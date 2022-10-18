Unfortunately, homicide rates are rapidly rising increasing rapidly across the U.S. Political parties are split on what to do to prevent this violence, but the problem is not solving itself. To make matters worse homicide rates have risen by an average of nearly 10% in 50 of the most populated U.S. cities. These numbers are the change between Q3 2021 and Q3 2022. WalletHub recently released a report, and two North Carolina cities were in the top 15, detailing the cities with the largest homicide increases. This list is compiled based on several different metrics (detailed below). While it may not come as a surprise, it’s still not something you want to see. And Charlotte was 5th when simply looking at the increase from Q3 2021 to 2022.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO