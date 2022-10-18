Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hailstate.com
State Makes Final Regular Season Road Trip, Travels to Vanderbilt
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Mississippi State soccer program heads to the Music City for a contest with the Vanderbilt Commodores (10-2-3, 4-2-2 SEC). The Sunday afternoon (Oct. 23) match will kickoff at 3 p.m. CT and will air on SEC Network. The Bulldogs enter the contest at No. 25...
hailstate.com
No. 24 Bulldogs Fall At No. 6 Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Mississippi State held the Alabama offense to its lowest yardage output all season long, but the No. 24 Bulldogs ultimately fell to the No. 6 Crimson Tide by a score of 30-6. State limited Alabama to just 290 yards of total offense, 84 yards less than the Crimson Tide's previous season low of 374 yards. Alabama entered the game averaging 513.3 yards per game.
hailstate.com
Brown Played His Best Against Alabama
STARKVILLE – The moment is just as vivid in Titus Brown's mind today as it was 15 years ago. Brown can recall every detail of sacking quarterback John Parker Wilson on the final play of the game to secure a 17-12 upset of No. 21 Alabama on Nov. 10, 2007. The win not only gave Mississippi State back-to-back wins over the Crimson Tide, but also gave the Bulldogs bowl eligibility for the first time in seven years.
hailstate.com
Suiting Up To Find Solutions
STARKVILLE – Reis Beuerlein stepped into the lab wearing a pair of tights and a long-sleeved shirt covered in dozens of tiny reflective dots. As the lab techs calibrated their system, a skeleton came to life on the monitor. At that point, Beuerlein couldn't help it. She and her...
hailstate.com
Carter Named to Lisa Leslie Award Watch List
STARKVILLE – Mississippi State women's basketball's Jessika Carter was named to the 2023 Lisa Leslie Award Preseason Watchlist, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Friday. Honoring the nation's best center, Carter is one of just 20 players selected to the 2023 Lisa Leslie Award watchlist. Carter, a...
hailstate.com
Dear Ol’ State: Drew Hollingshead’s Journey
Mississippi State inside receivers coach Drew Hollingshead has been by head coach Mike Leach's side for years now. Hollingshead joins Joel Coleman and Logan Lowery to discuss his career and much more on the latest Dear Ol' State. The Dear Ol' State podcast is part of the HailState+ Podcast Network and can also be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
Comments / 0