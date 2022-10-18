ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Look: LSU Announces Impressive Olivia Dunne News

LSU star gymnast Olivia Dunne is no stranger to making headlines with her content on social media. The social media sensation has more than two million followers on Instagram and a whopping 6.1 million followers on TikTok. Today, though, it's not her social media content making headlines. Well, not really....
Zion Williamson is lighter now. And for once, he’s not carrying the weight of the world.

In 2016, Bryce Lanning packed up his life to follow a teenager. That year, Lanning got a call from a videographer he worked with at EliteMixtapes. The videographer was at an AAU tournament in Suwanee, Georgia, where a 15-year-old was causing pandemonium inside the gymnasium with his dunks. Toward the end of the tournament, the kid had thrown down a two-handed alley-oop so hard, he caused his opponent to crumple to the ground.
Look: Brian Kelly's Daughter Was Not Happy With Florida Fans

Brian Kelly's daughter, Grace Kelly, wasn't impressed with Florida fans while attending LSU's game against the Gators last Saturday. From the Neyland Stadium sidelines, she posted a TikTok (via That SEC Podcast) bashing The Swamp's crowd. "I just wanted to come out here and say that whoever said that Florida...
Saints rule out 2 more players for the Cardinals game. Here's the full inactive list.

Cornerback Paulson Adebo and defensive end Payton Turner will be inactive for the New Orleans Saints' Thursday game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. There were five Saints members who were already ruled out Wednesday: offensive guard Andrus Peat (chest), tight end Adam Trautman (ankle), cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), and wide receivers Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle). They did not practice all week. Adebo (knee) and Turner (chest) were limited and entered Thursday's game with a questionable status.
Letters: The national anthem shouldn't be altered to boost the home team

I am seeing (to me) a disturbing trend at high school football games. When "The Star-Spangled Banner" is played, at the end of our beautiful national anthem, instead of the words "the home of the brave" the home teams are substituting the names of their mascots. Thus it becomes "the home of the Purple Knights," or "the home of the Raiders."
Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame announces 2023 class

JACKSON, Miss. – (Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame) The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame proudly announced the selections for Hall of Fame Induction Class of 2023 Wednesday. The newest group includes four NFL football players, one MLB player, a women’s basketball player and coach, a highly successful college baseball coach, and the first-ever skeet shooter to be inducted.
