Charlotte, NC

power98fm.com

These Events Support Charlotte Black Restaurant Week

Charlotte’s Black Restaurant Week is underway! The two-week event is October 17 – 31 in the Charlotte area. It’s an opportunity to support local Black-owned businesses. The Black Business Owners Corporation (BBOC) organizes the event, that’s now in its sixth year. If you’re into good food...
CHARLOTTE, NC
power98fm.com

10 Must-Try Spots During Charlotte’s Black Restaurant Week

It’s back — Charlotte’s popular Black Restaurant Week. The event runs for two weeks and highlights some of the best Black-owned restaurants in and around the city. The Black Business Owners Corporation, better known as BBOC organizes the event. It will run October 17 – 31. BBOC members say Charlotte has done a great job supporting a number of diverse groups including Greek, Mexican, Latino, and LGBTQ. They say it is refreshing that the entire community supports the 6th Annual Charlotte Black Restaurant Week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
power98fm.com

Two North Carolina Cities Among Those With Largest Homicide Increases

Unfortunately, homicide rates are rapidly rising increasing rapidly across the U.S. Political parties are split on what to do to prevent this violence, but the problem is not solving itself. To make matters worse homicide rates have risen by an average of nearly 10% in 50 of the most populated U.S. cities. These numbers are the change between Q3 2021 and Q3 2022. WalletHub recently released a report, and two North Carolina cities were in the top 15, detailing the cities with the largest homicide increases. This list is compiled based on several different metrics (detailed below). While it may not come as a surprise, it’s still not something you want to see. And Charlotte was 5th when simply looking at the increase from Q3 2021 to 2022.
CHARLOTTE, NC
power98fm.com

Register To Win: Southeast SlabMMG Music Olympics

Zeuway Apparel and Slab MMG are bringing the Southeast SlabMMG Music Olympics to the QC Soundstage Saturday, October 29th. Featuring over 100 performances! This will be the dopest music festival, model contest, and fashion show to hit the Charlotte area. The event will be hosted by our own No Limit Larry. It’s Halloween weekend so come dressed to impress! There will be a $500 cash prize for the best costume. Register to win tickets!
CHARLOTTE, NC
power98fm.com

Charlotte Health Inspector Cites Local Eatery For “Live Roach”

For the record, this is NOT a real roach at Captain Jim’s ear. A real one WAS found and cited at a Charlotte restaurant. According to The Charlotte Observer, two Charlotte restaurants received a B grade during inspections from the health department. Multiple violations were found including one real live roach. He was an unwanted visitor at the Diamond Restaurant according to the paper. That place is located at 1901 Commonwealth Avenue. It was found along the mop and sink area. To get all the details to check them out from the Charlotte Observer right here.
CHARLOTTE, NC

