first winning season since 2014 with a victory over Riley County 21-6 on Senior Night. The Lions would get on the board first with a 1 yard touchdown run by Junior quarterback Ryan Parks with 1:34 left to go in the first quarter. After a bad snap on the extra point the attempt was no good and Minneapolis led 6-0. There was no scoring by either team in the 2nd quarter and the Lions would take the 6-0 lead into halftime.
ksal.com
Southeast of Saline wins NCAA League Title with 46-7 win over Ellsworth
Southeast of Saline maintained its undefeated record on Friday night, taking down the also previously undefeated Ellsworth Bearcats, winning 46-7. The victory earned the Trojans the 2A-District 5 title, as well as a NCAA League title. Southeast will now host the Haven Wildcats in the first round of the playoffs,...
ksal.com
Motorcycle Rider Hurt in Crash
A motorcycle rider was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash near the Dickinson County community of Herington. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 39-year-old Matthew Pfrenger of Herington was riding a 200 Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle headed south on U.S. 77 Highway. An oncoming Buick Park Avenue passenger car crossed the center line and struck the motorcycle.
Comments / 0