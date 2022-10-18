Read full article on original website
Related
Alamosa Valley Courier
Florence capitalizes on Moose mistakes for 42-20 win
ALAMOSA – It was a battle of Top 10 teams when the eighth-ranked Alamosa High School football team hosted fifth-ranked Florence Friday at AHS Stadium. The first half lived up to the hype as the Huskies held a 10-7 lead at the break. But the second half was all Florence as they went on to win 42-20.
Alamosa Valley Courier
Alamosa qualifies both cross country teams to state
ALAMOSA – The Alamosa High School cross country program qualified both of its teams for the state tournament as both won their competitions at the Class 3A Region 2 Meet Thursday at Monument Valley Park in Colorado Springs. The Mean Moose boys team scored 48 points and it edged...
Comments / 0