BAR HARBOR — Join College of the Atlantic Professor Gray Cox for the 2022 Paul Hammond Memorial Lecture at the Jesup Memorial Library on Friday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. During this hybrid talk, Cox will explore how we can ask philosophical questions and talk meaningfully about them in ways that connect with our everyday lives, the problems our communities face and the big challenges that threaten the future of our grandchildren and the legacies we leave. Cox will provide some examples from his own work and others to illustrate approaches to this. He will look at ways we deal with conflict, economics, ecology and the growing role of artificial intelligence in our world.

BAR HARBOR, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO