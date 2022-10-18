Read full article on original website
Related
The future offers only variants on austerity? Bunk. There are ways to invest and grow
Common sense now has it that “the markets” are Britain’s new rulers. The chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, is co-governing with them, so the story runs, in contemplating “eye-wateringly” difficult decisions to cut public spending, as would a putative Labour successor, Rachel Reeves. Thus, just as libertarian dreams of stupendous unfunded tax cuts to drive growth are now over, so are social democratic hopes of building a just society. Allegedly, the implosion of Trussonomics has made the lights go out across the political spectrum; the future offers only variants of austerity.
Slovenians choose president with no clear winner in sight
Voters in Slovenia on Sunday cast ballots to elect a new president of the European Union nation, with three main contenders leading the race but no clear winner in sight.Though the presidency is largely ceremonial in Slovenia, Sunday's vote is still seen as a test for its liberal government amid a soaring crisis fueled by the war in Ukraine.A populist opposition politician has led pre-election polls but none of the contenders appears set to win more than half of the ballots. This means a runoff vote likely will be held in three weeks featuring the two best-placed candidates.Surveys put...
Comments / 0