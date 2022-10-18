Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Nick Saban Addresses Jermaine Burton’s Allegedly Striking Fan
A video of the incident has been circulating on social media since the aftermath of Tennessee’s upset over Alabama on Saturday.
Deion Sanders FINALLY Gives His Thoughts On Taking A Job Offer From A Power 5 School— ‘I’m Gonna Have To Entertain It’
60 Minutes took a trip to Jackson, Mississippi to spend time with Deion Sanders who finally revealed he would entertain Power 5 coaching job if the opportunity presented itself.
Alabama investigates allegation player ran into Tennessee fan after Crimson Tide loss
Alabama is looking into an incident in which wide receiver Jermaine Burton appeared to make contact with a female Tennessee fan while coming off the field following Saturday’s loss. A video posted on TikTok showed Burton thrusting his right arm toward the woman’s head as she celebrated the Volunteers’...
Nick Saban Talks Jermaine Burton, Sends Condolences to Mississippi State
Alabama coach shared his condolences for the Mississippi State program during his Wednesday press conference, along with plans on handling the Jermaine Burton situation.
Look: LSU Announces Impressive Olivia Dunne News
LSU star gymnast Olivia Dunne is no stranger to making headlines with her content on social media. The social media sensation has more than two million followers on Instagram and a whopping 6.1 million followers on TikTok. Today, though, it's not her social media content making headlines. Well, not really....
NOLA.com
Former Newman basketball star Randy Livingston 'officially' in Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame after some thought he already was
Randy Livingston apparently wasn't the most surprised when he was notified by Louisiana High School Athletic Association assistant executive director Karen Hoyt that he had been inducted into the 2023 class for the Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame. He is among 10 slated for the Hall. The induction...
NOLA.com
Zion Williamson is lighter now. And for once, he’s not carrying the weight of the world.
In 2016, Bryce Lanning packed up his life to follow a teenager. That year, Lanning got a call from a videographer he worked with at EliteMixtapes. The videographer was at an AAU tournament in Suwanee, Georgia, where a 15-year-old was causing pandemonium inside the gymnasium with his dunks. Toward the end of the tournament, the kid had thrown down a two-handed alley-oop so hard, he caused his opponent to crumple to the ground.
Brother, sister play for the same high school football team in Louisiana
It's not every day you get to see a female lace up her cleats and hit the gridiron
NOLA.com
Saints hold on announcing starting quarterback, but signs point in one direction
Who the New Orleans Saints will start at quarterback Thursday against the Arizona Cardinals will be a game-time decision, coach Dennis Allen said Wednesday, but signs point toward Andy Dalton over Jameis Winston. The Saints had a much lighter load of practice this week due to the quick Sunday-to-Thursday turnaround....
Look: Brian Kelly's Daughter Was Not Happy With Florida Fans
Brian Kelly's daughter, Grace Kelly, wasn't impressed with Florida fans while attending LSU's game against the Gators last Saturday. From the Neyland Stadium sidelines, she posted a TikTok (via That SEC Podcast) bashing The Swamp's crowd. "I just wanted to come out here and say that whoever said that Florida...
NOLA.com
Saints wide receiver Chris Olave clears concussion protocol: 'Be ready on Thursday'
Chris Olave is back for Week 7. The New Orleans Saints wide receiver cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol, he announced Tuesday in the team's locker room. Olave suffered a concussion during the Saints’ win over the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 9. He was held out of Sunday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Can Ole Miss Contain LSU QB Jayden Daniels? Lane Kiffin Gives His Thoughts
The Rebels have struggled against dual-threat quarterbacks this season. Lane Kiffin discussed his preparation for LSU and more on Monday.
Doc Talk Podcast: Is There Tradition at Nebraska?
Also, Dr. Rob and Travis come to the defense of postgame ‘report cards’
NOLA.com
Not much change on the Saints injury report, but rookie Trevor Penning is progressing
The long list of Saints injuries did not change much after the team returned to the practice field Tuesday. After submitting an estimated injury report Monday, the only change on Tuesday's report was safety Marcus Maye (ribs) being upgraded to full participant status. Offensive guard Andrus Peat (chest), tight end...
NOLA.com
Saints rule out 2 more players for the Cardinals game. Here's the full inactive list.
Cornerback Paulson Adebo and defensive end Payton Turner will be inactive for the New Orleans Saints' Thursday game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. There were five Saints members who were already ruled out Wednesday: offensive guard Andrus Peat (chest), tight end Adam Trautman (ankle), cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), and wide receivers Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle). They did not practice all week. Adebo (knee) and Turner (chest) were limited and entered Thursday's game with a questionable status.
NOLA.com
Letters: The national anthem shouldn't be altered to boost the home team
I am seeing (to me) a disturbing trend at high school football games. When "The Star-Spangled Banner" is played, at the end of our beautiful national anthem, instead of the words "the home of the brave" the home teams are substituting the names of their mascots. Thus it becomes "the home of the Purple Knights," or "the home of the Raiders."
NOLA.com
Rod Walker: For New Orleans native Michael Smith, Thursday Night Football with Saints extra special
Before the cameras start rolling in Glendale, Arizona, on Thursday night, Michael Smith will take a little time to let it all soak in. When the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals play, it will be Smith’s seventh game as an analyst for Amazon Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football studio coverage.
WTOK-TV
Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame announces 2023 class
JACKSON, Miss. – (Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame) The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame proudly announced the selections for Hall of Fame Induction Class of 2023 Wednesday. The newest group includes four NFL football players, one MLB player, a women’s basketball player and coach, a highly successful college baseball coach, and the first-ever skeet shooter to be inducted.
NOLA.com
Saints rookie Alontae Taylor designated for return from injured reserve, could play Thursday
Some help is on the way for the banged up New Orleans Saints secondary. Rookie defensive back Alontae Taylor, who has not played since Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was designated for return from injured reserve and returned to practice Tuesday. Taylor could help shore up a Saints...
What Kim Mulkey loves most about LSU women's basketball freshman, Roc Nation rapper Flau'jae Johnson
Admittedly, Kim Mulkey isn't a fan of rap music. The second-year LSU women's basketball coach confessed as much on the set of the SEC Network's SEC NOW show from Birmingham on Tuesday afternoon at the SEC Tipoff 2023 event, the annual event that signifies the arrival of basketball season, at the Grand Bohemian Hotel. ...
Comments / 0