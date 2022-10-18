Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mdislander.com
Hammond Lumber replaces school’s stolen tools
TREMONT — The Bar Harbor branch of Hammond Lumber has donated a set of woodshop tools to the Tremont Consolidated School to replace the ones that were stolen from them last month. Tremont Principal Jandrea True spoke about the donation at the School Committee meeting on Oct. 13, expressing...
mdislander.com
Ms. Barbara Hayward
Ms. Barbara Hayward sadly passed away on Sept. 15. She was a remarkable woman. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be inexplicably missed. As Barbara wished, arrangements will be kept simple. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date to be determined.
mdislander.com
Jesup to hold Paul Hammond Memorial Lecture Oct. 21
BAR HARBOR — Join College of the Atlantic Professor Gray Cox for the 2022 Paul Hammond Memorial Lecture at the Jesup Memorial Library on Friday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. During this hybrid talk, Cox will explore how we can ask philosophical questions and talk meaningfully about them in ways that connect with our everyday lives, the problems our communities face and the big challenges that threaten the future of our grandchildren and the legacies we leave. Cox will provide some examples from his own work and others to illustrate approaches to this. He will look at ways we deal with conflict, economics, ecology and the growing role of artificial intelligence in our world.
mdislander.com
MDI Marathon returns after two-year hiatus
BAR HARBOR — A cannon blast signaled the start of the 2022 MDI Marathon Oct. 16 as runners began to emerge from the combination of fog and cannon smoke that clouded the starting line. There was added excitement in the air as this, the nineteenth running of the race,...
mdislander.com
Island police log for week of Oct. 20
Officers responding to a noise complaint on Sunday found an underage drinking party resulting in Pierce Jenkins, 19, of Georgia, and Ruby Dewilde, 19, of Oregon, being summonsed for furnishing a place for minors to consume liquor. Eight minors were warned for illegal possession of liquor. Since the noise complaint was substantiated, a disorderly house violation was served as well.
mdislander.com
State of Maine: Independent Gott wants to give voters a choice in November
Roy Gott, candidate for House District 12, is not currently enrolled in a political party, though he has previously been in both. He is challenging incumbent Republican Billy Bob Faulkingham to serve the towns of Hancock, Franklin, Sorrento, Sullivan, Gouldsboro, Winter Harbor and Steuben. Born in Franklin, it is still his home.
mdislander.com
Local resident behind ballfield upgrades
BAR HARBOR – A citizen has donated approximately $25,000 to upgrade the athletic fields on Park Street. During a Parks and Recreation Committee meeting last month, Andrew Shea of Acadia Youth Sports (AYS), announced that Stephen Coston planned to give money to the organization for the project. That donation will go towards irrigating the two ballfields, adding fencing around the nearby basketball court and relining and repainting the blacktop.
mdislander.com
‘Fire of ’47’ to be shown at Criterion Theatre
BAR HARBOR — In remembrance of the devastating Fire of 1947, the Bar Harbor Historical Society and the Criterion Theatre are collaborating on a special showing of “The Fire of ’47,” on Friday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. at the theatre. The fire, which marks its...
mdislander.com
Candidates speak to issues facing House District 15
MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — The two candidates running for the House District 15 open seat asserted their stances on climate change, the economy and health care Oct. 15 during the only head-to-head forum before Election Day. Voters in Southwest Harbor, Tremont, Brooklin, Stonington, Vinalhaven, Frenchboro, Swan’s Island, Isle au...
mdislander.com
Ceremony honors World War II veterans
BAR HARBOR – Four remaining veterans of World War II for American Legion District 12 were honored for their service Tuesday night at the George Edwin Kirk Post 25 in Bar Harbor. Robert Broussard, Jay Sutter and Granville Eugene Walls were presented with a certificate of appreciation from the...
mdislander.com
Anderson to leave Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce
BAR HARBOR — Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Alf Anderson has announced that he will leave his position at the end of 2022 to relocate to southern Maine. A search committee is being assembled to find his replacement. “Alf has served as an excellent leader to the...
mdislander.com
JAX breaks ground for onsite child care center
BAR HARBOR — A crowd of lab employees and community leaders gathered at The Jackson Laboratory in Bar Harbor on Tuesday at a groundbreaking ceremony for a new onsite child care center. The center, which will accommodate more than 50 children when fully staffed, is scheduled to open in 2024 and will be managed by the Down East Family YMCA.
mdislander.com
To the Editor: I’m voting no on 3
The Town Council and the Cruise Ship Committee have worked hard to bring about sensible change to the way we do business with the cruise industry. Monthly caps have been put in place and the number of visits has been reduced. Given time, the Town Council and Cruise Ship Committee will continue to negotiate with the cruise industry to reduce the number of ships each year. The cruise ship industry, in return for this careful negotiation, has agreed not to raise the specter of lawsuits.
mdislander.com
Viewpoint: Defining Bar Harbor’s future – together
I’m writing to share my perspective on cruise ship management for Bar Harbor. First, I’ll say I’m the chair of the Town Council, but I am speaking for myself as an individual council member. I work in rural education and my husband and I own a contracting business. I have no direct financial interests in cruise visitation. And I share concerns about the impacts of cruise ships on our fishermen, town, region and the environment.
mdislander.com
Historical society hosts Addison fish factory presentation
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Historical Society will meet at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, hosting several presenters who will speak about living around the Addison Packing Co. and what boats were part of their operation. Peter Colson will talk about the factory and housing; Gregory Dow will...
mdislander.com
Oceanarium throws closing celebration for traveling exhibit
BAR HARBOR — The Oceanarium and Education Center, previously known as the Mount Desert Oceanarium, is hosting Mount Desert Island Historical Society’s closing celebration of Jennifer Steen Booher’s traveling exhibit, “We Change With Them,” on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 3-5 p.m. The event, which includes a sneak peek into the Oceanarium’s renovation, is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.
mdislander.com
MDI girls’ soccer ends season with hard-fought loss against Ellsworth
BAR HARBOR — While the season may not have ended the way the Mount Desert Island High School girls’ soccer team envisioned, head coach Tyler Frank was proud of the effort his players put forth day in and day out. “The team has grown in soccer knowledge, skill...
mdislander.com
Sports Shorts: AOTW, Trojan football, MDI volleyball
Mount Desert Island football junior quarterback Spencer Laurendeau led the Trojans to victory over Gray-New Gloucester Oct. 13, accounting for 220 yards on the ground, 40 yards passing, 36 yards receiving and six touchdowns. Trojan football. BAR HARBOR — An impressive performance from Mount Desert Island junior Spencer Laurendeau led...
Comments / 0