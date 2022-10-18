Read full article on original website
NHL
Penguins and 84 Lumber Announce Military Appreciation Game on November 5
For the third-consecutive season, 84 Lumber has been named the presenting partner of the Pittsburgh Penguins' Military Appreciation Game, which will take place on Saturday, November 5 at 7:00 PM against the Seattle Kraken. All fans in attendance will receive a co-branded camouflage hat, courtesy of 84 Lumber. The Penguins...
NHL
Penguins Recall Drake Caggiula and Sam Poulin from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled forwards Drake Caggiula and Sam Poulin from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Forward Teddy Blueger has been placed on long-term injured reserve retroactive to October 11. Caggiula, 28, began the season in WBS...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. HURRICANES
FLAMES (3-1-0) vs. HURRICANES (3-1-0) 8 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Goals - Elias Lindholm, Tyler Toffoli, Mikael Backlund, Andrew Mangiapane (2) Hurricanes:. Points - Andrei Svechnikov (6) Goals - Svechnikov...
NHL
BLOG: McCabe Finding Rhythm in his Return
McCabe played in his first game this season in the team's home opener against the Red Wings and played a small role on penalty kill. Following a 4-3 OT comeback against the Red Wings in their home opener, the Blackhawks returned to the practice rink looking to make some good habits stick.
NHL
Preview: Sharks at Flyers
The San Jose Sharks wrap up their four-game East Coast road trip today in Philadelphia. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game notes:. Oskar Lindblom returns to Philadelphia for the frist time after spending five seasons with the Flyers. game recap. Sharangovich,...
NHL
Kaut Looking to Make the Most of Opportunity with Avs
Martin Kaut is looking to make the most of his opportunity. For the 23-year-old winger, who was drafted in the first round by the Colorado Avalanche (16th overall) in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, his mindset after being called up by the club on Tuesday is simple. "I need to...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Toews out for Avalanche with undisclosed injury
Ehlers on injured reserve for Jets; Matthews expected for Maple Leafs on Saturday. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Colorado Avalanche. Devon Toews won't play for the Avalanche against the Seattle Kraken on Friday (9...
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Red Wings in Home Opener
Chicago plays their first home game at the United Center of the 2022-23 season against Detroit. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) After a three-game road trip to start the season, the Blackhawks return to the United Center to play the...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for October 23
* Stars forward Joe Pavelski posted 3-1-4 to eclipse Brett Hull as the oldest player in franchise history with a hat trick and help Dallas extend its season-opening point streak. * Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin found the back of the net once again to extend the longest season-opening goal streak...
NHL
Eichel scores twice in Golden Knights win against Jets
LAS VEGAS -- Jack Eichel scored two goals for the Vegas Golden Knights in a 5-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday. "We had a good start," Eichel said. "We came out and played well in the first 20, and we were able to find a way to win from there."
NHL
Preview: Ducks Wrap Up Five-Game Trek Today in the Motor City
The Ducks are set for the finale of a five-game eastern road trip, today taking on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Anaheim will look to end its first road trip of the season on a positive note and also to snap a four-game losing skid. The Ducks took the high-flying Boston Bruins to a shootout on Thursday night, but could not solve netminder Linus Ullmark in the skills session, falling 2-1 on Taylor Hall's clinching goal.
NHL
Preview: Blues at Oilers
BLUES The St. Louis Blues showed their resilience in the early days of the season on Wednesday night in Seattle. After burying three goals in the first 13 minutes of action, the Blues went scoreless for the next 49 minutes of regulation and overtime. Justin Faulk - scoring his second goal of the night - eventually netted the game winner after holding strong and demonstrating the team's perserverance.
NHL
Sharangovich, Mercer help Devils edge Sharks for third straight win
NEWARK, N.J. -- Yegor Sharangovich and Dawson Mercer scored in the second period, and the New Jersey Devils held on for their third straight win, 2-1 against the San Jose Sharks at Prudential Center on Saturday. Mackenzie Blackwood made 21 saves for the Devils (3-2-0), who have won three consecutive...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Predators
Concluding a three-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (3-1-0) are in Music City on Saturday night to take on John Hynes' Nashville Predators (2-3-1). Game time at Bridgestone Arena is 8:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP+. The radio broadcast is in 93.3 WMMR with an...
NHL
Chara honored by Bruins during pregame ceremony
Defenseman dropped ceremonial puck, retired from NHL after 24 seasons. Recently retired Bruins star Zdeno Chara and his two sons receive an ovation at TD Garden during the ceremonial puck drop before MIN-BOS 01:53 •. BOSTON -- After the ceremonial puck was dropped, Zdeno Chara shared a round of handshakes...
NHL
Hagel, Elliott help Lightning handle Islanders
TAMPA -- Brandon Hagel had a goal and an assist for the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 5-3 win against the New York Islanders at Amalie Arena on Saturday. Brayden Point and Nicholas Paul each also had a goal and an assist for the Lightning (3-3-0), who were coming off a 3-2 overtime win at the Florida Panthers on Friday. Brian Elliott made 32 saves for his first win of the season.
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (2-2-2) at Blackhawks (2-2-0)
Burakovsky-Wennberg-Bjorkstrand is creating and preventing scoring chances in all zones, will likely face Chicago's top line. Plus, updates on Kraken goalies. Time: 11 a.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Alex Wennberg's Two-Way Game. When asked post-game Friday night after the thrilling road 3-2 win over...
NHL
Projected Lineup: October 22 at Calgary
CALGARY, AB. - The Carolina Hurricanes may turn to Antti Raanta in net Saturday as they take on the Calgary Flames. Through four games this season Rod Brind'Amour and staff have gone with Frederik Andersen in three of the outings, but Raanta was the first goalie off the ice at today's morning skate. The 33-year-old stopped 18 out of 19 to earn a win over the San Jose Sharks last Friday, his lone outing of the season thus far.
NHL
New coaching systems bring changes to Stars' play
While it was pretty rare for the team to get whistled for eight penalties Thursday in Toronto, players and coaches were philosophical ahead of Saturday's game against Montreal. As the Stars transition to a new coaching staff and a new way of playing hockey, there will be bumps in the road.
NHL
Capitals score four in third period to get past Kings
WASHINGTON -- Marcus Johansson scored the go-ahead goal with 5:25 remaining in the third period, and the Washington Capitals rallied to defeat the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 at Capital One Arena on Saturday. Johansson scored on a wraparound that deflected in off Kings defenseman Brandt Clarke's skate after a give-and-go...
